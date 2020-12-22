NTT Corporation's new mobile plan introduced in early-December 2020 is a reflection of pricing pressures and the threat of a new entrant.

I am negative on NTT Corporation's acquisition of NTT Docomo, because of the hefty price premium, the higher financial leverage, and the increased likelihood of lower mobile charges.

I assign a Bearish rating to Japanese telecommunications company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY) [9432:JP], or NTT Corporation.

I am negative on NTT Corporation's acquisition of the remaining shares in NTT Docomo (OTCPK:DCMYY) (OTCPK:NTDMF) [9437:JP] that it did not previously own, because of the hefty price premium, the higher financial leverage, and the increased likelihood of lower mobile charges. Furthermore, NTT Corporation's new mobile mobile plan introduced in early-December 2020 is a reflection of pricing pressures and the threat of a new entrant.

NTT Corporation trades at 10.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.8%. NTT Corporation is valued by the market at a discount to its peers, which is justified by its relatively lower ROE and its vulnerability to pricing pressures (the company's largest shareholder is the Ministry Of Finance).

Readers have the option of trading in NTT Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker NTTYY, or on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the ticker 9432:JP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Japan, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Tokyo Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that's internationally recognized and there's sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $200 million, and market capitalization is above $95 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own NTT Corporation shares listed in Japan include Nomura Asset Management, Daiwa Asset Management, Nikko Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, and Capital Research Global Investors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in 1985 and listed in 1987, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, or NTT Corporation, is a diversified telecommunication services company with multiple businesses as per the chart below. I will be focusing on NTT Corporation's mobile communications business for the purpose of this article, as the business segment contributed a third of the company's revenue and more than half of its operating profit in FY 2020 (YE March).

An Overview Of NTT Corporation's Businesses

Source: NTT Corporation's FY 2020 Annual Report

NTT Docomo, NTT Corporation's listed mobile communications business, is Japan's largest mobile services provider, alongside competitors KDDI Corporation (OTCPK:KDDIF) [9433:JP], (OTCPK:NTDMF) [9437:JP], and SoftBank Corporation (OTCPK:SOBKY) [9434:JP] which is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) [9984:JP]. Japanese internet giant Rakuten, Inc. (OTCPK:RKUNY) [4755:JP] is the new entrant in the Japanese mobile services market, after the company introduced its mobile services in the country in the early part of this year.

Negative On Acquisition Of Remaining Stake In NTT Docomo

NTT Docomo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Corporation on November 16, 2020, after NTT Corporation completed the tender offer for shares in NTT Docomo which it did not previously own. Prior to this transaction, NTT Corporation had a 66.2% equity interest in NTT Docomo. NTT Docomo's shares will be delisted with effect from December 25, 2020.

The targeted synergies of the deal include acquiring more corporate clients with the offering of integrated mobile (NTT Docomo) and fixed line services (NTT Communications, fixed-line business arm of NTT Corporation); increased economies of scale by removing duplicate overhead costs; and cost savings associated with the privatization of NTT Docomo (absence of regulatory and compliance costs linked to the listed status of the company).

However, I am negative on NTT Corporation's takeover and privatization of NTT Docomo for three key reasons.

Firstly, NTT Corporation is paying a hefty price to acquire the remaining 33.8% of NTT Docomo shares.

Notably, NTT Corporation's tender offer price of JPY3,900 per share represented a significant 40% premium to the last traded share price of NTT Docomo prior to the tender offer. The JPY3,900 tender offer price also translates into a consensus forward FY 2021 P/E of 20 times and a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3%. In contrast, NTT Docomo's Japanese mobile telecommunication peers are valued by the market at forward P/E multiples in the low teens and dividend yields in excess of 4%.

It is reasonable to conclude that NTT Corporation overpaid for NTT Docomo shares, which is negative for NTT Corporation's shareholders.

Secondly, it is possible that the takeover and privatization of NTT Docomo is a prelude to lowering mobile charges, which will be a drag on NTT Corporation's earnings.

It is noteworthy that The Ministry of Finance is NTT Corporation's largest shareholder with a 33.93% stake, and the Japanese government has been pushing for lower mobile fees in Japan under the leadership of the new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. A October 1, 2020 The Japan Times article highlighted that NTT Corporation acknowledged that "NTT Docomo will be more competitive through closer collaboration with NTT group firms (following the takeover offer and privatization), which will enable the carrier to offer cheaper plans."

Subsequently, NTT Docomo has launched a new mobile plan in early-December 2020, which is cheaper than similar offerings by its competitors. This seems to confirm earlier speculation that NTT Docomo's mobile fees will be lowered following the takeover and privatization of NTT Docomo.

Thirdly, NTT Corporation's financial leverage will increase substantially following the acquisition of shares in NTT Docomo that it did not previously own. The company estimates that its debt level will double to JPY9 trillion due to new borrowings needed to fund the NTT Docomo deal.

NTT Corporation has set a medium-term target of reducing the company's total debt to JPY6 trillion via various initiatives, which includes the spin-off of its leasing business, securitizing receivables and the repayment of debt. Nevertheless, NTT Corporation has guided that it still expects its gross debt-to-equity ratio and gross debt-to-EBITDA level to increase from 50% and 1.5 times to 60% and 2.0 times, respectively in the medium term assuming total debt is reduced to JPY6 trillion eventually.

New Mobile Plan Is A Reflection Of Pricing Pressures And Threat From New Entrant

As highlighted earlier, the Japanese government is keen on lowering mobile charges in the country, and NTT Docomo has launched a new mobile plan in early-December 2020 which is an acknowledgement of the pricing pressures that NTT Corporation's mobile services business faces.

NTT Docomo's new 20GB (GigaBytes) mobile plan introduced in December 2020 only costs JPY2,980 per month. In comparison, KDDI Corporation and SoftBank Corporation's 20GB mobile plans are priced higher at JPY3,980 and JPY4,480, respectively. KDDI Corporation and SoftBank Corporation have previously offered cheaper mobile plans via their respective budget brands (NTT Docomo does not have a separate budget brand), and NTT Docomo's new JPY2,980 20GB monthly plans could prompt KDDI Corporation and SoftBank Corporation to cut the mobile charges for their respective main smartphone brands as well. In addition, The Japan Times also reported that NTT Docomo "is looking to work with some MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) to provide super low-cost plans."

This could be the beginning of a structural decline in mobile fees for Japanese telecommunications companies, which will negatively impact the profitability of NTT Corporation's mobile communications business.

At NTT Corporation's 2Q 2021 earnings call on November 6, 2020, the company acknowledged that for "this 20 giga (20 GB mobile plan), you do the international comparison and compared to the major cities around the world, the rate (in Japan) is high." To make things worse, the competitive intensity in Japan's mobile services market is increasing with the entry of internet giant Rakuten. Rakuten has set a target of having 15 million mobile subscribers by 2028. Although Rakuten's network coverage is still limited in the early phase of its commercial roll-out, Rakuten is aggressively competing for market share. Rakuten introduced its " ultrahigh speed 5G mobile internet service" priced at below "half the price offered by Japan’s three mega-carriers" in late-September 2020, based on a September 30, 2020 The Japan Times article.

Valuation

NTT Corporation trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 10.6 times and 9.5 times, respectively based on its share price of JPY2,666.50 as of December 21, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.8 times and 7.7 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts expect NTT Corporation to deliver consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 ROEs of 10.7% and 11.6%, respectively.

The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 3.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Apart from dividends, NTT Corporation also has a JPY250 billion share repurchase program, which runs from November 11, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, NTT Corporation's forward P/E multiples are the lowest among its peers, but this is partly justified by the company's inferior forward ROEs. Furthermore, NTT Corporation's forward dividend yields are the least attractive as compared to the company's peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For NTT Corporation

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield KDDI Corporation 10.6 10.4 14.4% 13.6% 4.0% 4.2% SoftBank Corporation 12.4 11.9 48.9% 45.9% 6.6% 6.8%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for NTT Corporation include a failure to realize synergies associated with the takeover and privatization of NTT Docomo, a larger-than-expected reduction in the pricing for its mobile services going forward, and new entrant Rakuten being more successful than what the market anticipated.

Note that readers who choose to trade in NTT Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Japan) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

