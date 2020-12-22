For upside you'd have to assume major successes in the business turnarounds, and a successful call on the future of mobility, as well as revaluation of US oil companies.

We wouldn't deign to question Icahn's expertise, but like any buyer of anything, we can complain about the premium we would have to pay for it. Therein lies the problem with Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), which holds equities that are beaten down when bought on their own, but expensive when bought through the Icahn portfolio. We'll have a look at his portfolio to understand how the best case in Icahn's holdings are already priced into IEP, and why besides the hefty dividend, we are not drawn to invest at these prices.

First, Outside the Investment Segment

To break it down, let's have a look at what is going on outside of the investment segment which accounts for about half of their business.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, IEP November 2020 Pres)

Their businesses here include their activist stake in CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), a stake in private automotive parts and repair companies, food packaging (casings) with Viskase for the meat industry, scrap metal recycling with PSC Metals, a leisure and resort real estate investment portfolio and a home fashion business called West Point Home.

We have normalised the CVR EBITDA figures a little bit to reflect a recovered oil environment, and to remove the impact from the devaluation of their crude inventory at the beginning of the year, by averaging previous year results. As for the Automotive group, we have generously assumed a theoretical 10% EBITDA margin similar to what a company like Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) might command, reflecting their likely segment margins after the turnarounds which we have assumed to succeed. The other figures are LTM scaled into a full year.

According to these figures, we get an equity value for these parts of the business at just under $2 billion, where the investment portfolio has to take care of the remaining $10 billion.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Now for the Investment Segment

Looking at the significant holdings in the investment business, we get the following:

(Source: IEP Nov 2020 Pres)

These investments amount to $4 billion at current market prices. Besides Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), these companies have recovered from March lows. Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) seems to be a less central part of the investment portfolio, probably because the trade against Ackman paid off, and we've seen Icahn sell some of it. Newell (NASDAQ:NWL) might become an interesting play, but again it depends on successful activist moves. Optimistically, there might be reasonable room for the long portfolio to double, and it'll have to do that without too much damage to the IEP short positions. Perhaps that $4 billion gets to $8 billion with a zero change in short positions, but there'd still be a 20% premium.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, with longs revalued to $8 billion, a 100% gain)

Risks and Conclusions

What can one say about a 20% premium? Perhaps superb shorts and great opportunistic moves that can be made by Icahn and his team might justify it. Perhaps Icahn's mobility thesis pans out perfectly, and the automotive group becomes a killer investment, with EBITDA growth and an expanded multiple. Taking just the theorized success in the Automotive play and pricing it into the current asset values you get to fair value.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

But this is really assuming the best. Perhaps the food packaging investment will go well, but it's in emerging markets and it won't move the needle much anyway. PSC and metal recycling has suffered from China's move a few years back to put higher standards on recycled imports. Can't see too much room for improvement. West Point might turn out great as a PE consolidation play with a sale to a strategic sponsor, but it won't move the needle much either. With real estate, we might have been generous given the markets of leisure and entertainment as it is, because even triple-net will only protect you to an extent.

We've assumed so many great outcomes to get a pretty small upside with all of it considered as an inevitability. Would much rather make Icahn's plays on my own with my own picks in the industries of choice, or even direct holdings in the companies he's bet on to take advantage of his expertise. Yes, the 15% yield is nice, but it does nothing for the value of the investment. Would much rather go for lower yields where the economics clearly underlie it unlike here, where a lot of the business is just holding securities, some of them not even themselves yielding. Overall, I'm not convinced to buy at these levels, although I wouldn't tell people to sell either if they've been in the stock for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.