Avery Dennison's adjusted net income was up by 15% despite the decrease in revenue, due to an improvement in margins. This will create an earnings boost once things "return to normal."

Avery Dennison (AVY) has recovered well since the depths of the pandemic to about 10% higher than its price in March. The company has characteristics of a stable "essential" business that have enabled it to do well despite the lockdown. In this article, I will examine the company to determine whether it is worth an investment at this price point. Let's begin.

Just a brief background on the company. Avery Dennison is a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive materials used in labeling a wide variety of products. These materials consist primarily of papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics coated with adhesives and laminated then sold in roll or sheet form. These are sold to packaging manufacturers who convert these items to the labels on home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food products. In 2019, the label and graphics division made up approximately 67% of 2019 revenue.

Avery Dennison also manufactures tickets, tags, RFIDs, and related solutions primarily to the apparel industry. These products made up 23% of 2019 revenues, but should be a growth engine for the company in the near future. Roughly 77% of Avery Dennison’s sales are from international markets, with a good portion of sales coming from emerging markets, especially in its traditional labeling business (emerging markets are roughly 39% of sales). The remaining 10% of sales are from the company's small industrial division.

Source: Investor Presentation

Earnings Analysis

In terms of Q3 2020 results, net revenue was down by 1.8% (3.6% on an organic basis) at $1.729 billion, compared to $1.761 billion the same time last year. The decline in organic revenue was across the board, as label materials sales were down 2%, retail branding sales were down 4.7% and industrial sales were down 7.6%. There are some bright spots in the company’s results though. Retail branding sales actually suffered a 12% organic decline in the business due to lower apparel demand. As you may be aware, the apparel business was particularly hard hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, yet the results of this segment were not too bad. Enterprise-wide sales of RFID products were up 20% organically, due to the increase in new programs and recovery of the value segment of the apparel market. The company very recently boosted its capabilities in RFID manufacturing with the Smartrac acquisition last year.

The company is pinning its growth prospects on RFID, targeting sales of more than $500 million annually at 15-20% growth, which will contribute about 1% to annual company growth. For a mature company, that’s a pretty solid target. I believe the company can achieve this target, as while COVID-19 has created a short-term hit in revenues, the pandemic is driving the need for better visibility, efficiency, and traceability as people adapt to working with limited physical contact and interactions. RFIDs enable tracking of a product, enabling omnichannel fulfillment. While the early adopter of this technology is the retail apparel industry, there could be use cases in other industries like logistics that could further increase the total addressable market. Avery Dennison currently is a market leader in this category with a 50% market share.

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite the decrease in revenue, net income was $1.79 per share up 5%, and adjusted net income was up even higher by 15%. This was primarily due to margins improving due to cost reduction actions and restructuring efforts. While some of the cost reductions are temporary in nature and a direct response to the pandemic, the company has also focused on long-term strategic restructuring. It estimates savings from its restructuring activities at $60-70 million in 2020 and approximately $70 million in 2021. These cost savings will carry over moving forward, providing a boost to income once the world economy recovers from the pandemic. In Q3 2020, the company’s operating margins were 12.3%, which is pretty good for a manufacturing firm. Historically, Avery Dennison has had a return on assets slightly above average compared to its peers. However, this quarter puts it ahead of the pack.

Data by YCharts

In terms of the balance sheet, Avery Dennison has a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.9 lower than its long-term target of 2.3 to 2.6. This means the company can add more debt to fund an acquisition or repay shareholders without going over its long-term target. The company has $285 million in cash and cash equivalents, ensuring ample liquidity.

Key Risks

Last November, Spruce Point Capital Management took aim at Avery Dennison and issued a scathing sell report. Going through the report, I don’t see any material challenges that can’t be said about other corporations. Here’s a news flash - there are competitive pressures faced by manufacturing firms all the time. The other issue Spruce Point had was with regard to the company’s debt and how adjusted EBITDA does not provide the full situation. However, comparing Avery Dennison’s CFO-to-debt ratio with that of its peers shows that the company is only slightly above its peer group. I used cash from operations, as this is much harder to fake without outright fraud, which I don’t believe is happening (nor is Spruce Point pointing to actual fraud). Spruce Point also alleges that Avery's management ignores $364 million of pension and environmental liabilities when calculating its total debt. But even adding this figure to the total debt of $2.02 billion would not move the needle much.

Source: Spruce Point Capital Management Sell Report

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The bigger issue I think facing Avery Dennison is the question of sustainability and environmental friendliness of its products. A large portion of the company’s label materials are used in plastic packaging, and the trend now for consumers is to be more environmentally conscious with the products they purchase. Asked by an analyst in the earnings call about sustainable products, Avery Dennison didn’t put these initiatives at the forefront, indicating to me that these products are not yet emphasized within the company. For example, the topic of future more environmentally friendly products was only mentioned during the Q&A and is not present in the investor presentation.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

In terms of valuation, Avery Dennison is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 22.4x, which is a decent valuation given where interest rates are at but not necessarily cheap. I believe that over the long term the company will perform largely in line with the market return. It faces some tailwinds (RFID and improving margins) and some headwinds with the reliance on the plastic packaging industry. I’m not that excited about the stock, but I think Spruce Point is way off point with its claims of a 55% downside risk. I prefer other names in the manufacturing industry though, such as Sealed Air (SEE) and Graphic Packaging (GPK). I have a Neutral rating on Avery Dennison.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.