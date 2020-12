Dividend Stock Purchase: Lanny's November 2020 Summary

November definitely was slower than the last 5 months. Combined, my wife and I invested $3,981.36 for October and added $125.08 to our forward dividend income total (3.14% yield overall)!

I purchased 20 shares of MDU Resources at a price of $25.34, for a total capital deployment of $506.71. This added $17 to my forward dividend income projection.

My dividend stock purchases of VYM totaled $1,307.79, acquiring 15 total shares. This added $41.10 in forward dividend income. I will continue this going forward, 3 shares per week.

Welcome back to another month of dividend stock purchases! The last 4-5 months have been heavy on our investment front. Now, the question that the community is wondering about - was I able to keep the dividend stock purchase pace up? The journey to financial freedom does not take breaks, and one must continue to persevere through uncertainty, put cash to work and push that forward dividend income forward. What did November activity show? You will have to dive in and see the dividend stock purchases!

Dividend stock purchase and dividend income: Path to financial freedom

Investing consistently in dividend income stocks allows you to create and build another income source. Dividend income is our primary vehicle on the road to Financial Freedom, which you can see through my Dividend Portfolio, which continues to build and build. Further, I have written about every stock purchase and month of dividend income since we started this site - plenty of dividend history for you, the reader!

How do I make dividend stock purchases and screen for dividend stocks? I usually put the stocks through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener and trade on Ally Bank's investment platform (one of our Financial Freedom Products).

Purchasing dividend stocks takes capital or money. How do I build the capital to make these stock purchases? I save anywhere from 60-85% of my take-home pay and strongly believe Financial Freedom does not happen by hitting a home run on an investment. Nothing matters more than your savings rate on your journey to Financial Freedom, plain and simple. Therefore, I work my butt off to make sure expenses remain in check and that my savings rate is meeting our investment and financial independence goals! Then, you rinse and repeat.

Dividend Stock Purchase Activity

My dividend stock portfolio was burnt by dividend cuts and lost over $800+ in forward dividend income. Therefore, I was ready to get back to basics and acquire more shares in the best quality dividend stocks out there.

In fact, I believe dividend stocks and dividend growth are back! I even wrote about this here, and we have kicked off a fun dividend news series, going over the amazing dividend announcements we have seen recently.

Starting in June, I was really on my investment game, investing back to higher-than-normal levels, due to low investment levels in April and May. I was investing close to $3,500-5,000, in total with my wife, starting in June through October. Last month, October 2020, we invested over $4,800 and remained consistent with the previous months.

However, were November 2020 dividend stock investments at the same level? Time to see the dividend stock purchases below.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

You'll see in my stock purchase activity below, I invested quite a bit into a Vanguard Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). In fact, I performed exactly what I stated in our video. I made a weekly purchase of 3 shares into the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). There were no special opportunities/large drops in the market, so I only bought on the Mondays throughout November. See the screen shot below:

What is Vanguard? They are a registered investment advisor with $6 trillion plus assets under their management. Many companies use Vanguard for their company-sponsored 401(k) plans, and many use them for their retirement and/or investment accounts.

Why do so many individuals and businesses love Vanguard? First, they usually have the lowest or near the lowest expense ratios for individuals to choose from. In addition, John Bogle, the legendary founder of Vanguard Group, created the first index fund. The index fund is a tool that millions of people use and love every day.

VYM has 413 different stocks, and 3 of its top 10 holdings are Dividend Aristocrats, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and AT&T (T). Yes, that's 3 of our Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stocks!

This will be different than other dividend stock purchase summary posts and how I break down each investment. I usually like to use the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener, and I will do my best to use on VYM.

Price-to-Earnings: Based on the metrics below, the ETF shows signs of undervaluation at <20x earnings. The stock market is well over 35x+ earnings, which is insanely overvalued. Therefore, VYM shows positive signs here. (This is as of 10/31, the 11/30 data is not available.) Payout Ratio: The dividend payout ratio is between 60% and 65%. This is right at the ceiling of where we like the dividend payout ratio to be, and sure is higher than that perfect dividend payout ratio. Dividend Growth Rate: Dividend growth rates of over 7%+ over the last 9 of 10 years, with consistent dividend increases, is excellent. It is no wonder why this is considered a high dividend yield fund. *Bonus* Dividend Yield: Given the trailing 12-month dividend is $2.74 and the average share price that I acquired them of $83.04, the dividend yield averaged 3.30%. This is significantly higher than the S&P 500 index and is a dividend yield higher than my overall dividend stock portfolio.

In total, my dividend stock purchases of VYM totaled $1,307.79, acquiring 15 total shares. This added $41.10 in forward dividend income. I will continue this going forward, 3 shares per week. This will allow me to stay invested and have time in the stock market versus timing the stock market.

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) is a stock that you may or may not have heard of. First, it is a Dividend Aristocrat, with increasing dividends for almost 30 years, consecutively. Further, it is a business in the Utility, Energy and Construction industry, literally. As the company says, infrastructure is its business.

Of course, I ran MDU Resources through the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener. Therefore, let's see how MDU stacked up within the stock screener:

Price-to-Earnings: 4 analysts are projecting $1.88 for FY 2021 earnings. Therefore, based on a purchase price of $25.34, the price-to-earnings on 2021 projection is 13.47. This is significantly below the S&P 500, currently, as well as other competitors. See the analyst projections below.

I also acquired more shares in early December, averaging down my stock price. Dividend Payout Ratio: At a dividend per year of $0.85 and earnings projections stated above for 2021 at $1.88, the dividend payout ratio is close to being perfect. We love the dividend payout ratio in the 40-60% range, which we consider the perfect payout ratio sweet spot. MDU's dividend payout ratio is 45%. This shows that the company likes to pay out almost half of its earnings back in the business, but also returns back to its shareholders. Dividend Growth: This Dividend Aristocrat continues to increase its dividend year after year. It isn't a high dividend growth stock, as the dividend growth rate is 2.6%, on average, over the last 5 years.

Overall, I purchased 20 shares of MDU Resources at a price of $25.34, for a total capital deployment of $506.71. This added $17 to my forward dividend income projection.

I'd like to continue to add to this position as prices come down, as I do like the diversification of the business.

Dividend stock Purchase Summary (Plus the ~$500 and Less)

Now that most of us here in the U.S. have the access to buy stocks at zero cost, my stock purchases can be smaller than usual. The brokerages really have paved the way to make it "easier", or at least less costly, for investors. Thank you, Robinhood, Charles Schwab, E-Trade, you name it! I easily have saved hundreds of dollars this year alone in trading fees.

Given that, I don't want to dive into so much detail on smaller purchases. Therefore, the remaining dividend stock purchases will be reflected in a screen shot below. The screen is directly from the brokerage that I use - Ally Investing.

Here are the screenshots from my November Dividend Stock purchases!

Taxable Account:

Roth IRA: No dividend stock purchase for the Roth IRA in October.

Sales for the month: No sales for the month.

We had the one new dividend stock in MDU Resources. Then came the Vanguard ETF, VYM. However, you'll see I picked up 3 more shares of Intel (INTC) and 2 more shares of the COVID-19 champion Pfizer (PFE), which is making headline news after headline news.

In total, I deployed a total amount of $2,031.79 and added $65.10 to our forward dividend income, equating to an average dividend yield of 3.20%. The average dividend yield of 3.20% closely approximates my portfolio, in total, and definitely adds to my forward passive income. Financial freedom, getting closer baby!

My Wife's Dividend Stock Purchase summary

My wife has accounts where we also make dividend stock purchases. Though we are married, we are still running two separate, individual, taxable accounts. All is good, especially because we use the same platform, but just haven't wanted to deal with the administrative tasks of combining. In actuality, I don't think it's even possible to combine on the retirement-based accounts.

Over the last few months, we definitely started to add more capital to my wife's dividend investing account. The dividend income added from Dividend Aristocrats, including one of our Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stocks for Your Portfolio, are in the mix. As stated earlier, we are also acquiring 3 shares of VYM per week, to stay invested in the market.

Taxable Account:

Roth IRA: No dividend stock purchase for the Roth IRA in October.

We purchased only 2 shares this month of JNJ, good old reliable! Yes, it is one of our Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stocks, no doubt about it.

Outside of picking up shares in what could arguably be the best dividend stock to buy and own for life, we really kept this consistent in her portfolio with Vanguard's VYM ETF and 3 shares of J.M Smucker Co. (SJM).

My wife's portfolio is typically full of safe and sound dividend investments, and since we've been together, her portfolio has been blossoming into an extremely significant part of our family's finances.

In total, $1,949.57 was put into investments, producing $59.98 in Dividend Income going forward. This is an average dividend yield of 3.08%.

Summary and Conclusion

November definitely was slower than the last 5 months. The stock market at all-time highs will make things a little more difficult/interesting here. Combined, my wife and I invested $3,981.36 for October and added $125.08 to our forward dividend income total (3.14% yield overall)!

I will maintain my main message. Stick to the strategy that works for you, but review if there is anything that may impact your strategy going forward. You are in control, and the emotion button is hard to turn off. Persevere and stay consistent, if you are able to. Time to lock in and stay ready for further opportunities. This was one step closer to financial freedom and I hope to continue making strides. Lastly, my dividend portfolio has been updated to reflect all dividend stock purchases above (outside of my wife's).

I am continually looking at my December Dividend Stock Watch List and always keeping an eye on the stocks on Bert's expected dividend increases, as well. It is all about the road to financial freedom, and I cannot wait to have that crossover point. That crossover point where the passive income, from dividends, overcomes the total expenses in a given month.

I know I've said it many times, but each and every month, we do make inches towards the financial freedom goal. We will get there, and we are very excited you have joined us on the journey.

Thank you for stopping by, good luck and happy investing out there!

- Lanny

