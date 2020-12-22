If you already have a strong opinion of O's management please read this with an open mind.

This article will take a close look at the skill, alignment and decisions of Realty Income’s (O) management.

Over the years I have discussed Realty Income with hundreds of individuals. When I ask why they like the stock the responses fall into 2 categories almost without exception.

Dividend growth history Great management

These are both valid reasons to like a stock.

The first is a fact. The dividend growth history is phenomenal. I would caution, however, that a strong dividend growth history does not necessarily lead to a strong dividend growth future.

A strong dividend growth future requires strong properties and I don’t see it as likely for O. In a previous article, I detailed the fundamental reasons why its property portfolio could struggle going forward.

Today, I want to discuss the second assertion: great management.

In particular, I want to talk about O’s management because the idea that their management is great is so widespread that it is no longer questioned or researched.

There are few things more dangerous than unchallenged common knowledge. Once something becomes generally accepted as true, people feel like they have a green light to continue pushing that assertion. Counterarguments get dismissed without examination and the arguments on the side of the common knowledge get reduced to statements without backing.

It is a phenomenon known as groupthink.

We as humans are all susceptible to it. I am susceptible to it as well which is why I make an active effort to examine things from a clean slate.

In the spirit of challenging the unchallenged common knowledge, I ask that you read this with an open mind.

We can begin by acknowledging the history of strong shareholder returns which does serve as evidence of good management, but this is evidence of the correlational variety and does not prove causation. Sometimes being in the right place at the right time can be all it takes to do exceptionally well.

There were some massive tailwinds working in O’s favor

Cap rates fell from around 10% to around 6% for triple net properties which increased property values by about 66%

Interest rates fell considerably reducing cost of capital

These tailwinds caused the majority of triple net REITs to have great returns over the past couple decades.

Notably, O has recently had a management change with Sumit Roy becoming CEO in October of 2018.

Sumit is well educated and experienced, but real estate is a business of judgment calls.

If we consider a qualified engineer designing a bridge, that bridge is going to be stable basically 100% of the time. Engineering is a complex field, but it is a field of precision. It uses math and science to deterministically control an outcome.

That level of precision is not possible in real estate. Real estate is about predicting a highly uncertain future and it is therefore an area where even well educated and fully qualified people can make big mistakes.

Thus, to determine if O has good management I can’t just rely on the tenure of its staff. It would be an even bigger mistake to look at a stock chart and say management is good or bad based on whether the stock is up or down.

Instead, the best way to ascertain the skill of management is to look at recent decisions made and judge the decisions on their own merits. Since becoming CEO, Sumit has made quite a number of decisions, but I want to examine 3 particularly impactful decisions.

European operations Drug Stores Major refinancing

In April of 2019, O announced a large sale-leaseback with Sainsbury which marked its first foray out of the U.S.

My opinion: Great move.

Going international increases overhead because it requires additional overseas divisions. With O’s scale the cost side is negligible while the incremental acquisition opportunity is substantial. This deal was immediately accretive to FFO/share in addition to unlocking new markets.

Drug stores

Retail drug stores have been the hot property for triple net REITs selling at very low cap rates.

Fellow triple net REIT, Agree Realty (ADC), took advantage of this great pricing and sold vast amounts of its pharmacy locations. Joey Agree, in my opinion, is a great manager and has done quite a few opportunistic repositioning transactions.

O missed the window of opportunity and is still heavily overweight pharmacies with Walgreens (WBA) being the top tenant at 5.8% of revenue and CVS (CVS) being another top tenant at 1.6%.

You may notice Regal and AMC (AMC) in the top tenant list as well and they are clearly struggling right now, but I don’t view that as a mistake. Quite simply, I don’t think it was possible to see the pandemic coming so there was no real way for O to have anticipated these would become troubled tenants.

Hanging on to the pharmacies was a mistake because Amazon telegraphed many years in advance that it was going to be entering the online pharmacy space. Joey Agree saw the signal and disposed of many Walgreens locations at excellent prices.

I don’t think Walgreens is going to imminently default on leases, but those Walgreens locations are not worth anywhere near what they were when ADC got out.

Refinancing blunder

On December 9th, O announced a massive refinancing in which they issued $325mm of 0.75% senior unsecured notes due 3/15/26 as well as $400mm 1.80% senior unsecured notes due 3/15/33.

When accounting for the slight discount to par at which these were issued, the cost of capital for the 2 notes comes to 0.908% and 1.941% respectively.

That is phenomenally cheap capital. Issuing these notes and locking in the cheap debt for a fairly long term was a good move. The mistake comes in what was done with the proceeds.

Also on December 9th, O announced the redemption of $950mm 3.25% notes due 2022.

Prima facie this seems smart. Replacing 3.25% capital with longer dated 0.9% or 1.94% capital is great. So what’s the problem?

The 2022 notes have a make-whole provision. Thus, in redeeming them early, O is not foregoing any interest payments. In fact, they are just paying all of the future interest up front.

In total they paid $1056.60 for each $1000 of notes redeemed resulting in a cost of ~$46mm beyond the principal payments. That is a loss of $0.13 per share that simply did not need to happen.

Rather than lowering their cost of capital which was the opportunity available through the cheap debt, O has functionally raised its cost of capital because it is having to pay for both the old loan and the new loan simultaneously.

Rather than redeeming the loan early and paying all the interest up front, I believe O should have used the money for other uses (they have a big acquisition pipeline) and simply paid off the 2022 notes at their natural expiration.

Because of this refinancing blunder, O missed out on the opportunity that is available to so many REITs today.

See, most REIT debt is long dated with initial maturities of 5 to 15 years. This means that the debt that is expiring over the next few years was initially signed 5 to 15 years ago. Rates were much higher back then and depending on the tenure REITs now have the opportunity to refinance at rates 100 to 400 basis points cheaper.

Some REITs are executing on this beautifully

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is using substantially cheaper debt to extend the term of its balance sheet and buy high cap rate hospitals

Uniti Group (UNIT) on December 10 th refinanced its credit facility at a much lower rate and larger available size

refinanced its credit facility at a much lower rate and larger available size American Tower (AMT) raised $1.68B of extremely cheap debt ranging from 0.6% to 2.95% and term lengths up to 31 years. They can develop towers at cap rates up to 10% for a huge spread.

Missing this opportunity is not going to ruin O’s business, but it will make FFO come in lower than it should have. It's an incremental loss to shareholders that was avoidable.

Overall, here is how I rate O’s management

Attribute Rating Decision making Bad to Moderate Competence Good Alignment Great Compensation Normal Overall Average

Average may not seem like a groundbreaking conclusion, but I felt the need to go into detail on this because it is in such extreme contrast to the public perception which holds O at a level of perspicacious infallibility.

Since great management is built into O's market price, I believe O is moderately overvalued and likely to underperform going forward. It is not a particularly dangerous investment and I am definitely not predicting any sort of crash and burn type of outcome. It is simply overpriced and there are better investments out there.

In analyzing REITs the biggest 3 categories are property quality, property location and management. At REIT Wealth Builder I go deep on all 3 to construct a responsible investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

