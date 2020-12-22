Sherwin-Williams is overvalued; however, the stock is definitely one to keep on the radar and the outlook for 2021 remains positive.

Source: Sherwin-Williams

Alongside major home improvement peers Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) elicits strong investment appeal as a result of the company's competitively advantaged business, strong growth vectors, and exceptional share price appreciation. SHW remains a preeminent player in the paint and coatings industry, owning major paint subsidiaries Miniwax, Sayerlack, Valspar, and Ronseal. Even amidst lockdowns and pandemic related disruption, SHW has facilitated quarterly revenue beats and 2020 year-end revenues are anticipated to hold steady. Over the past 5 years, SHW has sustained capital appreciation of 180%, surpassing the S&P 500's total five-year return by nearly 2.5x. SHW is also a fantastic dividend paying stock, boasting 40+ years of consecutive dividend increases. This article discusses my outlook on SHW's business strengths, growth outlook, and financial positioning.

Investment Thesis

With $18+ billion in annual revenues, SHW is one of the largest operators in the paint coatings industry. SHW exhibits a number of advantageous business characteristics ranging from diverse revenue segmentation, a vast product portfolio, and stellar operational oversight.

Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company Investor Presentation

Many investors have preconceived notions of SHW being primarily a household paint supplier; however, the company's product portfolio is very extensive, targeting a wide range of end markets. SHW has three main end markets including its "The Americas", "Consumer Brands", and "Performance Coatings" operating segments. SHW derives 58% of revenues from its "The Americas" market, manufacturing painting, flooring, and staining equipment for builders, architects, DIY consumers, and hospitals in the US, Canada, Latin America. Sherman-Williams' "Performance Coating" segment comprises 28% of revenues and provides industrial coatings, automotive refinish products, protective & marine coatings, and performance-based resins to contractors in Asia, New Zealand, and Europe. The remaining 14% originates from paint sales to mass retailers under brand names Duron, Dupli-Color, Krylon, and Dutch Boy.

SHW's acquisition of Valspar in 2017 enabled SHW to significantly expand its operating segments outside of legacy paint products and into commercial finishes and coatings. The company demonstrates multiple points of sale and various addressable markets. SHW targets the industrial and housing segments; the company's coatings and commercial paints are an essential part of industrial production and exterior and interior paints are tied to construction/housing renovation and development. SHW also demonstrates a sizable product distribution network; SHW sells products in mass retailers such as Lowe's and Home Depot, SHW's own 4,600 retail stores, as well as direct supply channels to industrial enterprises and manufacturers. Overall, SHW's product portfolio, operating revenue segments, and sale distribution channels exhibit significant diversification.

In addition to revenue diversification, Sherwin-Williams' product portfolio boasts many preeminent names in the painting industry including Sherwin-Williams, Kryon, Ronseal, and Valspar. In any business, a quality product is paramount to ensuring long-term success. Sherwin-Williams' reputation for high-quality paint products, resins, and finishes results in enduring customer loyalties from both DIY consumers, contractors, and industrial enterprises alike.

SHW has continued to display exceptional executive oversight as a result of tactful acquisitions, efficient cash utilization, and expense minimization. SHW has successfully integrated over 30 companies into its product portfolio, the most notable being the Valspar acquisition. SHW's Valspar acquisition will continue to be incredibly beneficial as it will drive significant cost reduction and growth opportunities well into the future. The acquisition marked a large consolidation of the coatings and paint industry, expanding SHW's market share and conferring $4 billion to top line revenues. The Valspar acquisition helped SHW expand operating revenues outside of legacy paint offerings and also helped to facilitate better international growth opportunities. SHW's international product sales increased from 13% to 21% of total revenues after the Valspar integration. Management anticipates continued mid-single-digit 4-6% annual revenue growth in international markets and Valspar's presence in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to facilitate 23% international revenue growth over the next 5 years. In addition to increasing revenues, the acquisition has facilitated cost reduction opportunities. Management has realized $300 million in cost synergies over the past few years, allowing SHW to eliminate numerous costs associated with SG&A, supply chain procurement, and processing methodologies. SHW's top-line revenue growth has also risen dramatically since the Valspar integration.

Growth Vectors

SHW exhibits a promising growth trajectory. The company will benefit from secular trends including demographic shifts, increased home improvement renovations and repairs, new home construction, international growth in emerging and industrializing markets, older generations exiting real estate, and elevated millennial home purchases. Despite it being over a decade since the Great Recession, new home construction remains at historic lows, providing ample room for growth in the U.S. housing market. New housing starts faltered amidst the coronavirus pandemic; however, housing starts have exhibited a resurgence in the past quarters of the year, and the outlook moving forward is definitely positive.

Source: Sherwin Williams Investor Presentation

There are over 100 million homes in the United States with a median age of 40+ years; homes require significant upkeep and consumers are highly motivated to renovate them. SHW stands to benefit from a diverse array of different U.S. consumers. The silent generation (23 million Americans or 8% of the U.S. population) are selling their homes and transitioning to senior living facilities driving strong performance in home turnover, and when new couples buy homes, they often make significant renovations the most common being repainting the interior or exterior. Baby Boomers (72 million Americans or 22% of the U.S. population) are aging in place and driving significant remodeling spending; homes require significant upkeep, over time many fixtures and home building materials deteriorate and need to be fixed, replaced, or refurbished. In fact, 76% of Baby Boomers own their own homes and 88% are looking to renovate them. In addition to Baby Boomers fixing their homes, they will eventually relocate to adult facilities providing greater real estate turnover, this allows new homebuyers to refurbish the homes and make renovations. Furthermore, there are 150 million Americans across the Millennial and Gen Z generation that are forming households and are first time homebuyers which will facilitate increased renovation activities.

Source: Sherwin-Williams Investor Presentation

The remodeling market has remained steadfastly strong for the past decade. In addition to demographic developments, since 2004 there has been a drastic increase in home square footage. New and existing home square footage has expanded 20%, resulting in more paint being needed during repainting and remodeling activities.

SHW has also remained an exceptional investment in terms of shareholder value creation. Management is steadfastly committed to rewarding shareholders as evidenced by 41 years of consecutive dividend increases, 32 million shares repurchased over the last decade, and 14 acquisitions completed in recent years. Although SHW's dividend yield is low at .75%, the payout ratio is very conservative at only 25% of free cash flow, providing ample room for expansion. SHW generates a massive amount of free cash flow, generating $2.9 billion in free cash flow a year, providing the company with plenty of ammunition to drive shareholder value.

Financials & Valuation

From a financial standpoint, SHW demonstrates a decent balance sheet. SHW has liquidity reserves of around $600 million and total long-term debt of $8.29 billion is well covered by operating cash flow at 40% coverage. Obviously, as a result of the $11 billion Valspar acquisition, SHW witnessed an elevated debt overhang on the balance sheet; SHW's debt to equity ratio is 2:1. However, SHW is aggressively paying down long-term debt; debt has been reduced by 28% over the past four years, and I anticipate no issues in further debt reduction initiatives as SHW is churning out a substantial $2.9 billion a year in free cash flow. Taking a look at SHW's current valuation reveals that the stock is overvalued. SHW trades at a P/E ratio of 35x earnings (exceeding the normalized 100-year S&P 500 average of 15x earnings and the current market average of 20X earnings), the stock has a PEG ratio of 4.1, and a price to book ratio of 16. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, SHW's current share price of $728 slightly exceeds the future cash flow value of $703, implying that price largely is in line with SHW's DCF valuation.

Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha YCharts Data Tool

Final Determination

Over the long term, SHW persists as a phenomenal investment and dividend paying stock. The company demonstrates strong business advantages, an encouraging growth outlook, and stable financials. However, I would be hesitant to scale in a position at these levels as SHW is considerably overvalued and returns are going to be a function of cost basis which is considerably higher now. At the very least I would say keep the stock on the radar in the event of a good technical pullback; an ideal buying price would fall in the high $500 to low $600 range. I anticipate share prices will move in a positive direction in 2021. A 10-15% upside or a share price in the high $700s to low $800s is certainly a reasonable expectation and is in line with Wall Street consensus expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.