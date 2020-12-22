After this big move higher, I am not chasing the shares, although I am very interested in the business.

908 Devices (MASS) has seen a very successful public debut with shares essentially rising 150% on their first day of trading, in a move which pushed expectations quite a bit.

After this move, the risk-reward does not look that compelling based on the near-term potential, yet I really like the potential of the company in the long run, making that I will keep a close eye on the developments from here onwards.

Mass Spec

908 is all about purpose-built handheld mass spectrometry devices for the point of need. The company has used its own technology to use analytical power of Mass Spec in devices which are smaller, more accessible and can be used at the point of need, compared to traditional laboratory instruments.

This basically allows for quick, actionable answers needed in life science research, bioprocessing, forensic and biotech activities, among others. Essentially a simplified measurement device means that the laboratory can be deployed on site, creating a huge potential market, not just improving efficiency, reducing costs, but providing multiple applications as well.

Since its launch, some 1,200 devices have been sold to more than 300 customers, including the top pharmaceutical names, as well as many (academic) institutions.

In essence, Mass Spec is the golden standard within analytical technology for laboratory-based molecular analysis as it provides detailed analysis on a wide range of samples. By making this accessible on site, the technology and devices can be used for a wide range of issues. The current technology is highly regarded, but quite inflexible as it operates from laboratories, costs up to a million, requires a dedicated power source, and simply is very large and not very mobile.

The company currently has two marketed products. The MX908 was launched in the summer of 2017 as a handheld, battery power Mass Spec for analysis of gas, liquids and solid materials of unknown identity. This makes it ideal for chemicals, explosives, hazmat situations, with over a 1,000 units sold since the launch. This is really the backbone of the company, which is really designed to be used in the field, with the company claiming that it is 15x faster, 10x smaller and 2x cheaper than the second-best transportable Mass Spec.

The Rebel is a small desktop analyzer as it seems to better optimize the outcomes compared to lab functions with regard to speed, and costs, with 31 units sold since the launch in November 2019. Unlike the MX908, this is used on a stationary location, such as a laboratory, providing similar huge advantages in terms of speed, size and costs compared to a traditional alternative such as a high-performance liquid chromatography.

IPO and Valuation Thoughts

Initially, underwriters and the company aimed to sell 6.25 million shares in a price range between $18 and $19 per share, as pricing eventually was set at $20 per share, allowing the company to raise $125 million in gross proceeds.

With nearly 26 million shares outstanding, the company obtained a $520 million equity valuation at the offer price. With a pretty flat net cash position ahead of the offering, I peg net cash holdings at around $115 million, implying that operating assets are valued around the $400-million mark.

The financials are a bit uneven, and do not paint a very stable growth trajectory. In the year 2018, the company generated $22.1 million in revenues on which it reported an operating loss of $6.4 million. Revenues actually fell in 2019 to $18.0 million as operating losses essentially doubled to $12.1 million.

So far in 2020, the company has been faring better. Revenues for the first three quarters have more than doubled, in fact risen 120% to $21.2 million as operating losses narrowed spectacularly to $1.9 million, with losses down about $10 million! Growth has been driven by MX908 placements which year to date rose from 100 in the first three quarters of 2019 to 280, as 18 rebel systems were ordered as well. The MX908 is responsible for approximately three quarters of revenues, mainly orders from governmental clients, and to a lesser extent from commercial (pharmaceutical) clients.

Sales are quite lumpy with few trends recognizable. First-quarter sales of $4.0 million rose 34%, while second-quarter sales of $11.1 million more than tripled (allowing the company to be profitable), with third-quarter sales of $6.0 million being up seventy-five percent. It seems that the company typically sees a strong fourth quarter, and even if I model conservatively $10 million in fourth-quarter sales (comparing to $8.3 million in the final quarter of 2019), full-year sales might surpass $31 million.

If this is realistic, full-year sales are close to doubling in 2020, with operating assets valued around 13 times sales, while being close to achieving break-even results.

This is of course before the huge opening day pop, with shares ending the first day of trading some 145% higher at $49. At these levels, shares are awarded a $1.27 billion valuation, or $1.16 billion on an enterprise basis. Based on the $31 million in estimated revenues this year, that works down to a 37 times sales multiple.

What Now?

Quite frankly, I am quite intrigued and interested in the company given the markets in which it operates and the revenue growth displayed in 2020, certainly in combination with the progress being made on the margin front.

With a valuation just in excess of a billion, there certainly is a big roadmap if the company delivers on its growth ambitions in its many growth markets. Of course, in relation to the current revenue base, expectations are very steep at nearly 40 times annualised revenues.

That valuation in itself is the biggest risk with the IPO proceeds comfortably funding the modest losses incurred at the moment. The theoretical appeal of the solution is good and while Covid-19 might provide a short-term tailwind/headwind to some parts of the business, it certainly might impact the finances of many of its customers, which are states and governmental agencies. While this customer type is perhaps less risky, the counterargument is of course that state budgets are taking a huge beat from the impact of Covid-19.

Besides the valuation, the other key (competitive) risk includes much larger and innovative competitors such as Agilent (NYSE:A), Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Flir (NASDAQ:FLIR) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), among others. These companies typically enjoy solid operating momentum as these great cash flow kings are awarded steep multiples in today's investment world.

So here and now, I find myself weighing the pros and cons as relative sales multiples most certainly made me quite compelled to the shares at the offer price, yet after a near 150% jump on the opening day, the risk-reward is less interesting (at least in the near term). Hence, I will not initiate a position at this moment in time, yet very much look forward to keeping a close eye on the developments from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.