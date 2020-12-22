Going forward, the company has the financial capacity to generate valuable long-term double-digit returns.

The company continues to invest billions in its business, and 2021 will be a major catalyst as many of these investments start up.

Enbridge is a valuable Canadian oil giant, a massive company that's essential to the quality of life in North America.

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a Canadian multinational energy company based in Calgary, Alberta, with a near $70 billion market capitalization. That makes the company the largest publicly traded Canada-based oil company, with its massive valuation and commitment to shareholder rewards (with a near 8% dividend yield). As we'll see throughout this article, Enbridge's impressive asset base drives the potential for long-term shareholder rewards.

Enbridge - BOE Report

Franchises

Enbridge is a diversified business, much more so than it appears from the outside.

Enbridge Blue Chip Franchises - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge has an impressive liquids infrastructure and natural gas infrastructure crisscrossing the continent. From a liquids standpoint, the company transports 25% of North America's crude oil, making it #1 by miles of pile. From a gas transmission standpoint, the company is #2 by miles of pipeline, also transporting 20% of natural gas consumed in the U.S.

Natural gas is essential to our standard of living, for both power transmission and other uses that can't be easily replaced by renewables, like heating in the winter. The company's 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas delivered annually is worth billions, making the company #1 by volume. The company's infrastructure, as highlighted by lawsuits, is nearly irreplaceable.

The company also has an impressive power generation with 1.8 gigawatts of contracted renewable energy. These are valuable long-life assets with significant demand.

Resilient Businesses

As a result of these assets, the company's businesses are incredibly resilient.

Enbridge Longevity of Cash Flows - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge's liquid pipelines have a heavy demand-pull advantage, there's significant demand for the company's low cost assets. The company has the lowest cost delivery to impressive assets and globally competitive refineries. Given the fact that North America on the Gulf Coast is one of the world's largest refining centers, the company's pipelines are very valuable.

The company's gas transmission system serves >170 million people in a number of major population markets. The company delivers 10s of billions of cubic feet/day to these major markets, with significant export markets and last mile connectivity. This combines with a ~15 million person gas distribution network in Canada.

These assets, which define standards of living, are essential.

Enbridge Resilience - Enbridge Investor Presentation

We can drone on all day about the relative stability of Enbridge's assets; however, nothing highlights their stability more than the reliability to generate cash flow. Specifically, the company has 95% investment grade customers with a BBB+ average credit rating. These customers have a proven ability to pay through downturns.

Low Carbon Businesses

At the same time, Enbridge is investing in its low carbon business with significant long-term potential.

Enbridge Renewable Power - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge is rapidly expanding renewable power as its 4th platform. The company has a massive 4.6 gigawatts in operation & under development with 20+ utility scale facilities. Together, these projects are expected to support nearly 2 million homes. This helps to de-risk the company's businesses and provide reliable long-term cash flow.

While all forms of power are expected to remain important, renewable power is expected to grow faster than any other form of power. That's an exciting opportunity for Enbridge.

Capital Growth Opportunities

Overall, Enbridge is continuing to invest significant capital into its portfolio of growth opportunities.

Enbridge Capital Program - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge has continued to invest heavily in its future with a $16 billion secured capital program through 2023, of which the company still has $10 billion. The largest source of this is the company's U.S. line 3 replacement pipeline, an essential and aging pipeline it's working to replace. However, the company's capital spending is well-distributed across all business aspects.

The company expects that its impressive growth program will drive mid-single digit DCF / share growth to 2023. That will support matching growth in dividends and other shareholder returns.

Enbridge Long-Term Growth - Enbridge Investor Presentation

It's also worth noting, despite the company's focus on more managed spending, it's not the end of the road in 2023. Post-2023, the company sees itself as having a massive suite of opportunities ($28 billion in development). At the same time, per its investor presentation (slide 17), it seems as having $5-6 billion in annual financial capacity.

$2 billion of financial capacity is from excess possible debt, while the rest is from investable FCF. The company's dividend and growth potential combine to be able to drive double-digit shareholder rewards.

Enbridge Financial Strength

Enbridge has significant long-term financial strength.

Enbridge Financial Strength - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge plans to exit 2020 with the same credit rating as it entered, but with $4 billion in excess liquidity. This combined with increased customer strength and incremental cost management of more than $300 million. The company's small drop in EBITDA and additional liquidity will result in a Debt to EBITDA exiting 2020 of 4.7x versus entering 2020 at 4.5x.

The company's available liquidity enables it to utilize short-term actions to reward shareholders. With significant capital coming in service in 2021, the company expects to continue strong shareholder rewards throughout next year.

Shareholder Reward Potential

Putting this all together, Enbridge has the potential to drive strong, substantial, double-digit shareholder returns.

Enbridge Cash Flow - Enbridge Investor Presentation

The above numbers are all in Canadian $. However, the company expects significant EBITDA growth from new in-service projects of around $11 billion USD, representing high single-digit YoY growth. The company expects to combine that with several % DCF/share growth for 2021e DCF/share of ~$3.8 with dividends/share of ~$2.6.

That means low single-digit YoY growth. Counting dividends and capital spending, the company's 2021 capital plan has $3 billion in debt maturities and $3.5 billion in debt issuances estimated - an increase in net debt of $500 million (Canadian $). However, that comes with $4.3 billion USD in capital spending for the year.

That significant capital spending combined with respectable dividends should generate much more significant long-term shareholder returns than the cost of the $500 million in debt. 2021 is a massive capital spending year for the company; however, longer term, it is part of the company's commitment to generating long-term cash flow and shareholder rewards.

The company's long-term debt of nearly $50 billion is significant but more than manageable in relation to the quality of its customers and its ability to drive long-term shareholder rewards.

Risk

Enbridge's risk is incredibly minimal. The company is building a valuable and well distributed portfolio of assets that are essential for customers. At the same time, the company has been building up a portfolio of reliable customers interested in its assets. The company could suffer from continued threats against its long-term asset base but it has significant long-term potential.

Conclusion

Enbridge has the ability to drive valuable long-term shareholder rewards. The company is the largest Canadian integrated energy company although it operates across North America. It's a massive company that delivers oil and natural gas across the continent with substantial renewable energy operations in its portfolio.

The company is investing billions annually in long-term growth, while paying a near 8% growing dividend. The company's debt is substantial, but more than manageable, and the company has halted the days of rapid debt growth, keeping it in the 4.5x-5.0x range. Going forward, the company can generate double-digit long-term rewards from growth + dividends.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio," a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.