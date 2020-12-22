Positives Are In The Offing

I expect ChampionX Corporation (CHX) to hold a steady operating margin after maximizing the cost synergies following the merger in June. It has also embarked on a process of minimizing costs. Its operational targets include reaping the benefits of geographical diversification and production-related services following the business combination. However, the company's business tied to drilling is yet to show any signs of improvement. The stock is fairly balanced at the current level.

Fortunately, some of the industry indicators have steadied in recent months as the pandemic's treatment promises to be realized at the mass level. CHX's free cash flows increased significantly in 2020, and it has sufficient liquidity to cover the financial obligation in the short term. I think investors looking for gains in the medium-to-long-term might want to hold on to the stock.

Cost Synergies Leading to Cost Savings

In June 2020, ChampionX was formed after combining Apergy with Ecolab's (ECL) upstream energy business. Apart from geographic diversification benefits, the merger added a stable and global production chemical product line to the company's portfolio. The company has recently revised its target cost synergies to $125 million within the next two years. In this context, investors may remember that the company had originally planned to achieve the targeted $73 million of cost synergies within the next two years, of which $25 million to $35 million would be achieved by the end of 2020. The additional opportunities are related to supply chain productivity improvements and incremental savings in general & administrative functions. It has specifically targeted to increase sales of artificial lift and chemistry products. During Q3, it has secured the first artificial lift business sales in the international market. The company plans to exit 2020 with additional synergy in the $70 million to $80 million run rate range.

Business Strategies Shifting

As I discussed in my previous article, the company is accelerating the digital and digitally-enabled revenue streams. It is now expanding its base of new digital revenue streams involving its production optimization expertise, including analytical services, modeling, monitoring, and failure analysis. The other leg of CHX's strategies includes leveraging the global footprint after the merger. Q3 secured the first international artificial lift expansion deal, which indicates success in its initiatives.

What Is The Outlook?

In the short-to-medium-term, CHX's management is optimistic about its outlook on the crude oil price. An improved operational performance, contributions from the merger synergy, and the cost structure reductions' benefits should keep its topline and profitability steady. Overall, despite the pressure on revenues, it expects the pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin will remain at 18.4% in FY2020, or unchanged, compared to FY2019.

Changes In Industry Indicators

There are reasons for CHX's management to remain optimistic in the short term if the industry indicators are the signs to go by. The average crude oil price recovery has accelerated (22% rise) in Q4 so far after remaining steady in Q3. The U.S. rig count has surged at an even faster rate in Q4 (30% up), while the international energy activity has lost some steam. CHX's overall performance should stay healthy in the short term because the completion activity has remained healthy, which along with the recent drop in the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells, suggests that energy production can rebound in the medium-term.

Analyzing Segments: Outlook And Recent Performance

In Q3 2020, the Production & Automation Technologies (or PAC) segment revenues increased by 18% compared to Q2. Much of the growth was concentrated in North America (22% rise) following higher volumes and the benefits of structural cost reductions. Its revenue share from the U.S. - 76% in FY2019 - slipped to 47% in Q3, while it increased to 14% in the Middle East from 5%.

The Production Chemical Technologies, which has become eminently important after the merger, validated the management's decision after a slow start in the previous quarter. I discussed why the management has placed importance on chemistry management solution sales in my last article. Revenues increased significantly, albeit due to the combined sales of legacy Apergy and Ecolab, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3% in Q3 2020. The company's results point to the legacy company's resilience in the production-focused chemical business and its efficiency in gaining international market share. I expect volumes to stabilize in Q3 and start to grow over the coming quarters.

As expected, the Drilling Technologies segment continued to decelerate in Q3 as revenues dropped by 25% in Q3 compared to Q2. The adjusted EBITDA margin was negative (-17.7%) in Q3 due to the fall in drilling activity and the related destocking of inventories by the upstream energy companies. In the medium-term, however, the profitability can improve as the company cuts down on its costs.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In 9M 2020, CHX generated $184 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was 49% higher than a year ago. Led by the rise in revenues in the past year, the CFO improved primarily due to increased cash received from collecting trade receivables, lower inventory, and lower cash outflows on leased assets. Higher cash flows led to free cash flow (or FCF) increasing by 66% in the past year.

CHX's debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.64x as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1.4x in Q1 2020 as its equity base increased substantially following the merger. Moderately low leverage can prove to be advantageous in a situation when the energy industry is looking at an uncertain future, and the capital market is squeezed. It had $527 million in liquidity as of September 30. Since it has no near-term repayment obligations, the company has limited financial risks.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among crude oil price, crude oil production, the number of completed wells, and CHX's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. Assuming the short-term factors will lose their potency over the longer term, I expect revenues to increase in the next couple of years. It can stabilize in 2023.

Based on the regression model using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase in the next two years. However, in 2023, the model suggests a slight decrease in EBITDA, which can reverse and rise again in 2024.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (12.2x) is lower (25% downside) than returns potential using the past average multiple (36% upside). Wall Street analysts' estimates suggest a 14% upside. I think the stock is valued nearly at par in the short term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple (20.6x) is significantly higher than its peers' (IO, FTI, and FTK) average of 4.7x. Counting on the relative valuation based on CHX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA and comparing it to peers, the stock appears fairly valued at the current level.

What's The Take On CHX?

After the merger, ChampionX is looking to maximize the merger synergies and minimizing costs. Its operational targets include reaping the benefits of geographical diversification and production-related services following the business combination. Its recent artificial lift business sales in the international market can break the logjam in North America, which is still suffering from the capex fall. The drilling business, on the other hand, continues to make losses at the operating level. So, the stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

As of now, extended synergies and cost-cutting measures are the company's best bet to hold the operating margin steady. CHX's free cash flows increased significantly in 2020 due to the steep rise in revenues. Its balance sheet is relatively free of financial risks. With the stock being fairly valued, long-term investors may see gains once the drilling-related activities rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.