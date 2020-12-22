The GLD ETF (GLD) experiences seasonal weakness in the fourth quarter of a calendar year. November in particular has been the weakest month for GLD over the past five years with green shoots emerging in the back half of December. There are two reasons to explain this weakness. Firstly, the weakness is typically associated with the beginning of the Indian wedding season. Jewelers typically stock up on their gold going into the wedding season and sell into the event. Secondly, broader equities enter a period of seasonal strength which is associated with a decline in volatility. During periods of heightened market volatility, GLD tends to have a positive correlation with equity volatility. Inversely, a decline in equity volatility also produces transitional weakness in GLD.

GLD's Q4 is not surprising. It is seasonal.

Despite some of the doom and gloom surrounding the GLD over the past few weeks, the sell-off that gold has experienced in Q4 2020 is less severe than the 10-year average. We experienced deeper Q4 declines in GLD every year from 2011 to 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

Since the announcement of positive vaccine trials, investors rotated aggressively into equities, especially in the sectors focused on the re-opening trade. I discussed the resulting outperformance of the domestically focused IWM relative to the SPY in a recent article. This rotation has also coincided with a marked decline in the VIX index. The VIX index had previously remained stubbornly high since the March 2020 market sell-off as investors remained on the edge up until the vaccine announcements. Starting in November, as the VIX index moved lower, so did the GLD ETF:

Source: Bloomberg

Market watchers and trend followers have already begun to get bearish on gold. Some point to the negative price momentum as a reason for their bearishness. Others point to rising yields. Others still are looking at the upcoming COVID vaccines as a reason to throw in the towel on gold. I humbly submit that every single one of these arguments is flawed and terribly short-sighted.

GLD's pause was overdue and momentum is rebuilding

GLD's price momentum has stalled in the short term, but it is clearly gaining strength of late. GLD is having a strong year in 2020, up almost 23% YTD. Gold sliced through its 2011 highs with ease earlier this year. The recent weakness in gold is a healthy consolidation. The unsustainable price momentum created by the breakout needed a pause that would shake out the weak hands. The long-term chart of gold shows the impressive strength that gold has demonstrated over the past 15 years.

Source: Bloomberg

Zooming in on a recent short-term trend, we see that GLD's recent consolidation is on the verge of breaking to the upside. Unlike the previous attempt to break higher in November, the recent attempt is likely to succeed with the backdrop of positive seasonality as well as a renewed focus towards real assets by investment strategists across the world.

Real yields are collapsing around the world

Some market watchers have explained the latest drop in gold by pointing to rising yields. This perplexes me because both nominal and real yields remain in a structural bear market. Nominal yields in particular are anchored near zero on the short end thanks to the Fed and the long-term nominal yields are likely to remain under pressure as the Fed has been open to the idea of pressing their thumb on the long end of the yield curve. YCC (yield curve control) is a tool that the Fed has used before and will continue to use in the future. In the recent Fed announcement, the Fed has purposely left this option open if the long yields begin to steepen meaningfully.

Perhaps most important to gold are not nominal yields but real yields. Real yields are calculated by subtracting inflation out of nominal yields. Real yields are strongly negative and the latest "blip" higher in nominal yields is barely registered.

Source: Bloomberg

The influence of real yields on the price of gold and by extension needs to be elaborated because this is where both risk and opportunity present themselves. Should we see real yields begin to rise, either as a result of a jump in nominal yields or a deflationary event, the price of gold will be negatively impacted. We saw this play out in 2012. Gold prices dropped considerably as a double whammy of rising dollar and rising real yields sounded the end of the 10+ year gold bull from 2000-2011.

There is $18 trillion invested negative-yielding debt

One single and shocking development we have seen in the era of easy money is the amount of negative-yielding debt that is piling up around the world. There is almost $18 trillion worth of debt which has a negative nominal yield. Putting your money into this paper is a guarantee that you will lose money on a nominal basis. Somehow, a rather large portion of the financial assets around the world, almost equivalent to the annual US GDP, is currently holding paper with a negative nominal yield.

Source: Bloomberg

I will leave you with a simple thought exercise. There are ~190,000 metric tonnes of gold that has been mined throughout history. Assuming 100% of this gold is available for purchase at $1850/oz, the value of this metal is ~$11.3 trillion USD. Yes gold does not pay a yield but it does not charge you a fee to hold it either. This is quite unlike the $18 trillion of money trapped inside negative-yielding paper. What would happen to the price of GLD if 10% of the negative-yielding debt was sold in favor of purchasing physical gold?

To be clear, I am not saying that GLD does not charge you a fee when in fact its MER is around 40 bps annually. There are cheaper alternatives available including the Perth Mint backed Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) which has a meager 18 bps annual fee. The same can be said about the negative-yielding paper. It is not managed for free and most bond funds charge between 30-80 bps and some of these funds are putting your money in investments guaranteed to lose you money.

Between the GLD ETF and the AAAU ETF, my preference is to put my long-term oriented money into AAAU and use GLD as a trading vehicle because of its superior liquidity. I am somewhat wary about GLD's ability to hold paper in lieu of gold. Conversely, AAAU is backed by the Perth Mint and I am more inclined to believe their claims of the ETF being 100% backed back physical gold. If having access to physical gold is important, the Sprott Physical Gold ETF (PHYS) has a redemption feature as long as you have enough units to convert to a LBMA standard good delivery bar.

Don't let the recent weakness in gold surprise you. It is seasonal and it typically resolves towards the end of the year. Investors in gold instruments such as GLD (GLD) should feel better knowing that there is more negative-yielding debt around the world than the total value of zero yielding gold that has ever been mined. Unlike fiat money which can be created at the stroke of a button, gold cannot be created out of thin air. It cannot be debased. It cannot be replicated. A vast majority of investors are underweight gold and many have no weight towards the metal. Gold will shine in 2021 as more people choose to hold real assets in their portfolio over assets guaranteed to lose their value. The latest drawdown in gold and GLD is a gift. Use this weakness to your advantage and put some GLD or AAAU or Sprott Physical on your shopping list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.