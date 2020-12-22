Historically, NKE tends to ride momentum following a year of strong performance, which makes me less worried about high valuations.

Despite temporary store closures, revenues climbed nearly 9% on the back of e-commerce, while margin expansion helped to produce a solid EPS beat of 16 cents.

In a year marked by the dominance of tech and defensive stocks over the rest of the market, one name may have flown under some investors' radar. Nike (NKE) has risen an astounding 42% so far this year, after climbing about 50% in 2019. On December 18, the Oregon-based company provided more reasons to justify the stock's outstanding performance.

Nike delivered an all-around beat, the tenth in the past twelve quarters – i.e. since this time in calendar 2017. Revenues of $11.24 billion increased nearly 9% YOY, well above consensus. GAAP EPS of $0.78 climbed about 11%, reflecting moderate operating margin gains. On the back of the strong financial results, shares finished the post-earnings trading day up 5%.

Strong as usual

In the fiscal second quarter, online sales stole the show once again. Nike Direct Sales saw growth of 30%, lifted by all geographic regions. The top-line results could have been better, if not for temporary closures of physical stores due to the rise of COVID-19 cases globally – a theme that will likely persist for one more quarter at least, if not two.

The period was also marked by inventory cleanup, a byproduct of the pandemic disruptions. As a result of it, along with some restructuring costs, gross margin dipped 90 bps, despite solid margins on full-priced products. I continue to think that the margin headwinds are more temporary than indicative of longer-term, unfavorable trends.

Also due to the impact of COVID-19, fewer sports events led to Nike spending less on marketing. The end result was a two percentage point increase in op margin YOY. If not for unfavorable below-the-line items leading to a thirteen-cent haircut to EPS, including a substantially higher effective tax rate, Nike's bottom line beat could have been even more impressive.

Lastly, it is worth noting that the company's net cash position has improved to $2.4 billion this quarter, despite the COVID-19 challenges, up from neutral (i.e. gross cash equals total debt) in the comparable quarter last year. This was the culmination of a number of positive factors, from return to growth to margin expansion to tight inventory management freeing up cash when Nike needed liquidity most.

Let the winners run

The bear case on NKE seems very clear and consistent among experts. Few can make a defendable argument against Nike's fundamentals and momentum, yet one based on rich valuation is the glaring low-hanging fruit.

Of the six Seeking Alpha articles published since my September earnings review, four have been bearish on the stock, three of them clearly due to stretched valuations (see below, on the right). Seeking Alpha's factor grades on Nike have been generally positive – except on value, where the stock's scorecard is tainted by an ugly "F" (see below, on the left).

I am much less concerned about valuation than most, apparently. Rarely have I seen a stock sell off on valuation alone, absent a negative catalyst that sends investors running for the exits.

For NKE to correct, I believe that at least one of the following would probably need to happen first:

consumer behavior shift away from athletic and leisure wear a rush back to the malls that hurts Nike's DTC channel, and/or execution missteps, including the release of new products that fail to meet proper demand.

Considering the recent results, reflected in growth across nearly all major product categories and geographic segments, I find any of the above unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future.

The graph below further supports my optimism towards NKE. The chart depicts the stock's trailing 12-month returns on each trading day for the past two decades (x-axis) plotted against the forward 12-month returns (y-axis). Notice that, historically, NKE has produced positive returns following a year of 45% gains (where shares stand today) much more often than not.

The analysis above provides evidence that, at least historically, NKE has not always corrected following a year of strong performance, often riding the momentum higher instead. For this reason, in addition to a series of solid results and exposure to the "right trends," I remain optimistic about this stock.

