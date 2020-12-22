Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.

– Warren Buffett

The Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) invests in the United States' public equity markets, investing in stocks of companies operating across information technology sectors. The ETF's investments are in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. In doing so, it seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI) / Information Technology 25 / 50 Index.

The fund replicates the target index by seeking to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index. The index is designed to capture a mix of the large, mid, and small-cap segments of the US equity universe. All securities in the index are classified in the Information Technology sector as per the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The index also applies certain investment limits to help ensure diversification.

Technology stocks belong in most portfolios. That makes Vanguard Information Technology ETF a smart choice for investors who want exposure in the IT sector without having to single out potential winners or buy dozens of market leaders to make sure they spread out the risks of ownership through diversification.

The total return chart shows the fund's impressive performance compared to the S&P 500, with a total return of 46.9% compared to the S&P 500's total return of 18.4%. Not only has the recovery been higher in the end, but the fund's returns have been consistently higher than that offered by the rest of the market.

This can be seen from the fund's price performance over the same period, where the fund has started with the pre-pandemic high of $273.21 before March 2020. Once the pandemic and the ensuing market shock started, the Fund price took the ride down with the rest of the market to reach the low price of $187.15. Subsequently, the price made a strong recovery to achieve a high of $338.36 before settling at its current relatively high cost of $349.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a massive disconnect between the economy and the stock markets. Despite the second-quarter GDP dropping by 33%, the stock market quickly recovered its losses. Most of the market's gains were concentrated in the tech sector as it was the most resilient, and many companies saw an increase in sales.

At one point, the NASDAQ was almost 20% above its pre-pandemic levels. However, in September, the Nasdaq got a much-needed correction, dropping by nearly 15%. While there were concerns that a bubble was forming in tech, recent earnings reports of the tech sector validate much of stock prices' gains.

The S&P 500 is up more than 16% year to date. At the same time, tech stocks remain one of the hottest portions of the market -continuing a trend in September 2018 caused the S&P Dow Jones Indices to relocate 23 popular tech heavyweight stocks to a newly created communications services sector.

Tech-focused Funds have since been riding the highs of this robust sector, with all the top funds dramatically outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year, double-digit gains a hallmark of the space.

Being an Information Technology Fund, it comes as no surprise that the fund has 88% of it as technology companies investments. With 8.73% of the assets in Financials, the fund has also invested in financial technology companies that use technologies as the basis of their service delivery.

Fund Holdings

It comes as no surprise to see that Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are the two largest holdings of the fund, at 21.61% and 16.70% of total holdings, respectively, as the tech giants also happen to be the country's two most valuable public companies. Despite the fund's portfolio of 332 investments, Apple and Microsoft account for more than a third of it (clocking in at 38.31% of total assets).

Some of the other movers may surprise you. The next largest holdings are credit card behemoths Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). Many companies fall under the IT umbrella in the benchmark that the Fund tracks. We're talking about software companies, electronic payment processors, and hardware specialists in the mix - but not the dot-com darlings that you would find in a broader tech or growth fund.

The fund's top-10 holdings are companies with moats. These top 10 stocks represent nearly 59.19% of its total portfolio. Most of these stocks have products or services that are very sticky to their customers. As such, it is challenging for its customers to switch to their competitors.

For example, Apple has an ecosystem with multiple services (Apple TV, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Similarly, Visa and Mastercard have networks of millions of merchants and customers that are difficult for their smaller competitors to replicate.

A strong selling point for buying the fund is that the fund doesn't have to account for the rise and fall of outstanding shares, as folks purchase and redeem shares the way we see with open-ended mutual funds. There's less of a need to make trades as the cash balance expands and contracts, and the Fund checks in with a meager 5% portfolio turnover rate.

Dividend History

The fund has shown a healthily increasing trend in its dividends. This comes as no surprise as several companies in the top 10 holdings derive most of their revenues from recurring sources and have very stable and growing revenues despite, and in some cases helped by, the pandemic. For example, Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) derive most of their revenue from recurring sources.

Dividend Performance

The fund has a decent dividend payout - nothing to be ignored. However, the dividend yield is a little challenging but also comes as no surprise with the increase in its price would have on it.

Vanguard is well-regarded for its low expense ratio, and the same disciplined cost controls apply here. The fund weighs in with a pedestrian expense ratio of 0.1%, well below the 1.3% average of similar funds that include actively managed mutual funds with historically higher ownership costs. It's a cost-effective way to own hundreds of significant tech stocks in a single buy order.

Risks

The fund has a disproportionately high level of investment in just two companies, i.e. Apple and Microsoft. This represents a sizable bet on the performance of the two companies. This means a change in fortunes for either tech giant could significantly weigh on the entire fund. The flip side is that Apple and Microsoft are two of the most financially secure companies on the planet, so they should have plenty of maneuvering power should things turn sticky.

Investor Takeaways

The fund has earned its keep as a smart way for folks to buy into a large basket of tech stocks with minimal maintenance on their end and as a tempting add-on for more seasoned stock pickers who want to enhance their individual selections with broader coverage of the entire sector.

