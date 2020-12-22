Inspired Entertainment (INSE) is a company that works with various betting operators to provide gaming products such as virtual sports and server-based gaming. Its products can fit different electronics, including traditional machine terminals and computers. The company “believe[s] we have a strong position in the supply of Virtual Sports gaming products.” (Inspired Entertainment 10-K, 2020) Virtual sports products are offered in more than 35 different countries, totalling over 44,000 establishments and hundreds of online betting sites. The company’s server-based gaming products are developed in-house and are sold either through direct product sales or revenue sharing agreements.

Inspired Entertainment’s current market capitalization is $139 million, and the stock price has tripled since the end of March. We believe that the uptick in price is partly fueled by retail investor hype for gaming stocks in general due to new legalizations of sports betting in the United States. We hold a bearish sentiment on Inspired Entertainment considering that virtual sports growth is uncertain for the long term, and the company’s recent earnings and balance sheet are worrisome.

(Source: Inspired Entertainment - Google Market Chart, 2020)

Virtual sports may have been a short-term replacement for the lack of pro sports earlier in the year

(Source: Inspired Entertainment Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company highlights some virtual sports events that were televised in replacement of real events with some pretty impressive view counts, but we believe that the result of millions of viewers watching these events is nothing significant. Perhaps many were tuning in to see an event that was relatively new, and others happened to stumble upon the channel and were intrigued by the virtual aspect.

A William Hill ambassador stated that “it may not quite be the same on Saturday [as the real event] but I think the virtual race is a great initiative.” We believe that it will never be the same as the real event, and since professional sports have already returned amidst rising COVID-19 cases around the world, there is no doubt that a lockout within the big four leagues (NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL) will not happen again. College basketball teams are playing despite full teams getting COVID-19.

We do agree that “new customers acquired will represent an attractive monetization opportunity going forward.” (Inspired Entertainment Investor Presentation, 2020) However, we believe that either it will get big enough that new entrants will enter and take market share quickly, or virtual sports gaming stays small enough that not many new competitors enter, but profits are not high enough for Inspired Entertainment to cover all of its fixed and variable costs.

Inspired Entertainment is currently working with sports betting giants such as DraftKings (DKNG), FanDuel (DUEL), and BetMGM (MGM) for the integration of these virtual sports products. While there is no doubt that consumers on these sports betting platforms will try out these virtual games, we are unsure how big virtual sports, in general, can get. Regardless, Inspired Entertainment’s virtual sports revenues are up 30% Y/Y based on Q3/20 numbers, and since the company has a strong first-mover advantage, it can leverage longer contracts to create significant value long term. Furthermore, since virtual sports revenue is based on “gaming revenues generated, plus an upfront software license fee,” (Inspired Entertainment 10-K, 2020) this suggests that the popularity is growing fast for the time being.

The company’s gross margins are good, but that doesn’t paint the whole picture

(Source: Seeking Alpha, 2020)

Inspired Entertainment’s most recent quarter saw its revenue quadruple from Q2/20, which is a positive sign that the sportsbooks and gaming establishments are returning back to normal. The company is set to surpass its previous best revenue figure of $66 million in Q4/2019, and the momentum can be carried into the next fiscal year if COVID-19 lockdowns are not too harsh. Currently, only 14.5% of 2019 pro forma revenues came from virtual sports, therefore new partnerships with establishments such as FanDuel and DraftKings can help drive short-term growth.

At quick glance, Inspired Entertainment’s gross margins are quite strong, but SG&A and total operating expenses tend to be correlated quite closely to revenues as seen from the trend lines in the picture above. The company states that the recent uptick in SG&A within the last few quarters is related to additional expenses from an acquired business, while partially offset by salary reductions. SG&A also consists of “costs incurred in creating software” until technological feasibility is created and “employee-related costs associated with R&D.” (Inspired Entertainment 10-K, 2020) We believe that general administrative costs will continue to go up as the company scales to serve more clients, and software costs, as well as payroll costs, may continue to rise especially as competition intensifies.

Its debt is concerning

Inspired Entertainment currently has $43.9 million in cash and $110 million of current assets compared to $100 million of current liabilities. More importantly, the company has $281.6 million of long-term debt compared to $320 million of total assets.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, 2020)

Its interest expenses are averaging close to $10 million per quarter over the last year, which is concerning given that operating income has just turned positive and net income was positive for the first time. We believe that revenues have been materially boosted by upfront software fees for the company’s plentiful new partnerships with gaming establishments for its virtual sports product, therefore momentum may have to be driven by continuous new partnerships and stellar consumer engagement in the upcoming quarters.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Estimates, 2020)

Analysts are predicting that Inspired Entertainment will continue to be unprofitable even for fiscal year 2021, which is a sign that the company may need to raise more debt in the near future. Best-case scenario, interest expenses still take away a large portion of operating cash flow.

In summation, we possess a bearish view of the company because we believe that a lot of the traction for virtual sports only came because of the lack of content from professional sports. Moreover, we believe that the number of new virtual sports consumers will remain small, and once the company signs virtual sports deals with the big sports betting establishments, recurring revenue per consumer would have to be stellar to create long-term value. Inspired Entertainment has concerning debt obligations, and earnings have been subpar for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.