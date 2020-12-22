New COVID Strain Leads To New Worries: 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Still Safe

Article Thesis

The emergence of a new COVID strain in Great Britain has led to increased lockdown measures and travel bans in Europe, and equity markets around the globe reacted negatively. We will take a quick look at what we know about this new virus strain, and then suggest 5 income stocks that are still safe and inexpensive and that could provide stability to one's portfolio over the foreseeable future.

Worries About A New Type Of COVID

Viruses mutate, and the coronavirus is not an outlier to that rule. A while ago, news about a new mutation found in Denmark made the news, but overall, this wasn't much of a noteworthy item, as it seems that this variant of the virus does not have a meaningfully different impact on humans compared to the wide-spread variant we know since early 2020.

More recently, however, another mutation was found in Great Britain, mainly in London and other regions in Southern England. This mutation is noteworthy, as it seems that its impact on humans could be meaningfully different compared to the current wide-spread type of the virus. Researchers suggest that the newly-found mutated virus found in Great Britain has a transmission rate that is up to 70% higher than that of the current main variant. This is, of course, of importance, as a higher transmission rate will lead to either of two things -- more people will get the virus and fall ill if current measures are kept in place, or more rigorous measures will have to be put in place.

In Great Britain, politicians went for the second option, increasing measures to combat the spread of the virus by putting in place a so-called Tier 4 lockdown that seeks to close down most stores, bars, etc. while also restricting the amount of non-business contacts further. The new virus strain is not only impacting Great Britain, however, as other countries have started to restrict the travel to and from the Island to prevent the new strain from being imported. CNBC states that this makes Great Britain a global pariah, which may be a bit hyperbolic, but nevertheless, it is clear that the spread of this new variant of the virus has an impact on the country. Other European countries such as France, Germany, or Italy have stopped flights from Great Britain, which naturally does not only hurt the freedom to move for individuals but which also interrupts business between these countries. Not surprisingly, European markets reacted rather negatively to these new developments. Especially travel-related stocks such as airlines and hotels saw renewed worries lead to steep share-price drops, but even the broad market was not sparred. In the US, markets started to price in deeper lockdowns and more economic disruption as well, as equity markets turned south on Monday, despite some positive news around a new stimulus program. Worries about deeper interruptions to global travel and commerce also sent oil prices lower again, just a couple of days after WTI had almost hit the $50 level.

What This Means For Investors

We are not epidemiologists or virus experts, so we can't say much about what the emergence of this new COVID strain means health-wise. It seems that a more transmissible type of the virus is bad news, however, and it seems clear that stricter lockdowns will hurt both individual businesses and entire economies, all else equal. Equity markets recently had been rather positive on the back of vaccine rollouts, but it looks like equity markets may become more frothy again in the near term, at least until more is known about the new mutation and its impact on the world. The good news is that the vaccine will likely work against the new mutation, which is why it looks like the pandemic could still come to an end at some point during 2021, once many more people are vaccinated. Until that happens, however, more business interruption and equity market volatility do not seem like an unlikely scenario, we believe.

This means that investors may want to reconsider what their portfolios should contain right now. Reopening-trade-stocks, such as airlines, do not really look like a good buy for the coming weeks I believe, which is why it may be prudent to move to stocks that have proven their resilience during the first phase of the current crisis. We have a couple of suggestions that combine attractive attributes such as resilient operations, solid income yields, and valuations that are reasonable or even low.

1. Altria

Altria (MO) is a dividend growth investor darling, and rightfully so, as the company has an excellent dividend growth track record. The company and its spin-offs have generated highly attractive returns for long-term investors, despite the fact that tobacco isn't a growth industry. The fact that Altria does not need to invest meaningfully in its operations (as sales volumes are not rising anyways), which results in very strong free cash generation, may actually be one of the factors the stock has been such an attractive investment in the past.

Altria's business has proven to be very resilient during this crisis, as profits and dividends continue to rise -- despite the pandemic and the global economic crisis it has caused. Yes, Altria's shares are down this year, but this can be entirely explained by multiple contraction, there was no profit decline at all. Altria will actually generate the highest profits on record this year, proving that the stock's decline is entirely psychology/sentiment-driven, and not based on a hit to the company's profitability.

At one point, Altria's multiple will likely revert to pre-crisis levels, which should lead to share price gains. But even if those were not to occur in the foreseeable future, Altria's 8%-yielding dividend would offer solid returns while investors take cover in this resilient, crisis-proven stock.

2. Enterprise Products

Enterprise Products (EPD) is a midstream company that primarily transports natural gas, natural gas liquids, and products. To some, it may sound like Enterprise Products has a lot of exposure to oil markets, which could make the company vulnerable versus more lockdowns that hurt oil demand. This is, however, not true. Enterprise Products has a lot of take-or-pay, fixed-fee contracts in place, which more or less guarantee a steady stream of cash flows, no matter what happens with oil markets.

During the most recent quarter, Enterprise Products' EBITDA actually grew by 2% versus the previous year's quarter. All this while the pandemic was going on, countries were locked down, and oil markets were down quite a lot versus pre-crisis levels. Enterprise Products has thus seemingly managed to create a business model that thrives under almost any circumstances. Among other factors, this also is due to the fact that demand for natural gas is not really cyclical, since its main uses (cooking, heating, electricity generation) are all not very dependent on economic growth.

Enterprise Products is well-positioned to weather any type of bear market, as it holds a very strong balance sheet, with its net debt to EBITDA ratio standing at just 3.5, one of the lowest in the industry. Many other midstream companies have leverage ratios in the 4-5 range while still holding an investment-grade credit rating. Enterprise Products' dividend coverage ratio is also very reasonable, at 1.6, which means that a dividend cut seems highly unlikely. Enterprise Products has managed to raise its dividend for 21 years in a row, including during the Great Recession and the oil bear market a couple of years ago. Investors don't have to worry about a cut to their dividends, we believe. Since Enterprise Products is offering a dividend yield of close to 9% while trading at just ~7 times its distributable cash flows, it looks attractive. Shareholders get resilience, strong income, and upside potential once the pandemic has ended and valuations revert to pre-crisis levels.

3. AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) has been a strong performer from this year's lows, but shares are still not at all expensive. The biotech company that owns the world's best-selling drug, Humira, has performed very well so far this year. Humira, Imbruvica, and newly-launched drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq continue to generate growing revenues, despite the pandemic. Cosmetic Botox, which AbbVie has control over since it bought out Allergan, has seen sales decline this year, but this is an absolute outlier in AbbVie's deep drug portfolio. Its main business units immunology and oncology continue to generate growing sales and earnings. This is why AbbVie raised its guidance for 2020 recently, now forecasting earnings per share at ~$10.50 -- the highest ever.

There are concerns about future revenues and profits, once Humira goes off-patent in the US (in 2023), but we believe that there is a good chance that Rinvoq and Skyrizi will more or less replace Humira's revenues a couple of years from now. These two immunology drugs have proven to be superior to Humira in a range of indications, including psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis. Factoring in that Humira's sales will not drop to zero, even following the launch of biosimilars, and that AbbVie will see sales of other drugs, such as its oncology products Imbruvica and Venclexta, rise in the coming years, we do not worry about the Humira loss of exclusivity too much.

AbbVie has recently raised its dividend by 10%, which is a show of confidence during this pandemic. The current dividend yield of 5% is attractive, and so is AbbVie's valuation, as shares are trading at slightly less than 10 times this year's profits. We believe that the combination of recession resilience, yield, and share price upside potential is still attractive, although we liked the stock even more at lower prices.

4. Realty Income

Realty Income (O) is a favorite among dividend investors, due to its strong dividend growth track record and its monthly payments. It seems like some investors believe that this is a sort of a hype stock for retirees, but the fact of the matter is that Realty Income has generated highly attractive total returns in the past, and that is operations are remarkably resilient, even during this crisis. Realty Income invests in brick-and-mortar retail real estate, but the so-called death of retail has not hurt the company in a meaningful way.

In fact, its dividend has grown for years, as have its funds from operations. Even more telling is the REIT's performance during the current crisis year. Year-to-date, Realty Income has generated adjusted funds from operations of $2.55 on a per-share basis, which is up by 4% versus the previous year's period. A retail REIT that is able to grow its AFFO during a pandemic is a retail REIT I like, and I believe this (combined with the strong track record during past recessions) proves the resilience of Realty Income's business model and its excellent management. Many of the REIT's tenants are not threatened by Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce players, such as grocers, drug stores, dollar stores, etc. which likely explains the resilience during the current crisis. Realty Income also has access to very low-cost capital thanks to its healthy balance sheet, as the REIT recently issued GBP-denominated notes at a rate of just 1.6%. Being able to borrow at rates that are lower than the rate of inflation is a great advantage that positions the REIT to make opportunistic acquisitions in troubled times, such as the current pandemic. It is thus not a big surprise to see that management has recently increased its acquisition guidance for 2020 to $2 billion. It looks like Realty Income will be able to increase its footprint substantially this year, as it is able to buy thanks to a lot of financial flexibility, at a time when weaker players are forced to sell. It has to be expected that these crisis-buys will happen at prices that are favorable to Realty Income, which naturally is great news for investors. Realty Income offers a dividend that yields 4.7% and trades at 17-18 times this year's FFO, which is not expensive relative to how shares were valued in the past.

5. AT&T

AT&T (T) is one of the largest telecommunications and entertainment companies in the world, by revenues, earnings, and cash flows. The market seems to worry about a couple of issues, however, which is why its market capitalization is not extremely high (although not low either, at $210 billion).

During 2020, AT&T's cinema business has taken a hit, as would-be blockbusters were either flopping at the box office (Tenet) or were delayed again and again (Wonder Woman 1984). AT&T's cinema business is not really its main source of earnings and cash flows, luckily, and the company executed quite well in other areas. Thanks to a strong performance of the mobility segment, AT&T will generate free cash flows of at least $26 billion this year. This is despite the pandemic, despite massive investments in its asset base, e.g. for 5G, and despite interest costs on its large debt pile. Even after all of that, AT&T will still generate $26 billion in free cash, which shows that AT&T is a great cash cow. Its dividend, which yields 7.2% right now, is covered easily, as the free cash flow payout ratio is in the 50s only, even during this troubled year.

AT&T has already successfully reduced its debt load by dozens of billions of dollars since the Time Warner acquisition closed, but more debt reduction is on the horizon. The company can use the free cash flow it does not pay out via dividends for debt reduction, while the company is also selling non-core assets. AT&T even got some attractive bids for its DirecTV unit, which should help reduce debt levels further once a deal is finalized.

AT&T has had its issues, mainly centered around past management mistakes. But its valuation is so low that not too many things have to go right for the company to be a solid investment. Despite the pandemic, AT&T is still gushing cash, its debt pile is declining, its dividend payout is well-covered, and at just ~8 times 2020's free cash flows, shares are quite inexpensive. If it is successful in rolling out its streaming service HBO Max, there could be a lot of share price upside, showcased by what happened with Disney's (DIS) stock this year.

Takeaway

Hopefully, the new COVID strain found in Great Britain turns out to be less of a big deal than it looks right now. But for now, harsher lockdowns, more travel interruption, and more business interruption are occurring. Eventually, this pandemic will be fought back, but in the near term, this new COVID strain, combined with high case counts in the US and elsewhere, could pressure equity markets. Positioning one's portfolio for such an outcome could be the right choice.

Markets look rather expensive overall, but there are still attractive stocks one can buy. Looking for resilient companies that provide a solid income stream could be an opportune choice for the coming weeks or months. The stocks showcased in this article could be worthy of a closer look, we believe.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, O, EPD, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.