However, given high uncertainty and lack of clarity on mitigations, I would want the ADRs around $9/share before fully committing to Qiwi to build in a greater margin of safety.

There appears to be 30% upside from current levels making the shares relatively attractive. Rapid and effective mitigation would produce further upside.

Previously, Qiwi was an attractive fintech play. Now the upside has improved though risks are more negatively skewed too.

Qiwi (QIWI) is an inexpensive Russian fintech play. In early December, central bank regulatory actions hit the company materially. The sell-off appears overdone. This primarily because Qiwi in a quick response to the actions described the financial impact before any mitigating actions. These mitigations may roughly halve the impact compared to Qiwi's initial estimates, which appear embedded in its share price. Secondly, even taking the regulatory actions at face value without mitigation, Qiwi appears fairly priced offering some margin of safety to investors. Only if this regulatory action proves to be an opening salvo from the regulator against Qiwi, should the shares be avoided, though that appears an unlikely scenario.

Photo by Jaunt and Joy on Unsplash

Central Bank Audit

After an audit, the Russian Central Bank [CBR] has taken two major actions against Qiwi, and imposed a nominal ($150,000) fine, these actions are:

Suspension or limitation of most payments to foreign merchants

Prevention of money transfers to prepaid cards from corporate accounts

Qiwi argues that these actions are more a reaction to the Russian bank's attitude towards digital payments in general, "driven by an evaluation of the overall approach of the CBR to the interpretation of the applicable e-payments regulation", rather than Qiwi in particular.

Either way, the actions are material and Qiwi estimates a 33% to 40% impact of the enforcement actions on Qiwi payment service net revenue had these restrictions been in place for the first 9 months of 2020 (source: 12/9/20 6-K). In addition, Qiwi now faces potential class action lawsuits, likely due to not disclosing these risks to investors early enough.

The small size of the fine suggests that Qiwi may be correct that the issue is not so much Qiwi's practices as general electronic payment regulation. However, the issue at stake is material, Qiwi is still challenged even if this is an industry-wide trend.

A Less Free Internet

We are seeing a general trend of a more regulated internet, with different regions taking different approaches, from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe to debates over Section 230 and net neutrality in the U.S. and ongoing internet regulation in China to name a few examples.

As such, it may well be that the CBR wishes to tamp down on the free flow of payments, especially cross-border payments. This action may give the Russian state greater control and insight over transactions. Furthermore, digital currencies, though not directly related to this issue also present a challenge to the fiat money of central banks. Today, banks can print money, which is a tremendous power, however no bank can print Bitcoin directly. Hence once can see why Qiwi is very much on the Central Bank's radar.

Government Actions

Russia also has a history of challenging companies it does not favor. Yukos is one prominent example from 16 years ago, where the energy company was essentially bankrupted by tax demands from the government. Yes, various rulings ultimately went against the Russian government requiring $57 billion in damages, but Yukos was still bankrupt.

All of which is to say it is quite possible that arbitrary demands from the CBR and elsewhere could materially impact Qiwi shareholders. Of course, investors in Russia should not expect the level of transparency and rights that exist in other markets. For those interested in further reading here, Bill Browder's Red Notice is an excellent book related to this topic.

The Risks And Mitigations

It appears most significant part of Qiwi's business that has been hit is "The suspension or limitation of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts".

This is because "money remittances" make up 41% of payment volume and 30% of net revenue for Qiwi's cash cow, its payment services business. However, we do not know what proportion of these transactions are cross-border i.e. those that would involve "foreign merchants". It appears, on industry data, at least two thirds of remittances are international, so this is material and at least 20% of payment services net revenue.

In addition, the ecommerce business may be impacted too, to the extent foreign merchants form part of that ecosystem, that is a concern because ecommerce has a disproportionate margin contribution.

Secondly, transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts are impacted, but presumably here mitigation is easier since the payment could go to a digital wallet rather than a pre-paid card. Indeed, increased use of Qiwi's digital wallet services may even be a slight positive here, so this impact could be more neutral. On Qiwi's headline estimates the net revenue impact in total is 33% to 40% of payment services net revenue, so if foreign merchant payments are around 20%, then the impact to corporate account transfers should be around 13% to 20%, so likely smaller, and as we'll discussed probably more easily mitigated.

To summarize, though, there is much uncertainty currently. It appears foreign merchant payments are the main risk to Qiwi that may prove hard to mitigate. Other risks are less material, less probable or more easily mitigated.

Risk Initial impact Mitigation prospects Conclusion Suspension/limitation of foreign merchant payments Very high potentially 20%-28% of net payment revenue Unclear - Qiwi may be able to partner with another Russian financial firm to make these payments, though this should not be assumed and there would likely be a margin hit were this to occur. Material impact to core business - that may not be easily mitigated without material costs, if at all Limitations on transfer to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts Material potentially 10%-15% of net payment revenue Favorable - Solutions may be readily available here such as using a digital wallet or other solution rather than a prepaid card Material but mitigations probable - should enable Qiwi to still offer solutions here Monetary fine Small, fine is 0.02% of market cap Not applicable Not material Further regulatory actions Unclear Unknown Risk low - if the regulatory were intending further regulatory actions, it's unclear why they didn't pair them with the conclusions of the recent multi-month audit process

Valuation Impact

Payment services net revenue from remittances were $5.5B RUB in 2019. Assume that following industry data two thirds of that is international, then that's a $3.6B hit to net revenue, before any mitigation.

source: Qiwi 20-F filing

Now, before the December regulatory news fully hit, Qiwi was trading at a market cap of around $1B USD (that's effectively $73B RUB). Against $26B RUB of net payment revenue (if we project the first 9M of 2020 forward). That's a 2.8x net payment revenue multiple. So putting the potential $3.6B revenue loss x 2.8 revenue multiple implies a $10B RUB hit to valuation, or a 14% price decline for Qiwi. In contrast the stock has sold off 30% or so on the news. Though of course, operational leverage means that a decline in revenues disproportionately hits profits.

Now, this price move can be explained in that the Mr Market is currently assuming a full hit to Qiwi from these actions without mitigation. This seems too pessimistic.

Data by YCharts

Another way to come at it is that given Qiwi's historical growth, the potential hit to the business in 2021 at face value puts the company back to where it was in 2019 in revenue terms. Pandemic issues notwithstanding.

source: Qiwi investor presentation November 2020

In this sense the company appears inexpensive, as we're seeing COVID-19 lows at this point as we can see below.

Data by YCharts

Scenarios

It can be illustratively useful to consider the set of scenarios that could befall Qiwi over the coming months.

Scenario Commentary Approx price Probability Recent judgement removed Central bank ruling modified based on Qiwi's response and other factors $20 10% No further actions, mitigation better than expected and growth resumes Appears actions harm only a segment of Qiwi (international remittances primarily), growth resumes and management adapt, some segments such as digital wallets see benefits $15 65% Continuing adverse regulatory climate, growth challenged Market share gradually migrates from Qiwi back to legacy Russian banks as regulation limits innovation, class action claims show improper management actions, perennial discount as more investors find Russia uninvestable $5 20% This is just an opening salvo in a Yukos style business shutdown Qiwi becomes subject to political warfare a la Yukos $0 5%

The above analysis, though necessarily more speculative, is helpful. It shows that there is an upside scenario that's not considered, albeit an unlikely one, and that generally the risks skew negative, with an expected value of $13/share.

Conclusion

It's relatively easy to make the case that Qiwi's sell-off is overdone in a valuation sense. At a simplistic level, the expected revenue loss from regulatory actions removes 1-2 years of revenue growth for Qiwi, putting it back to 2019 valuations, which were above current levels at $15-$20/share (per ADR). However, the Voltaire quote that "It is dangerous to be right, when the government is wrong." is perhaps prescient here.

If Qiwi is on the wrong side of the Russian government, then things could get worse and maybe other traditional banks will gain share, albeit with more antiquated systems that the regulator favors. Perhaps that is the regulator's ultimate intent. However, if this is a one-time action, then management can adjust areas of focus, and the shares appear inexpensive at these levels.

Mitigation strategies may be under-estimated by the market and impressive growth may resume over time as we see in fintech globally. Qiwi was at an unchallenging valuation before, but now it's very cheap. Though recent actions highlight that Russia is no friend to unrestrained capitalism, even domestically.

At the current price of $10 at the time of writing, I am bullish on Qiwi with the thesis that mitigations will roughly halve the impact of regulatory actions causing the shares to rally.

Should the price decline below $9 without further material negative newsflow I would then become very bullish, estimating upside of over 40%. Now appears an attractive point to open and monitor a position in Qiwi, but it may be too early to fully commit as a core holding with upside of around 30% and considerable uncertainty with a negative skew.

Confirming/Disproving The Investment Thesis

To the extent management can describe effective mitigation strategies, perhaps with the disclosure of 2020 results in March 2021 then that would support the investment thesis that I outline here. Should further regulatory actions be announced, that would likely disprove the thesis as the regulators are likely implicitly creating an environment highly unfavorable to Qiwi, which the company may not be able to overcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QIWI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author does not undertaken to update this report or guarantee its accuracy. Author's holdings may change without notice. Please seek professional advice before making any investment decision. Investing involves risk of loss of capital.