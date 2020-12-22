Preface

CEOs and individual investors are always on the lookout for the reason why their stock is under downward pressure. Frequently, they identify nameless short-sellers as the culprits.

It is strongly suggested by aggrieved CEOs and investors that short-sellers are the lowest form of human life and short-selling ought to be banned. Short-sellers themselves prefer to think of their activity as shining a spotlight on companies that perhaps prefer darkness. Some market participants view the level of short-selling as a sign that a stock should decline, while others look on it as a sign that a stock could rise dramatically when shorts cover.

This article provides a methodological approach that can be used to study the significance of short-selling in the United States cannabis sector. The approach presented is unique to companies in the cannabis sector operating in the US, because most of them are Canadian corporations. As such, they trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and in the US on the OTC. For expository purposes, short-selling activity at only one cannabis company, Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF), is presented.

Regulatory Reports

All brokerage firms in the United States must report to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). It is an independent, non-governmental regulator for all securities firms doing business with the public in the nation. It is authorized by Congress to protect America’s investors by making sure the securities industry operates fairly and honestly.

Its counterpart in Canada is the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”). It is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. IIROC’s stated purpose is to protect investors and strengthen market integrity, while maintaining efficient and competitive capital markets.

Twice a month, all brokerage firms in the United States must report short positions held by them or their customers to FINRA. Likewise, all brokerage firms in Canada must report short positions twice a month.

Short Interest in the United States: LHSIF

Exhibit 1 shows the number of shares of LHSIF that were short on every reporting date this year, according to FINRA. Interestingly, the number of shares short in the USA has just about disappeared in the last five months, and in the latest FINRA release, amounted to only 46,068. The average daily trading volume of LHSIF on the OTCQX is about 900,000 shares, therefore, short interest in the USA amounts to about 20 minutes of trading!

Most of the major firms in the United Stated, including Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and others, will not allow customers to buy or sell LHSIF, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), or any other US cannabis company stock. Fidelity Investments and TD Ameritrade, however, allow customers to buy and sell LHSIF and other US cannabis company shares, but they cannot be bought on margin.

TD Ameritrade does not permit short sales of non-marginable stocks. Fidelity does permit such sales as long as it is not a penny stock and shares can be borrowed. At the time of writing this article, Fidelity said LHSIF could not be shorted because it was trading at $0.41, but the four MSOs listed above could be shorted. Fidelity said the cost of borrowing those shares to short would be between 5% for CURLF and 10% for TCNNF.

Short Interest in Canada: LHS

Exhibit 2 shows the number of shares of LHS reported short in Canada by IIROC on the same dates in its Consolidated Short Position Report (“CSPR”). Recently, the number of shares short on the CSE exceeded the number short in the United States. This should not be surprising, since brokerage firms in Canada tend to be more lenient in allowing customers to short low-priced stocks on the CSE.

The CSE is the exchange where most of the cannabis companies operating in the US were born. They owe their corporate existence to an amalgamation technique whereby the corporate carcass of a dormant CSE-listed company is used in a reverse takeover (“RTO”) to create a cannabis company which then goes public via an IPO in Canada. Most of the dormant companies have been long-dead mining companies.

The CSE is littered with many dormant corporations trading for pennies that draw speculators seeking to strike it rich. There are now 627 companies listed on the CSE, and 192 are mining companies and 210 are listed as life sciences. Most of the latter are cannabis companies.

Many of the stocks on the CSE trade for about a nickel a share and are overvalued at that price! It is unfortunate that most of the cannabis companies with 100% of their business in the US have been forced to come into existence and trade in Canada on an exchange renowned for investor speculation associated with penny stocks and dormant mining companies. It unnecessarily taints companies such as Liberty Health Sciences.

In the last month, short interest in LHS has fallen noticeably. In fact, the 87,035 shares shown as short on December 4th are by far the lowest recorded for all of 2020.

Total Short Interest in Liberty: LHSIF + LHS

Exhibit 3 shows the total number of shares of Liberty Health Sciences short throughout 2020 in the US and Canada on comparable dates. With the number of shares short, it is important to understand that Liberty has 346.1 million shares outstanding and its average trading daily trading volume in the United States and Canada is about 1.3 million shares per day. The 133,103 shares short at the beginning of December 2020 amounted to less than one day's trading. In fact, it amounted to only about 40 minutes of trading!

As noted in Exhibit 3, shares short peaked at the end of February 2020 and have been plummeting since the beginning of September. The precipitous decline in reported short positions has been primarily attributable to trading of LHSIF in the US. FINRA reports short positions in LHSIF have fallen by about 80% from this summer.

In addition to the above information, IIROC produces a Short Sale Trading Report twice a month for the period from the first to the 15th of each month and for the 16th to the end of each month. This report shows the aggregate proportion of short-selling in the total trading activity of a particular security, based on data for trades marked “short sale” supplied to IIROC by each marketplace monitored by IIROC.

Exhibit 4 shows data contained in all IIROC short sale reports for 2020. It shows that for the 15-day reporting period ended December 16, 2020, there were 402 short sales of LHS. Those short sales totaled 1,618,307 shares and represented 17.5% of the total volume of shares traded. The size of the average short trade was 4,026 shares, or C$2,043.

As shown in Exhibit 4, short sales during 2020 ranged from a low of 9% of total trading to a high of 20.5% and averaged 15.7% throughout 2020. The percentages of volume accounted for by short sales ranged from a low of 7.2% to a high of 21.6% and averaged 16.2%.

It is clear from data presented in Exhibit 4 that short-sellers do not dominate trading in LHS. Furthermore, short trades are not institutional size transactions. Instead, they are reflective of the CSE’s penny stock marketplace dominated by smaller investors who may not be as financially sophisticated and who may, in fact, be engaging in day trading.

Conclusion

The above data clearly show that shorts have been covering their positions for the past three months. There are several catalysts for the recent short covering in Liberty. First, there is a significant increase in investor interest in the US cannabis sector due to a changing political landscape. Second, Florida has become generally recognized as a lucrative cannabis market with incredible growth prospects. Third, there has been a surge in M&A activity and rumors of a takeover. Fourth, a widely read Seeking Alpha article ranked Liberty as the cheapest cannabis stock. Fifth, in a first-of-its-kind activist movement, hundreds of unhappy Liberty shareholders with tens of millions of shares formed the United Liberty Shareholders Group to spotlight things the company needed to remedy. This rapidly growing group communicates via its Facebook Group. Sixth, a general belief began to grow that Liberty's performance had reached rock-bottom in its quarter ended November 30, when it lost most of its cannabis crop due to mold and its CEO resigned.

This study of short interest shows that shareholders, who believe the shorts are suppressing the price of LHSIF, need to go back to their Ouija boards. The fact is that Liberty stock has generated poor shareholder returns, because Liberty itself has been operating at about 28% of its capacity.

Liberty’s current market cap is $135 million, its stock is selling at 1.29 times book value, and it has only $4.35 million in debt. Given these metrics, anyone shorting Liberty Health Sciences at its current $0.42 price is either masochistic or has a financial death wish!

