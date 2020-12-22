5 Unconventional Chinese Tech Stocks To Buy Before 2021

See our latest insights into China's tech on equalocean.com or contact us at contact@equalocean.com for more information.

The 'new infrastructure' and the recent digital transformation rush will propel data center operator GDS Holdings and telco China Mobile.

Fintech Lufax, delivery firm Dada Nexus and smartwatch maker Huami will benefit from the country's strengthening consumer confidence and growing disposable income.

China is the only major economy that grew in 2020, with its GDP projected to add an extra 8% in 2021.

Macroeconomically, China has been one of the most successful countries since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. Strict, well-timed lockdown measures, digital monitoring tools and dutiful citizens made its economy rebound quickly, inching upwards by 3.2% and 4.9% in the second and third quarters after a 6.8% dip in the three months through March. As a result, the Asian nation is poised to become the only large economy to expand this year.

Furthermore, countless researchers expect China to be back on the strong growth track in 2021; and while the projections vary – from S&P Global's 6.9% to Nomura's 9.4% – they are all higher than those for the pre-pandemic 2020.

Apart from the emerging risks, such as a looming debt crisis and more frequent semiconductor disappointments, China seems a rather healthy market – this statement is also reflected in the huge capital influx in the country.

Nowadays, when investors discuss Chinese shares, it is, in most cases, those of e-commerce behemoths like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) or ambitious car makers such as NIO (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI).

While the aforementioned stocks are all currently trading at high multiples, there are several companies living in their shadow. Below, we wrap up months of research, presenting a crop of 'unconventional Chinese tech stocks to buy before 2021.'

Lufax

Lufax (LU) is a fintech affiliate of Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) that provides personal financial services as an agency and dealmaker to help financial institutions connect to retail clients. It is riding waves of demand for asset management services among China's burgeoning middle class. Unlike many other fintech platforms in China that are moving towards serving corporate clients, Lufax targets affluent individuals to provide them with deeper and more specialized services.

Lufax acquires clients through both digital and physical channels. Around 79% of its manpower is involved in sales and marketing, with a large offline sales team that includes over 56,000 full-time employees based in over 270 cities countrywide. This magnitude allows the company to source the most qualified customers. By comparison, Ant Group and JD Digits - China's largest fintech companies - have only 14% and 19% of employees focusing on marketing.

Lufax went public at USD 13.50 apiece in October, raising over USD 2.4 billion in proceeds. On December 18, the company closed trading at USD 15.34, way lower than the USD 22.9 that our FCF valuation model shows.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus (DADA), a Shanghai-based on-demand delivery and retail platform, operates two businesses: Dada Now - a local on-demand delivery platform - and JDDJ (or JD Daojia), an online on-demand retail platform. The company won big in 2020, benefiting from a lockdown-triggered e-commerce boom in China. In May, the firm launched its Nasdaq IPO, taking home USD 320 million.

The number of on-demand delivery orders countrywide is projected to grow at a 31% CAGR from 2019 to 2023. Simultaneously, the market penetration growth is slowing down: the country's user base added an extra 26.8% in 2017, but only 14.5% in 2020. Thus, the scope expansion and GMV boost are likely to become Dada Nexus' next priority.

Meituan and Ele.me, the main rivals of JDDJ in the instant delivery market, are mainly focusing on food delivery and will not threaten Dada in the short term. The company's affiliation with Walmart (WMT) and JD.com appears to be somewhat of a business moat in the Chinese market.

On December 18, Dada closed at USD 40.39. We first gave it a 'buy' rating on June 22 when it finished the day at USD 20.13 per share; we also kept our judgment unchanged on December 8 when the firm closed trading at USD 39.91.

Huami

Huami (HMI) is a Chinese smart wearables vendor that has a strong partnership with the rising smartphone and appliance brand Xiaomi. The two firms have recently extended their cooperation, which is set to protect Huami's future revenues, supporting in-house product development.

The expanding R&D and marketing expenses in late 2019 have already shown some effect this year, as the company has released more self-branded products than ever in 2020.

With its current identity of "a cloud-based healthcare services provider," Huami has been investing heavily in the development of health-related products and services. This bold bet, in league with the company's domestic focus, seems to be a good strategy in the vast Chinese market.

On December 18, Huami stopped transactions at USD 12.24. This is 64.62% lower than the result of the intrinsic value projection we put out on August 17.

GDS Holdings

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is China's biggest third-party data center operator. In 2020, the firm's valuation has been lifted significantly by both demand- and supply-side factors.

It got sales momentum in contracting both major cloud service providers and large Internet companies, like ByteDance (BDNCE) and Pinduoduo, showing its fairly good hosting capability. Another demand driver - 5G adoption in China - is gradually making itself felt, illustrated by increasing personal data consumption.

GDS' Hong Kong public offering was completed at the beginning of November. With the funding, the company has already started expanding its business inorganically – an effective strategy to catch up with the ever-growing Chinese data center market.

Looking forward into 2021, GDS considers the current level of sales growth as sustainable. Furthermore, with the potential acquisition of BJ14 announced in September, they planned "another 20,000 sqm of M&A next year."

On December 18, GDS Holdings closed the day at USD 95.03 per share, slightly below our target of USD 97.6 posted on December 10.

China Mobile

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) is the world's biggest telecom carrier, by the number of subscribers. In the last ten years, the firm's revenue has been constantly growing, except for a minor drop in 2018, which was due to lower handset data charges and the government's move to cut roaming and long-distance charges.

In 2020, the year of the massive 5G rollout, China Mobile leveraged its market power. Its 5G plans were set originally to range from CNY 128 up to CNY 599, which is close to existing 4G packages while offering more data. Later on, the firm was the first mover to give discounts, lowering the price down to CNY 79, yielding the cheapest 5G plan compared to China Unicom's (NYSE:CHU) CNY 90 and China Telecom's (NYSE:CHA) CNY 103.

Combining marketing and pricing strategies, China Mobile enlarged its customer base, obtaining 70 million 5G subscribers by 1H 2020; and this number is expected to explode in 2021.

Meanwhile, the increasing need for cloud and other digital services among the country's old and new enterprises will spur the demand for wireless connectivity, which can't be built without the involvement of telcos. Different from the 4G era, the fifth generation of cellular networks might be crucial in building fully automated factories and other futuristic industrial systems.

At the end of December 18, China Mobile shares were trading at USD 29.15 per ADR. Our DCF model valued the firm at as high as USD 66.54 on October 2.

Bottom line

Big tech dominated 2020. With the giants' valuations reaching new highs, many relatively small companies remained overlooked by the capital market. At the same time, some of them turned into investing gems. Our analysis shows that LU, DADA, HMI, GDS and CHL have now achieved this status.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.