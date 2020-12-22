Looking For An Edge In E-Commerce

The company has invested in clever, thoughtful ways to make its business model massively scalable and efficient - including back-end infrastructure to scale delivery capacity, lower costs and manage inventory.

Virtually every general merchandise retailer has a website that looks every bit as good as Amazon's. Yet, why is Amazon's market capitalization three times Walmart's and 10 times Target Stores'.

In the US, growth in e-commerce retail sales more than doubled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and is projected to grow at 12% annually over the coming years.

By Randall Dishmon, Senior Portfolio Manager

We believe Amazon is a prime example of the power of innovation.

E-commerce has been like a massive wave that has washed over much of the traditional retail footprint in the US and Europe. Globally, e-commerce retail sales are projected to hit $6.5 trillion in 2024, from $4.0 trillion in 2020.1 In the US, growth in e-commerce retail sales more than doubled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and is projected to grow at 12% annually over the coming years.1

Amazon (AMZN) has established itself as a dominant player in the US, and yet, virtually every general merchandise retailer has a website that looks every bit as good as Amazon's. So, why is Amazon's market capitalization three times Walmart's (WMT) and 10 times Target Stores' (TGT)?2

A history of innovation

Getting to the bottom of this question is critical to the way we manage the Invesco Global Focus Fund (GLVAX). Our team looks for structural, durable tailwinds that can drive sustainable growth, avoids commoditized industries and businesses, and seeks to identify companies that we believe can compound growth at attractive rates over the next several years.

In our team's view, Amazon is built for where we are now and where we are going - and we are going that way in part because Amazon and a few others are taking us there. Amazon has invested in clever, thoughtful ways to make its business model massively scalable and efficient - including back-end infrastructure to scale delivery capacity, lower costs and manage inventory. When the company concluded that its last-mile delivery was not as efficient as it could be, via UPS and the like, it developed their own delivery capability. Over the last few years, it has deployed its own over-the-road truck fleet and invested heavily in automation. Don't be surprised if air cargo follows in the not-too-distant future. All of this is a path devoted to efficiency, scale and optimization - and it is winning, with a stock price that's outperformed its peers.3

A focus on R&D

The difference between how Amazon has deployed capital, and how the retail incumbents have done it, is stark. Tellingly, Amazon first recorded research and development (R&D) expense in 2009. Since that time, it has spent a whopping $234 billion to scale and optimize.4 Walmart, by contrast, has not spent a single cent on R&D, and we can't find any evidence that, in the company's entire history, it has ever spent anything on it.4 Target, Costco (COST), and Marks & Spencer (MAKSF) also spent nothing.4 Who has been building the advantage over that time? Our answer: Amazon.

Although investing is not an exercise in accounting, there is something important to note about how different types of spending are captured in financial statements. R&D is an everyday operating expense that flows right through the income statement. Due to this, it effectively understates current earnings and helps create future earnings - a not-uncommon characteristic found in innovators. In contrast, capital expenses (capex) are amortized over time - they don't immediately impact the income statement. In this regard, they can, in some sense, overstate current earnings.

Walmart spent $129 billion in capex over the last decade.4 Amazon has spent not that much less at $99 billion.4 However, given the relatively newer asset base at Amazon, it's likely that more of the company's capex is focused on growth and not the replacement of existing assets due to wear and tear.

Bottom line

Amazon has built a business that is, as we say, fit for purpose, while its traditional retail competitors have not shown significant inclination to invest in R&D and innovate - in our view, they are merely adapting what they already have, which is akin to taking a horse-drawn buggy and slapping an engine and wheels on it. Amazon just went ahead and built a car.

Some of the traditional retail incumbents will certainly survive, but we believe they are likely to be fighting over a smaller and smaller domain, lacking the margin structure and top line growth necessary to compete as the future comes towards them faster than ever. As much as anything else, this is a narrative about the development and sustainability of competitive advantage, which is a critical element we look for in business that can sustain high economic returns.

We are reminded of a quote from the philosopher Eric Hoffer that seems especially fitting: "In a time of drastic change, it is the learners who inherit the future. The learned usually find themselves equipped to live in a world that no longer exists."

Amazon represented 4.95% of the Invesco Global Focus Fund as of September 30, 2020. Walmart, Target, Costco, Marks and Spencer and UPS represented 0%.

____________

1 Source: Activate Consulting, "Activate Technology and Media Outlook 2021," October 2020

2 Source: Bloomberg, L.P. As of Dec. 10, 2020, Amazon's market capitalization was $1.55 trillion, Walmart's was $416 billion, and Target's was $86 billion.

3 Source: Bloomberg, L.P.Over the past 10 years, on an annualized basis, Amazon's stock returned 33%, Walmart's returned 12%, Target's returned 13%, and the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector returned 17%.

4 Source: Bloomberg, L.P.

Important information

