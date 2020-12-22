But changes in monetary, fiscal and policy environments may spell lasting changes for hybrid credit markets.

The massive bull run into the end of the year has yielded extraordinary returns for the ETF, heaped with a range of convertibles in more risky enterprises.

Providing equity like upside during good times with the added protection of bond-like features during bad times, this product, like its direct competitor ICVT, has distinct hybrid like features.

Brief Thesis

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) is State Street Global Advisors' convertible bond ETF. A more mature convertible offering than its direct competitor iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT), this product was launched around 11 years ago.

Its objectives do remain similar – providing investors exposure to a basket of convertible securities, essentially an assortment of bonds with long call options, flaunting equity like features in prominent bull markets like we have recently witnessed.

However, it remains difficult to get overly excited by a package of securities, most of which continue to be concentrated in a part of the market witnessing eye-watering upside price action, in a macro-environment which could swiftly evolve.

I recently redacted a detailed article on iShares Convertible Bond ETF, which possesses extremely similar attributes. I invite you to discover it here as an opportunity to put the product side by side in a more detailed comparative analysis.

Despite the evident success packaged convertible ETFs have had during 2020, I continue to remain neutral on the sector overall. While convertible bonds present an excellent prospect for investors – hungry for equity-like returns without equity-like downside, it continues to be challenging to give them a full recommendation in the current environment.

The product’s success has been intrinsically linked to the astounding run a select few securities have had in 2020, such as Tesla (TSLA) with its multiple convertible issuances. Whether this can be replicated – Tesla delivered 700% gains over the course of the year - remains to be proven.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Overview

State Street Global Advisors' convertible bond ETF is an open-ended fund holding around $6.4B in assets under management. It endeavors to deliver investment results tightly tracking price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Convertible Liquid Bond Index, which is a market cap weighted index of US credit securities.

It achieves this by handpicking a range of convertible bonds, and convertible preferred stock with a minimum outstanding issue of $250M. The fund presently holds 272 distinct bond issuances, with average coupons in the vicinity of 2.2% and duration around 4 years. The minimum duration of a convertible bond to qualify for the fund manager’s ETF is approximately 1 month to maturity.

Current average yield on the convertible holdings is around 1.5%, indicative of the attributes of convertible securities – which provide the equity like kicker via a long call option – in exchange for a lower coupon.

Convertible bonds have been especially popular with more risky companies looking to secure balance sheets while optimizing weighted average cost of capital. This has specifically been the case for firm’s like Tesla, which over the past 5 years has issued multiple convertible offerings.

Nonetheless, the notable success of such companies, which, through astounding upside runs in stock prices, have been able to raise equity at sky-rocketing valuations, means the popularity of convertibles could possibly be a thing of the past.

Price returns year to date CWB v. ICVT

(Source: TradingView)

The success of convertible bond ETFs in 2020 has been staggering nonetheless – with both CWB and ICVT delivering solid returns. iShares Convertible Bond ETF ICVT has managed to outperform its State Street Advisors' competitor CWB most recently, perhaps due to its heavier weighting in Tesla, Inc. convertible securities.

Regardless, both packages have markedly outperformed the main US indexes such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq.

Main holdings - SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

(Source: State Street Fact Sheet)

Holdings in the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, CWB, are surprisingly congruent to its iShares counterpart – at least in its substantial tilting towards Tesla convertible securities.

Its top three weightings are Tesla (7.66%) and Wells Fargo convertibles (1.82%) Contrasting this against the iShares package – we can see the concentration in Tesla convertible securities, entirely making up the top 3 individual holdings (9.98%), as a possible explanation of the ETF’s outperformance.

Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), Broadcom (AVGO), and Sea (SE) convertible bond issuances are distinguishable traits of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF.

Year to date returns key convertible securities constituents – (TSLA, PDD, BAC, AVGO, WFC, NIO, SE)

(Source: TradingView)

By contrasting the different underlying year to date returns, it is easy to understand why convertible securities – with embedded long calls deep in the money – have propelled convertible bond ETFs to the stratosphere. To date, NIO, the Chinese electric vehicle constructor, has delivered mind-blowing returns of 1,119% (!) even dwarfing Tesla’s 700% run. Sea Ltd, the Singaporean tech-focused e-tailer, whose ADRs make up part of the ETF, have soared 4x with Pinduoduo (PDD), the Chinese interactive e-commerce platform up 265% over the same period.

Any savvy investor could easily be forgiven for thinking global equity markets, on the back of a Fed stimulus free-for-all, have run up beyond sustainable levels.

At the back of the pack, and a distinguishing feature of this convertible bond package, Wells Fargo and Bank of America have lost ~-45% and ~-17%, respectively, as financials somewhat fell out of favor of more turbo-charged parts of the market.

Irrespective of the individual returns, a common theme prevails, that of mammoth runs on companies with more risky financial profiles, further casting doubt on the market’s ability to duplicate those returns in 2021.

Structure

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF structure is comparably standard given its hybrid underlying holdings. The fund does not resort to any use of over-the-counter derivatives nor does it possess any levered attributes, at least in ETF terms, that more exotic funds may possess. It is noteworthy, however, to highlight levered aspects of deep in the money call options.

Contrasted against its iShares counterpart, the fund is rather pricier, with annual expense fees double that of its BlackRock competitor (0.40%). There are some other notable differences, CWB has considerably larger assets under management which translates into a more liquid, actively traded package.

Interestingly, the fund also proposes an active options market, which allows investors to protect holdings or generate additional income through selling of covered calls.

Yet investors need to assess whether all these additional features are effectively worth the sizable increment in management fees, markedly on a product which is more a long-term holding than an actively traded asset.

(Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with info derived from ETF.com)

Convertible Arbitrage

With an increase in specialized ETFs covering hybrid securities such as convertibles has come the increasing prevalence of convertible arbitrage as a strategy readily resorted to by hedge funds and investment professionals alike.

As previously emphasized in my article on iShares Convertible Bond ETF, this strategy consists of holding a convertible bond and offsetting it with a short holding in stock to isolate the bond-like characteristics of the convertible.

This in hand delivers an arbitrage profit when volatility rises by isolating the characteristics on the long call option embedded in the bond. Heightened volatility, spurned by the world health crisis, has provided an appropriate backdrop for convertible arbitrage as companies in select industries (airlines such as Southwest (LUV)) look to solidify balance sheets with new debt offerings.

It remains one of the oldest and possibly most detested arbitrage strategies as, dependent on the size of the holdings, it maintains some degree of downwards pressure on equity prices. The strategy can distort equity market dynamics nonetheless, as considerable short holdings can in fact be offset by long convertible holdings, often imperceptible to the average retail investor.

Clearly, a large, short interest in equity may not fully be representative of a bet against a company’s prospects, particularly if it has issued considerable amounts of convertible debt which is being held by the short seller.

Not unlike long call activity, which can offset short positions in equity, convertible arbitrage has somewhat contributed to obscuring price action used by traders to identify different market signals.

Effectively, short coverage does not mean a short bet on a firm, nor does long unusual call option activity – if it is offset by opposed financial instruments.

Interest in convertible arbitrage strategies significantly declined post Great Financial Crisis. Changes in credit environments may garner further interest, notably if interest rates gradually rise again.

(Source: FT.com)

The Great Financial Crisis dampened popularity for the strategy which has since been making a slow return to hedge fund playbooks the world over. Effectively, over-inflated moves in equity, like the ones we have seen in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF underlying stocks, allow for firms to raise funds by selling equity at sky-high prices.

This may, in fact, dampen corporate interest in future convertible bond issuances. Only a considerable hike in interest rates may possibly offset this phenomenon.

Key Takeaways

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF is State Street Global Advisors' packaged convertible bond ETF allowing investors to take on hybrid debt, highly relevant for high growth high risk enterprises.

The ETF competes directly with BlackRock’s iShares Convertible Debt ETF previously covered – it contains relatively similar underlying hybrid bonds, apart from possibly more exposure to financials – Bank of America and Wells Fargo, which have markedly underperformed other underlying stocks.

Pricing for the ETF is comparably higher - with expense ratios 20 basis points higher than its Blackrock competitor. In exchange for this added cost, investors get more liquidity, tighter spreads, and an options market which is distinctly useful to protect the mammoth run the ETF has had over the year.

Notwithstanding, the success garnered by State Street Global Advisors SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has been entirely premised on the colossal run underlying equities have had – with hybrid bonds behaving more like equity in prominent bull markets.

Whether continued lasting success in the convertible bond market can be sustained remains unproven. Changes in credit environments will impact both risk and return profiles for convertible bond offerings.

More experienced investors may wish to have direct recourse to the convertible fixed income market, possibly offset with an opposing position in equity, rather than resort to an exchange traded fund.

Like its BlackRock rival, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has delivered jaw-dropping returns, fueled by price action of hyper growth story stocks such as Tesla and a Federal Reserve monetary free-for-all which has arguably created the largest asset bubble in history.

Only time will tell if similar returns can be cloned – and for that reason, I am happy to wait it out on the sidelines, until at least greater clarity is defined on future fiscal policy a new Biden administration may add to Federal Reserve efforts to firm up the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed my ETF analysis, please check out my Seeking Alpha profile which provides additional analysis on ETFs, derivative plays and macro-economics. Thank you.