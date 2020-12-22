The remote work movement has implications for investors beyond the office space industry.

The company is trading for a discount and has an exemplary management team.

It is increasingly difficult to find stocks trading well below 52-week lows in this market. Consequently, robust, well-funded yields are also rare.

Look no further than SL Green Realty (SLG) for a discounted REIT with an attractive dividend. The shares trade $30 below the peak price and sport a yield hovering around 6%.

Furthermore, an argument can be made that SLG is undervalued; add to that the fact management recently approved a $500 million addition to the company’s share buyback program, boosting the total devoted to the initiative to $3.5 billion. This for a company with a market cap of $4.4 billion.

According to Morningstar, SLG has an exemplary management team, and the most recent quarter recorded FFO that matched last year’s results. Not bad in a year in which COVID crushed many company’s earnings. Nonetheless, there are significant negatives related to a prospective investment in SLG.

The firm is the largest owner of commercial property in New York City. However, nearly 84% of the REIT’s net operating income is derived from properties in Manhattan.

Well before the pandemic, there was some concern the supply of office space might exceed demand in NYC. Perhaps of greater importance is the work from home movement triggered by the pandemic.

Is this a company trading below fair value due to transitory concerns, or will macrotrends ultimately cause investors to rue the day they invested in this REIT?

A Look At Supply And Demand

Well before the COVID crisis, there were concerns the supply of office space in NYC exceeded demand. The chart below provides insight into the vacancy rates that prevailed a bit over a year ago.

According to data provided by the NYC comptroller’s office, in Q4 2019, office vacancy rates in Manhattan increased YoY from 9.2% to 11%. The vacancy rate was driven largely by a surfeit in supply of 8.2 msf of additional space, representing a 22.2% increase.

Midtown, Midtown South and Downtown recorded 11.6%, 8.5% and 11.7% vacancy rates, respectively, reflecting low single-digit increases YoY.

What should not be lost in the interpretation of these figures is that demand nearly soaked up close to 30 msf of supply.

Aside from supply concerns, investors should be aware that a significant fraction of the company’s assets are devoted to retail. As noted in the chart below, 12% of the company’s cash rent is derived from that source. Another 4% of rents stem from businesses defined as Arts, Entertainment and Recreation.

Last July, the Partnership for New York City projected roughly a third of the small businesses in NYC, numbering 230,000 in all, might not survive the pandemic. This estimate was made before the second wave of closures.

Obviously, not all of the affected enterprises are in the retail sector, but one must assume at least some of the non-retail businesses reflected in those numbers rent office space of some sort.

An example of the apocalypse that burst on Manhattan is portrayed in the story of Bryant Park Grill & Cafe in Midtown Manhattan.

One of 20 restaurants in Ark Restaurants’ (ARKR) portfolio, the eatery boasts a 1,000 seat dining room. Once one of the highest grossing restaurants in the nation, revenue plunged 85% due to coronavirus restrictions. The CEO of Ark vowed to never open another restaurant in NYC:

“There’s no reason to do business in New York. I can do the same volume in Florida in the same square feet as I would have in New York, with my expenses being much less. The idea was that branding and locations were important, but the expense of being in this city has overtaken the marketing group that says you have to be there.” Michael Weinstein, CEO ARKR

Another example of how lockdowns in NYC affect SLG is the legal wrangle between the REIT and Victoria’s Secret. A subsidiary of L Brands (LB), that company sued SLG over the $938,000 monthly rent it owed for a store it leases in Manhattan.

In legal documents related to the suit, Victoria’s lawyers claim enforced closures have “shattered” and “forever altered” the business environment in NYC, creating a situation that makes it “impossible” for that firm to pay the rent.

The above are two of many examples of developments that must be considered when contemplating an investment in SLG.

The City That Never Sleeps Is Taking A Snooze

Figures provided by the Partnership for New York City paint a picture of a metropolis largely vacant, at least in terms of businesses' use of office space.

It’s important to note that Partnership for New York City is a non-profit group of nearly 300 CEOs focused on research, policy formulation and issue advocacy at the city, state and federal levels.

Recent studies by that organization determined only 10% of office workers had returned to the workplace as of this October. NYC employers expect less than half of their workforce will return by July of 2021, and ultimately 39% of employees will work remotely at least 50% of the time after they return to their office spaces in 2021.

The Partnership also provided results of a survey earlier in the year forecasting a quarter of employers' plan to reduce their presence in the city by 20% or more while 16% intend to relocate jobs to locations outside NYC.

Only 75% of all companies surveyed believe their entire workforce will ever return to the office full time.

The percentage of workers toiling in their employer’s office has dropped dramatically in the top 10 US business districts during the COVID crisis, falling an average of 26.4%: however, according to a study by Kastle Systems, the NYC metro area was hit much harder, registering a mere 14.3% of employees in the workplace in November.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley predicts vacancy rates in New York will increase by as much as a third or more over the next two to five years, rising from 8.7% to 10% to 12%.

Analysis Of The Work-From-Home Trend

A review of quarterly earnings calls by Reuters indicates more than 25 large companies intend to reduce office space in 2021.

“You should expect and hold us to a much lower footprint really starting quite soon.” Ronald Philip, State Street CEO, Q2 2020 Earnings Call

There are many who question whether the Work From Home (WFH) trend is practicable; however, there is a great deal of evidence the movement is building momentum.

For example, Nationwide Insurance is shutting five regional offices, with the CEO noting work practices during the pandemic proved a WFH model is not only viable but desirable.

Mark Zuckerberg stated he anticipates half of Facebook’s (FB) employees will work remotely within the next five to ten years.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley (MS), had 90% of that firm’s 60,000 employees engaged in WFH due to COVID. During a recent interview, CEO James Gorman told Bloomberg Television, “We’ve proven we can operate with effectively no footprint.”

“I think, yes, we will have less footprint. I think that's highly likely.” James Gorman, CEO, Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is headquartered in Manhattan, and 29% of SLG’s rental income is derived from businesses categorized as financial services. All of this is important to note, as the largest percentage of those that can work from home are employed within the financial industry.

There are those who believe productivity will suffer with a WFH model: however, a survey of managers by Global Workplace Analytics determined 70% of respondents ranked work performance under WFH as equal to or better than that of the traditional workplace.

This result is mirrored through a study by Tecla that reports two-thirds of employers report increased productivity for remote workers.

Additionally, work performance isn’t the only aspect of WFH to be considered. The second largest cost for employers after salaries is that spent on office space. The average company saves $11,000 for each employee that uses half of the work week laboring remotely.

According to MarketWatch, the average cost for office space per employee in NYC is $14,800.

Another positive of the WFH model is that remote workers had a 25% lower turnover rate.

It is no surprise then that a survey by Gartner reveals 74% of CFOs and Finance Leaders plan to move at least 5% of their previously onsite workforce to WFH status. Of that group, 25% intend to shift 10% of their employees to WFH and 4% are shifting 50% of their workers to WFH, once the COVID crisis dissipates.

Source: Gartner

Projections For Office Demand

Green Street Advisors is a leader in Real Estate Analytics. Danny Ismail, the lead office analyst for Green Street, predicts fierce headwinds for firms like SLG due to WFH trends. Ismail foresees a 10% to 15% drop in office demand.

Source: Greenstreet Analytics

Green Street also foresees a major shift from the likes of NYC and San Francisco to locations providing reduced costs for employers and lower cost of living for employees.

“Even before COVID-19, you’d seen a migration from majority coastal cities along the Northeast and West Coast to Sun Belt markets. We think that will accelerate in the future as the cost of living, quality of life and ability to keep your job is much better in a post-COVID-19 world than before. Danny Ismail, analyst, Green Street Advisors.

Source: Greenstreet Analytics

Green Street isn’t alone in forecasting hard times for businesses linked to office buildings. A report by Cushman & Wakefield projects demand for the US office sector will fall by 145 million square feet in 2020 and 2021.

"The hit to demand for office space -- measured by the level of net absorption -- is approximately 20% more severe than what occurred during the global financial crisis period of 2008 and 2009. Cushman & Wakefield analysts

Their long-term prediction has office demand 15.8% lower than if WFH was not in effect; however, it is crucial to note Cushman & Wakefield forecasts economic and population growth will create an overall increase for office space.

As previously noted, the bulk of SLG’s properties are in Manhattan. Subleasing in that borough increased 50% recently. At over 16 million square feet, subleases account for nearly half of available office space.

“The sublease inventory is growing and this is going to create a definite market correction and slow down the velocity of leasing.” Peter Riguardi, JLL Chairman and President, New York Tri-State Region

From July through the end of September, the square footage leased fell 50% below the five-year average. Although the average asking rent remains stable, it appears inevitable that landlords will be forced to lower prices. Once that happens, inertia tends to set in: following the downturn in 2000, it took until the end of 2006 for lease rates to return to previous levels. When the Great Recession dulled the appetite for leases, rental rates did not revive until 2015.

Investors Must Consider The Broader Implications Of WFH

The WFH movement impacts more than the office space industry. Analysts have attributed a surge in revenue at Best Buy (BBY) to WFH.

My recent article on D.R. Horton touched on the impact WFH has on housing sales. Remote work and COVID are held responsible for a surge in home sales in Massachusetts, of late.

However, where there are winners there are also losers.

An analyst for Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) lowered his price target for Cisco (CSCO) from $45 to $36, claiming a weakened demand for computing gear used in offices due to WFH.

His perspective fits the results of a Gartner survey noting 20% of businesses delayed spending for on-premise technology while another 12% of respondents are considering the same.

Is The Big Apple Really Rotten?

More than one pundit has declared that New York City is on its deathbed. Take a look at the following headlines.

More Companies Leaving N.Y. Than Any Other City In The U.S. Office Space Glut Talk of the Industry New York’s Job Losses Mount This Year Across All Industries

Do those headlines give weight to the notion New York City is in terminal decline?

If so, consider this: those words appeared in print in 1990, 2008, and 2014, respectively. New York City has made more comebacks than Joe Montana.

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

Moody's rates SLG Baa3, negative (one level above junk). Next year’s FFO payout ratio is projected to run in the 50% to 55%. Therefore, the dividend appears well-covered.

As I type these words, SLG trades for $58.11 per share. The average 12-month price target of the 12 analysts covering SLG is $65.07. The average target of the 6 analysts rating the stock since the last quarterly report is $60.66.

My Perspective

I think the stock is somewhat undervalued, and I believe the company has reasonable debt levels.

Although SLG is viewed as an office REIT, 12% of the company's rent is derived from retail and 4% from businesses categorized as Arts, Entertainment and Recreation. An additional 29% of the firm’s rental income stems from the financial industry, the sector most able to convert office workers into remote workers.

In the past, lease rates have taken years to recover following downturns.

I want to emphasize that I do not consider SLG a moribund company. As is noted in this thesis, the US workforce is adding jobs requiring office space, and population and economic trends will create additional demand.

I point you to a recent article by Brad Thomas for a perspective that better encompasses positive aspects of an investment in SLG.

After considering all of the data, the best case for SLG is that the REIT is facing significant headwinds over the short and mid-term. The worst case scenario is that the WFH trend is akin to the retail apocalypse that transformed the investment thesis for brick and mortar retailers.

Consequently, I rate SLG as a Hold.

One Last Word

