Amidst a sea of corporate casualties, AudioEye (AEYE), a software company that makes websites more accessible to people with disabilities, has seemingly thrived in 2020. Year-to-date revenues are over twice those of last year, while the stock has more than tripled on significantly higher volume. While the industry it operates on will continue to grow rapidly, we believe that AudioEye may not be in the best position to capitalize on this growth.

First Three Quarters' Revenue, 2017-2020

(Source: Ophelia Research Analysis)

Company Overview

AudioEye markets itself as a “software solution provider” that helps websites become compliant with accessibility regulations such as the American Disabilities Act or WCAG. According to its latest 10-Q, AudioEye helps business and organizations to:

Reach more customers

Improve brand image

Build additional brand loyalty

Create an accessible and usable web experience to people with disabilities

Their offering consists of two components: the “AI” software component that helps address common barriers to accessibility through artificial intelligence and the “Expert Touch” component, which involves significant human intervention in ongoing website evaluation. However, the AI offering is what is most discussed in the company’s SEC filings. Specifically, in its latest 10-Q, the company describes its competitive advantage as its “machine-learning/artificial intelligence” capabilities.

AudioEye’s Accessibility Offering

(Source: AudioEye)

The company distributes this offering in two ways. First, it sells directly to customers, which generates slightly more than half of total year-to-date revenues. Second, it sells indirectly through “vertical partners,” typically web-hosting platforms that resell AudioEye’s services as an add-on. In the year-to-date-period, direct sales generated slightly more than half of revenues. However, indirect revenues are by far the faster-growing channel, growing 225% compared to the first nine months of 2019. Currently, AudioEye claims quite an impressive roster of clients, including ADP, Tommy Hilfiger, Samsung, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Social Security Administration.

AudioEye Has Historically Underspent in Research and Development

For a company marketing itself as a cutting-edge SaaS company, AudioEye sure does spend little on R&D. In the last 7 years, the firm has spent only a total of $3.26 million in research & development. This represents an average of 7.96% of its revenues, roughly 1/3rd of the SaaS industry average of 23%.

AudioEye Income Statement

(Source: CapitalIQ)

This has left the door wide open for new entrants, including Monsido, Level Access, EqualWeb, and AccessiBe. Many of these new entrants have also established significant client bases. EqualWeb claims an install base of 100 million websites, while AccessiBe powers several multinational corporations, such as Hilton, Unilever, and fiverr. AudioEye’s software does not even appear in many industry rankings, which throws its assertion of a competitive advantage in software practically out the window.

Website Accessibility Magic Quadrant (does not even mention AudioEye)

(Source: G2)

However, AudioEye seems to understand this. Its B2B marketing barely touches on its artificial intelligence capabilities. Instead, it emphasizes the firm’s expertise in web accessibility consulting and its “expert touch services.” Indeed, the first testimonial on its site is:

In a FAQ on the same page, it answers the question “Why can’t AI do it all?” by explaining that “it simply cannot do everything that is needed to test and fix digital content so that it is accessible.” It then proclaims its main competitive advantage is “our certified team of expert [sic] [that] does all of the work or gives a hand where needed.” While AudioEye markets itself to investors as a cutting-edge software company, it is more like a web accessibility consultancy with some proprietary software.

This poses several issues. First, AudioEye's high-touch consulting services have failed to keep up with the competition. Because the company must scope out each project manually, implementation timelines are quite long, ranging from 3-26 weeks. AccessiBe's solution, which provides most of the capabilities that AudioEye does, can be up and running in under 48 hours. Since AudioEye's contracts are relatively short term (12-60 months according to its latest 10-Q), customer retention may suffer as its technology falls further and further behind. Second, if AudioEye's competitive advantage is genuinely its human capital and expertise rather than its software, it should trade more like a consultancy than a SaaS company. However, this is not the case. As of December 20, 2020, AudioEye was trading at 13x sales, slightly higher than the historical SaaS average multiples of between 9.5x and 11.5x. However, if it continues down a human capital-intensive path and continues neglecting its software development, it should soon trade more in line with IT consultancies, which trade at between 2.0x and 5.0x revenues. This margin compression could depress stock prices, even if revenue growth continues at a rapid pace. And given the industry's highly competitive nature (low investment requirements and low customer switching costs), this growth is not even certain.

AudioEye has Overspent in Administrative Expenses Despite Management Team Issues

What AudioEye does spend a lot of money on are “general and administrative” expenses. Since 2013, the firm has spent over $35 million in sales on this nebulous category, roughly 200% of sales and ten times the amount it has spent on research & development. This seems to indicate significant administrative team bloat or overcompensation of key personnel, which, in addition to hurting the bottom line, may also be dragging on firm innovation.

Spending from 2013-2019, by Category

(USD mm; Source: CapitalIQ, Ophelia Research Analysis)

For the firm to succeed in the highly competitive web accessibility services industry, AudioEye needs significant changes to its cost structure and organizational priorities - things typically only accomplished with consistent leadership. Yet, AudioEye’s management team has been anything but consistent in the last few years. The company has had 3 Chief Executives in the past three years: Todd Bankofier, Heath Thompson (who lasted only six months), and David Moradi. In fact, none of the senior executive team has been there for more than two years, with many of them being hired in the last quarter of 2020. Further, it seems like there are several incongruencies in management team experience and compensation. The Chief Product Officer, Joel Horwitz, hired in 2020, appears to have almost no experience with actual development, having served mostly in business development and marketing roles prior to AudioEye. We are not sure if this is the right pick for a company that clearly needs to innovate its product offering. Additionally, there is Sachin Barot, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, by far the firm’s highest-paid employee, making over $900,000 in total compensation last year (including a $175,000 bonus). While having a solid CFO is undoubtedly important, we wonder whether, at a “cutting-edge” software company, whether they are truly worth more than the heads of engineering, product, or even sales.

While AudioEye’s growth has certainly been impressive, we believe that prudent investors should not buy into the hype. The company seems much less like an innovative software provider than a specialized consulting firm with some proprietary technology, and faces stiff competition from truly digital-first competitors. Further, several management team issues prevent us from having full conviction in the company’s ability to sustain growth in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.