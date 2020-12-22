Where Is The Crash In Speculative Stocks

Business Cycle Vs. Speculation Cycle

Traditionally investors associate the business cycle correlating with the stock market. It’s a logical association because corporate profits fall in recessions and buybacks are ceased. The stock market’s cycle is often called the capital cycle, but I like to call it the speculation cycle. This year speculation and the economy have decoupled. The stock market is in the top part of the K shaped recovery. That’s thanks to growth stocks controlling the indexes. The small cap value stocks, which rallied in November after the vaccine data came out, have a small impact on the total market.

There Are 2 Markets

There was a decoupling in the market where growth and value often acted the opposite of each other. When optimism on an economic reopening was prominent, value won and when pessimism on a reopening dominated sentiment, growth won. I was long the reopening value stocks headed into the vaccine data release. I didn’t short growth stocks because 1) the risk reward is tougher and I don’t play options 2) I don’t short anyway 3) going long value stocks was the same trade as shorting growth.

Despite the vaccine data helping value have its best month ever in November, growth stocks haven’t sold off. Stocks like Zoom $ZM (work from home) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $OLLI (stocking up on essentials) have sold off, but the trend didn’t reverse for most growth names. We had the massive negative correlation between growth and value that signaled a potential phase change, yet growth has only modestly underperformed since then. The Nasdaq 100 hit a record high recently. What gives!?!

I think we are entering the final phase of the growth trade. It has transitioned from a play on the economy being closed (work from home stocks & online retailers) to extreme speculation (in EV stocks especially) with retail investors leading the charge. The worse the company, the better the stock has done. The most heavily shorted names are up 191% year to date. Of course, it’s debatable if heavily shorted stocks actually have the worst fundamentals. If you are on board with the ‘disruptive innovation trade’, then you think even if these firms aren’t profitable, they have good fundamentals because of long term expectations.

Cyclical Upswing

I think we are headed towards a cyclical economic upswing in 2021, yet I find myself somewhat bearish on the major indexes, especially the Nasdaq. That’s because I believe in the divergence between the economic cycle and the speculative cycle. An increase in the 10 year yield due to improved economic fundamentals, would be bearish for growth stocks.

The economy has been in recovery mode since the spring, but we are hitting a soft patch late in the year due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the shutdowns which have come along with them. For example, initial jobless claims have risen from 787,000 to 862,000 in the past 3 weeks. Plus, November monthly retail sales growth was -1.1%. I think this is a temporary slowdown that will abate when the vaccines allow the economy to fully reopen in the spring/summer. The $900 billion stimulus should help bridge the gap from January until the vaccines fully go out (we could get another stimulus if it takes longer to distributed the vaccines). If there is trouble distributing the vaccines, they don’t work, or not enough people take them, my thesis on the cyclical upswing will be challenged.

The manufacturing sector is showing signs of improving. As you can see from the chart above, the geometric mean of the Markit manufacturing PMIs from America, the U.K., Japan, and the Euro Area has been spiking. The November U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI had the steepest improvement in operating conditions since September 2014 as business confidence was the strongest since February 2015. However, the flash December PMI in the U.S. fell from 56.7 to 56.5. Considering the spike in initial claims, this weakness in the manufacturing sector isn’t bad. Manufacturing is outperforming.

The hard data showed improvement in manufacturing in November just like the soft data. Monthly manufacturing growth in November was 0.8%. It was lifted by 5.3% growth in motor vehicles and 2.3% growth in mining. Primary metals, computers/electronics, and aerospace manufacturing were all up. As you can see from the chart below, 66% of manufacturing sectors were in contraction which was below the 3 month average of 69%. This decline looks a lot like the other post-recessionary declines. There will be a bump in the road from shutdowns, but not for long.

Europe is ahead of America in this wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s encouraging that the economic activity index bottomed above its low this spring as shown by AMP Capital's chart. For America, push this slowdown a few weeks further off, assuming there will be weakness through January.

Enter The Retail Investor

The speculative cycle is being led by retail investors. As you can see from the chart below, internet brokers have seen massive growth in daily average trades. To be clear, money managers are part of this speculative fervor as well. According to the NAAIM fund manager exposure index, funds have been leveraged long for 5 weeks. Last week, the 4 week average hit a record high (it was started in 2007).

According the Genevieve Roch-Decter, millennial Robinhood investors now have the buying power of a top 20 global hedge fund which is $20 to $30 billion. Of course, this doesn’t include all the other discount brokerages which are seeing an influx in account creations. As you can see from the chart below, retail investors have hit the jackpot as the 58 most popular stocks with them have increased 81.2% year to date. I think their luck will run out when sentiment shifts in the speculative cycle.

We are seeing speculation in the options market. As you can see from the chart below, the 20 day moving average of call options traded has gone parabolic. We know retail traders on Robinhood are playing a role here. According to a Massachusetts administration complaint, at least 14,439 of more than 71,744 customers that were approved for options trading had no investment experience. I’m somewhat surprised this complaint is coming up while the market is doing well. I can only imagine the complaints when the market sours.

Enter SPACs

My theory on speculative cycles is they end when the supply of risky stocks beats out demand. Supply will always beat out demand because when high valuations are awarded to suspect businesses, new businesses will always come asking for money. It’s also easy to come up with a business that isn’t profitable especially if it’s just a plan without sales. This is why we are seeing a spike in IPOs and SPACs. About 80% of IPOs this year haven’t been profitable which is near where it was at the peak of the 1990s tech bubble. Investors are paying on average 23.9 times sales for tech IPOs which is the highest since the tech bubble.

I generally don’t invest in IPOs, but SPACs are on a whole different level. As you can see from the chart below, the asset class is $113 billion. $23 billion of that is embedded compensation to sponsors. It’s a cash grab.

According to Goldman Sachs, 193 SPACs with $63 billion in capital are looking for targets. They will find them, but they probably won’t be good businesses. If capital has been desperately searching for private companies to merge with for months, the quality of companies will continue to get worse.

My Differentiation

My difference between many others is I don’t see the Fed has playing a central role in this bubble in certain parts of the market (online retail, SaaS, and EVs) in the growth factor. QE is just an asset swap. If the Fed caused bubbles with QE, why have there been financial bubbles throughout history before QE was first enacted? There was no QE during the tech bubble and we didn’t even have low rates for the Nifty 50 bubble.

Bubbles are caused by human psychology and they pop when it shifts. This market will turn when the supply of stock outweighs demand which is why you want to be in the areas of the market with buybacks and stay away from dilution like the plague. Investors this year are wrongly cheering on dilution because it means their business will have more cash to grow. That’s the type of sentiment that occurs in manias.

I’m not saying Fed policy has no impact on sentiment. It does because you can see at least some investors justifying their speculation with low rates or QE (a mistake). The Fed played a role in getting financial conditions as easy as they are now. On the other hand, not every time conditions were easy have we had such a mania. I admit if the Fed were to raise rates, it would hurt the market, but I’m mainly focused on my supply demand thesis and sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own value stocks and avoid growth stocks.