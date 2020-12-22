Expiration Of Fed's Emergency Lending Programs Is Overdue: Boockvar

Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakley Advisory Group, joined today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing to make his case for why inflation will continue to rise alongside nominal yields in 2021 and explain why this macro outlook leads him to look favorably upon commodities and value stocks.

Boockvar said that from a business perspective, markets are trying to look past the risk in the short-term to the vaccine and all the benefits that come with it, and as a result, many beaten down stocks have rebounded.

He is in the inflation camp and believes it’s not only coming, but it is here, and it will increase over the next two years. He said the long end of the bond market will tighten rates for the Fed because we know they’ll keep rates at zero, and this will lead to a compression of multiples for fast-growing companies and a subsequent rethink about what to pay for them.

Boockvar is very bullish on commodities and commodity stocks and said he believes that energy, agriculture, fertilizer, copper, and precious metals all have the potential to see further upside gains.

Turning to the FOMC meeting and the expiry of the Fed’s emergency lending programs at the end of the year, Boockvar said the Fed would have looked silly to increase their QE program now that we have a vaccine.

“At this point, they should be thinking how are we going to get out of this rather than what more can we do,” he said. “The Fed policy is for the COVID world of 2020; now that we’re heading into 2021 with a vaccine, they need to start to think about removing programming.”

Boockvar said the bond market will be the final arbiter on Fed policy (whether they’re too easy, too tight or just right), and it’s easy to say they’ll be too easy because their policies don’t correlate well with a dramatically improving economy, which he thinks we’ll see with a vaccine. He said he’s glad we put some of these things to bed, particularly the purchasing of corporate bonds, which he thinks is a road they never should have gone down.

To wrap up the conversation, Boockvar shared his thoughts on two specific stocks on his radar: CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

He said there’s a belief that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will kill them, but he couldn’t disagree more. He pointed out that they’re both establishing a neighborhood health clinic setup and have well-established wholesale businesses and pharmacy benefit management relationships, and he believes they’ll compete just fine with Amazon.

