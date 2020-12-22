Valuations have risen quite a bit, perhaps too much, as I wonder if the company can live up to its promises.

The company is a long-term secular growth story, and while Covid-19 might provide a boom, it is not yet seen in the actual results.

SPS Commerce (SPSC) is a name which has not received much coverage on this platform. Perhaps more attention is warranted, although the company has a relatively small revenue base of just over $300 million. Over the past decade the company has shown quite impressive and consecutive revenue growth.

These topline achievements have been accompanied by quite some margin expansion, as all of this looks quite interesting, albeit valuations reflect a great deal of optimism already.

A Quick Introduction

SPS Commerce has a mission to connect retail trading partners through an easy to join network. The company aims to connect various partners and stakeholders in the global word of commerce, including retailers, sourcing companies, factories, suppliers, 3PLs, carriers, factories, etc.

The company claims that embracing omnichannel capabilities and development results in increased collaboration between all these partners, resulting in more integration between systems and optimized fulfillment as well.

The company operates in the so-called EDI market which provides customers with end-to-end electronic data interchange integrations, order management and analytics solutions into the supply chain of retailers. Furthermore, it helps with integration to other systems, including Shopify. In plain English, for many corporate customers EDI means that paperwork and phone calls are replaced by an automated system. Not only is this cheaper and less prone to errors, it allows for much more rapid fulfillment as well if orders arrive at a real-time basis on the computers in the warehouse.

While all of this sounds nice on paper, the results speak for themselves. In a very steady fashion, revenues have grown from merely $45 million in 2010 to an estimated $310 million in 2020. EBITDA improvements have been even more pronounced, with margins having increased from levels around 10% to more than 25% at this moment. This has been driven by the company having tripled its customer base to 32,000, while average revenue per customer has tripled to $10k as well.

These results have translated into great returns for shareholders as this $6 stock in 2010 has steadily risen to $60 just before the Covid-19 crisis broke out. After an initial move lower, shares have risen sharply over the past year, trading at a fresh high of $105 per share!

Valuations Revisited

In February of this year, SPS Commerce reported its 2019 results with revenues up 12% to $279 million. Amidst some real leveraging of marketing expenses, net earnings rose quite sharply from $24 million to $34 million, with earnings coming in at $0.97 per share.

With 36 million shares trading around the $60 mark when these results were released, the company was awarded a $2.2-billion valuation, although the company held a sizable net cash position of $210 million, close to $60 per share as well. Needless to say, valuations were high at $60 in terms of the earnings multiple, with earnings coming in around the dollar mark. For 2020 the company guided for >10% revenue growth at around $307 million, as the company guided for very modest improvements in adjusted earnings per share, seen up a few pennies from the $1.28 per share reported in 2019.

Looking through the quarterly results reported for the three quarters so far this year, hardly any impact of Covid-19 is seen in terms of revenue slowdown or acceleration, with revenues up in the low double-digits percentages for each of the three quarters. Based on the outlook provided at the end of the third quarter, the year has turned a little stronger than expected with sales seen close to $310 million and adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share being little over ten cents stronger than initially anticipated.

With shares trading around the $100-mark, the valuation has risen to $3.6 billion, indicating real valuation multiple inflation even as net cash balances have increased towards the $260-million mark, and earnings have improved modestly compared to the original guidance.

A Bolt-On Deal

In December, the company announced a true bolt-on deal with the purchase of Data Masons, an EDI solution provider to consumer goods, industrial and distribution businesses.

SPS Commerce will pay $100 million in cash for the company. Given the timing of the deal, there hardly will be a contribution to the 2020 results. For the upcoming year, Data Masons is set to contribute $20 million in revenues and $3 million in adjusted EBITDA, including a $2 million headwind from deferred revenue adjustments, as the adjusted EBITDA contribution for 2020 is already pegged at $5 million.

The purchase price looks reasonable as it truly is a bolt-on deal with the deal taking place at a 5 times sales multiple and 33 times EBITDA multiple, although that latter multiple will drop quite a bit looking forward to 2022.

To put these numbers into perspective. Trading around the $100-mark, SPS itself traded sound 10 times sales and close to 40 times EBITDA, suggesting that the company is making a relatively cheap deal here, although I have to stress relatively. This certainly is the case if we look at the 2022 promises for Data Masons, and the fact that SPS has the cash readily available on its bank account, of course.

A Final Word

Given the valuation at which SPS Commerce trades, the bolt-on deal for Masons looks quite compelling, mostly on relative basis. With GAAP earnings power just above the dollar mark, or perhaps around $1.20 per share, valuations are very steep. These valuations are even steep based on adjusted metrics, yet I do not feel comfort using adjusted earnings given the large stock-based compensation component.

Even if GAAP earnings trend around $1.20 per share, and the deal with Masons has the potential to add a few pennies on top of this, I see no reason to initiate a position here based on sky-high earnings multiples. While the business will see a boom from Covid-19 pushing more businesses online in an accelerated fashion, this is concerning as well. The true fact of the matter is that many companies which are leading and have (e)commerce well-organized have been online for a long time and do not rely on SPS's services.

Needless to say, the high valuations prevent me from getting too enthusiastic here although the deal probably is a nice bolt-on for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.