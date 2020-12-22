Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is an industrial conglomerate that operates in the aerospace, defense, finance, and industrial businesses, providing customers around the world with products and services. Over the past three years Textron shares have underperformed the market by more than 50 percentage points, due in large part to operational issues in its different segments. However, its steadily climbing stock price and 3Q results are evidence that the company is now past its troubles and at the start of a recovery phase. Moreover, there are multiple compelling catalysts heading into the next year that give us reason to believe it prudent for investors to start accumulating shares in the company. Textron shares have climbed more than 30% since the company reported its 3Q20 earnings on Oct 29. The company's Bell division is now participating in bids to supply its products and services to the US government and other governments around the world, including South Korea for the supply of its AH-17 attack helicopters as the country's Marine Corps plans to launch an aviation program in 2021.

Climbing out of the turbulence

Rationale

Textron is an industrial conglomerate and offers a wide range of products and services ranging from UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), UGVs (unmanned ground vehicles), business jets, golf carts, helicopters, snowmobiles. In 3Q the company reported earnings of USD.53/share vs. the Street expectation of USD.35/share, putting an end to a string of earnings misses caused by a variety of issues in its different business units. While the Aerospace-Defense companies are underperforming other industries, we think the company’s continued push to automation allows for the company to be partially classified as a component of the robotics/ AI sector.

The company’s Bell division is in the running for a couple of multibillion dollar US Army awards. Despite the change in the White House, there is unlikely to be any changes with this. We believe the company has a high probability of winning at least one of the contracts to replace the aging Blackhawk helicopter, which is worth north of USD40bn—and which could later translate to even more as the platform could be adopted by other branches of the armed forces in much the same way as the Blackhawk has variants such as the Seahawk for the Navy, etc. Like most large-scale defense deals, the results of this bid will be out near the end of 2021 and deliveries will start in 2023, so we recommend investors who want to be positioned for a potential massive windfall to start accumulating at current prices. The Bell division is also in the running to win contracts with the militaries of US ally countries and friendly nations. One of these is the bid to supply the South Korean Marine Corps with its ATK helicopter.

The company’s aviation business includes Cessna and Beechcraft, for which the pandemic is still having a negative impact on demand for business jets which the Cessna division builds, the unit’s book-to-bill stood at 1.5x, which means they brought in 1.5x the business that they build out. This is an indicator of growth and a very good sign as current fleets are aging so there is pent-up demand, making a potential catalyst for Cessna.

Transforming into a growth story

Textron shares have been in the doldrums for the past three years (down more than 20%) due to a variety of reasons, which every quarter seemed to bring something anew to shock investors and further driving the shares down. The company was also slow in capitalizing on defense contracts which also weighed on its shares. To cap the string of dismal quarters, the company, and everyone else for that matter was broadsided by the pandemic which crushed its business jet division.

Investors in Textron have had good reason to be disappointed in the company’s lackluster performance until recently. That said, Textron being selected as a finalist for the US Army’s new stealth helicopter contract has given the company a shine as a defense contractor which can punch above its weight. This should translate into greater sales in global markets as well because companies that make it as finalists in these competitions possess not only superior technological capabilities but operational as well.

Textron, more than meets the eye

While having extensive ties to the traditional military-industrial complex array of businesses, Textron is making very clear and decisive moves to be a major player in the robotization of the military. The company is aggressively moving to be a leader in UGCs with the acquisition of Howe & Howe and debut of its Ripsaw RCV (robotic combat vehicle). Textron is also a key player in the sUAS space and continues to develop its technology and business.

According to estimates, the sUAS market globally will post a staggering CAGR of nearly 25% from 2020-2027 due to the growth of incursions across borders globally and rising government expenditures, which is fueling demand for sophisticated drone systems. In addition to the military-driven growth, healthcare facilities are also catalyzing demand for sUAS due to COVID-19. The pandemic is pushing the limits of healthcare systems around the world to contain the spread. This has created more demand for sUAS for inspections and collecting data and will continue to help to expand the market going forward.

Textron’s reach into unmanned weapons extend to the seas as well. The company’s CUSV (common unmanned surface vehicle) system is the first USV (unmanned surface vehicle) program of record for the US DoD (Department of Defense) and is a testament to not only the company’s proven command and control system but to its focus on developing unmanned solutions for all vehicle types.

Fanning the flames of disruption

Textron is firing on all cylinders in its robotization efforts. It does this while simultaneously operating its profitable legacy businesses, but it is clear that the company is targeting being a major player in the enterprise and government robotics segment. Textron subsidiary Howe & Howe just completed its first domestic sale of its robotics firefighter, the Termite RS3, to the Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD). The purchase by the LAFD marks the first commercial sale of a robotic firefighting vehicle in the US. Thermite is designed to assist first responders by giving them more standoff distance from dangerous situations, utilizing the robot as an extension to complete their missions more efficiently and safely. The Thermite RS3’s low center of gravity, high volume, wide-chassis firefighting robot that can navigate tough terrain and handle exposure to the harshest of elements. The robot features a modular design and wide build, which enables it to handle additional equipment such as a plow assembly. The robot is capable of pushing vehicles out of its way and pull 8,000 pounds with its winch. We expect to see more fire departments adopting this solution in increasing numbers across the US as it is a force multiplier and helps to mitigate risk and is a first step in the roboticizing of fire departments worldwide. We believe the value that heavy duty robots such as the RS3 bring to governments and businesses will help to put this business in motion.

Textron poised to outperform in emerging business areas

Despite pandemic-related headwinds, Textron continues to climb above the turbulence and its showing in its improving quarterly results, winning of more contracts for its defense businesses globally, and rumors of tender offers, which the company has vehemently denied.

The company’s other segments, such as its Kautex plastics unit, which supplies automotive assembly were also hit by the pandemic but are now recovering along with the recovery of the overall automotive sector. In addition, the Kautex unit is developing many innovations for hydrogen storage including its recently accounted blow-molded 320 liter blow molded hydrogen storage tank. Demand from governments around the world to create lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles and increasing investments in alternative fuel vehicles should fuel this segment’s growth. Even though the currently fastest growth segment is the type 4 CNG tank, we are particularly enthusiastic about the company’s growth prospects over the long term with the synergies to be created between Kautex and Textron’s other business units with the growth of the hydrogen economy.

We recommend Textron for investors looking for a stock which is attractively priced and clearly on the road to recovery. The company has a strong foundation with the US military-industrial complex, pays a regular, albeit slim, dividend and is now positioned for growth in the years ahead with the coming recovery of air travel and replacement of aging corporate jet fleets, growing auto sales which includes rising sales of fuel-efficient and alternative fuel vehicles, robotization of militaries and public services such as firefighting and policing, and the V-280’s favored status as the likely winner of the USD40bn US Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft competition. In the meantime, sales by the Cessna division should help buoy the stock while waiting for the likely home run US Army contact in 2021.

