Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is a global leader in office furniture serving corporate, education, and healthcare industry customers. This is a category that has been particularly challenged during the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of remote working and virtual learning limiting the demand for the company's core products. Shares of SCS are down by over 35% this year reflecting a view that the long-term growth outlook has been permanently disrupted as work-from-home policies have become normal. Despite weaker sales, Steelcase reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by continued profitability and a solid balance sheet. The company is confident that the benefits of traditional workplace environments including higher productivity and collaboration will drive companies back to the office as the pandemic ends. We like the value in shares of SCS that is well-positioned to survive the near-term headwinds and emerge stronger by consolidating its leadership position.

(Source: finviz.com)

SCS Q3 Results Recap

Steelcase reported its fiscal 2021 Q3 earnings on December 17th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 which was $0.05 ahead of estimates. Similarly, GAAP EPS of $0.02 was above the market estimate expecting a loss of $0.05. Revenue of $618 million was down 35.4% year over year. The story here is that despite the materially weak operating environment with many offices vacant and customers avoiding new workplace expansion projects, Steelcase was able to remain profitable, supported by cost-cutting and saving initiatives.

(Source: Company IR)

The Americas region represents about 72% of total sales and revenues were down by 40% in the quarter. The gross margin at 28.8% was down 430 basis points from 33.1% in the period last year, given the weaker top-line momentum and also higher logistical costs. Favorably, a 30% decline in overall operating expenses which included lower SG&A from recent headcount reductions helped the operating income break even.

Notably, Steelcase was the victim of a cyberattack that forced it to temporarily shut down operations to secure systems this quarter. The result is that there is approximately $60 million in revenue being delayed into Q4, implying the Q3 sales figure would otherwise have been about 12% higher, while this quarter's costs included some additional expenses related to its security response. By this measure, the underlying operating environment was slightly better than reported.

In terms of the balance sheet, cash equivalents at $484 million against $480 million in long-term debt imply a net cash position. Considering adjusted EBITDA of $284 million over the trailing twelve months, the debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was reported at 1.9x, which is relatively stable in our view. It's worth noting that SCS pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which was previously cut from $0.145 to $0.07 in March in the early stages of the pandemic. The current annualized payout of $46 million, compares to $37 million in cash flow from operations generated during the last quarter. The stock yields 3.0% and is safe for the foreseeable future in our view.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

The company notes that the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases led to some additional softness towards the end of the quarter and into Q4. Nevertheless, the company maintains an optimistic outlook that an end of the pandemic with an effective vaccine will allow workplace arrangements to normalize, with workers returning to the office as representing a tailwind for the sale of office furniture. From the conference call:

The world got some good news this quarter related to the vaccine. We already have multiple vaccines proven to be much more effective than anyone who's predicting, and some of those vaccines are already shipping around the world, and are already being administered. While there were questions initially, about how many Americans would get the vaccine, the most recent surveys are actually quite encouraging. For our customers, this brings a lot more clarity about the end date for this crisis, and allows them to plan with more certainty, when they will return to the office. We're already seeing some customers beginning to restart activities on projects that had been idled during the crisis.

Management is guiding for Q4 revenue of approximately $650 million, which if confirmed, would be about 31.3% lower compared to Q4 fiscal 2020. The company is also guiding for Q4 EPS to break even compared to a GAAP profit of $0.55 in the period last year.

According to consensus, the market is forecasting Steelcase to reach $2.6 billion in revenue, down 31% y/y, for the full fiscal year that ends in February 2021. The expectation is that operating and financial conditions improve through next year with sales rebounding up 8% in fiscal 2022. Steelcase is expected to remain profitable this year with EPS at $0.42, which can accelerate higher towards $0.60 for fiscal 2022.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The market for office furniture is up there with restaurants and the hospitality industry as one of the most directly impacted by the pandemic. For many companies that moved into a remote-work arrangement for employees, cutting back on office furniture and limiting the opening of new office locations were likely one of the first and easiest steps of cost-cutting trends this year. Still, we believe demand will come back, especially as workplaces return to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine effectively eliminating safety risks by this time next year.

Steelcase believes that extreme work from home (WFH) policies implemented this year by many companies are simply not viable over the long run, citing decreased productivity, fewer collaboration opportunities among employees, and lower general wellbeing.

(Source: Company IR)

The company cited comments from companies like JPMorgan (JPM) which in September said that their employee productivity was down while encouraging its workforce to return to offices as quickly and safely as possible. SCS also sees that the narrative has changed from the early stages of the pandemic when companies were quick to project a future of a more virtual workforce, while more recent headlines have walked back some of those efforts. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), for example, recently committed to expanding in London, England, by acquiring significant new office space suggesting the long-term impacts to office environments are more moderate than some have speculated.

(Source: Company IR)

One of the ways Steelcase believes the market will shift is by companies allowing employees more flexibility to work from home part-time while using the office for meetings with a dedicated or shared workplace. While Steelcase doesn't expect drastic changes to workplace layouts, one direction the market can go is towards favoring more personal space with separate collaboration environments in offices which is largely a continuation of trends that have been ongoing for many years towards modernization.

(Source: Company IR)

The attraction of Steelcase is the company's global leadership position and rooted relationships with major corporate customers. We sense that despite some lingering impacts and variability to the sales environment that may last beyond 2021, companies will remain committed to maintaining office settings. Many customer segments across industry verticals like technology and healthcare are doing well financially and this will require an expanding workforce to support growth and driving a recovery in demand for Steelcase.

(Source: Company IR)

Taking a look at valuation, the stock is currently trading at around 26x consensus full-year earnings which are well above the 5-year average for the stock closer to 15x. For fiscal 2022, the consensus EPS implies a 1-year forward P/E multiple of 21.2x. By this measure, the stock appears expensive in the context of the pressured earnings environment and significant uncertainty. That being said, we think the stock deserves a premium to earnings given its solid fundamentals and long-term outlook which has improved in recent months.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Steelcase is a high-quality company that has faced unprecedented challenges this year with direct impacts from the pandemic. We are encouraged by the company's ability to remain profitable despite significantly weaker sales trends. Balancing our positive long-term outlook for Steelcase, we rate shares of SCS as a hold with a year ahead price target of $15.00 per share. We expect the stock to remain volatile until there is a clear indication that sales are improving.

The bullish case here is that the COVID-19 vaccine effectively ends the pandemic quickly, leading to a faster-than-expected return of workers worldwide to office workplaces across major corporations supporting the demand for office furniture. We sense that there is upside to the sales and earnings estimates with the company potentially benefiting from pent-up demand and some customer segments spending to design new workplaces for the comfort of their employees.

On the other hand, there are significant uncertainties to the outlook that represent downside risks. If companies indeed make work-from-home policies permanent, the market for office furniture will face a permanent contraction, forcing a reassessment of Steelcase's global position. The company could pivot towards more consumer offerings for at-home offices which is a more competitive market with other players targeting retail.