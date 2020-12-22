In early August, gold rose to a record high of $2,063 per ounce. Gold has been a bullish beast over the past two decades. At the turn of this century, the Bank of England sold half of the UK’s gold reserves via an auction. The central bank sales pushed the price to just over the $250 level. In 2008, the yellow metal eclipsed the 1980 peak of $875 per ounce and rose above $1,000 for the first time. The yellow metal’s price has not traded below $1,000 since 2009.

This year we saw silver rally after a spike to the lowest price since 2009 to the highest level since 2013 at just below $30. Like silver, platinum fell to its lowest price since 2002 and turned high, recovering to the highest price since 2016. Palladium hit a new peak at over $2,800 per ounce. The four precious metals that trade in the futures market on the CME’s COMEX and NYMEX divisions were all closer to the highs for 2020 than the lows on December 21.

Gold is the leader of the precious pack of metals. More than any of the other metals, it has a hybrid role as a commodity and a currency. Central banks hold gold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves, validating gold’s role in the global financial system. Meanwhile, the prospects are for more gains in precious metals in 2021. Bull and bear markets tend to move to price levels that many believe impossible and irrational before they turn. Attempting to pick bottoms or tops is more about ego than making money as the trend is always your best friend in markets.

Seeking Alpha is based on the “wisdom of crowds” principle. Content providers post their beliefs and comments poke holes in theories and opinions. Markets are the embodiment of the crowd’s wisdom as prices reflect the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment. Bull markets occur when buyers are more aggressive than sellers. Bear market trends happen when the sellers are the aggressors. We are heading into 2021 after corrections from the highs in all four precious metals. However, the long-term trends remain higher. The market will focus most of its attention on gold over the coming weeks as a close over $1,890 at the end of December will keep a bullish streak intact.

The ETFS Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) holds a physical portfolio of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges. The current seasonal dip could be the perfect opportunity to tuck some GLTR shares into your portfolio for the coming year.

A correction in gold since August

While the continuous COMEX gold futures contract reached a high of $2,063 in early August, the now active month February contract rose to $2,099.20 per ounce.

As the daily chart highlights, gold has made lower highs and lower lows since its record high on August 7. On that day, the yellow metal put in a bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. The path of least resistance has been lower over the past five months as sellers have been more aggressive than buyers.

The total number of open long and short positions has been in a tight range between 540,000 and 585,000 contracts as the price corrected. At just below the 562,000 level on December 18, open interest was in the middle of the range. Daily price momentum and relative strength were sitting above neutral readings on December 21. Daily historical volatility at below 15% was below the middle of its range.

February gold futures reached a low of $1,767.20 on November 30. The short-term trend turned higher in December, reaching its latest peak of $1,912 on December 21.

A long streak of golden gains

The monthly chart displays a long streak of gains in the gold market.

The chart shows that gold made higher lows and higher highs after falling to a low of $1,046.20 in December 2015. The most recent bottom came in August 2018 at $1,161.40, a launchpad that lifted gold to its new all-time high earlier this year.

At the end of 2019, when gold settled at $1,520 per ounce, Citigroup analysts projected that the price would reach $2,000. In April 2020, Bank of America analysts forecast $3,000 per ounce by the end of 2021. Picking tops in any market is a fool’s game as markets tend to rise far higher than fundamentals dictate. The bottom line is that the long streak of golden gains remains intact at the end of 2020.

Q4 is ending; watch the $1,890 level on New Year’s Eve

The long-term monthly chart shows that gold tends to experience seasonal weakness at the end of the year. The low in 2015 came in December. The yellow metal experienced the same phenomenon in 2016. In 2017 and 2019, there was seasonal weakness late in the year. So far in 2020, it looks like gold’s seasonal low was in November, but there is still time before the end of this year.

As the quarterly chart displays, gold posted gains over twelve consecutive quarters from 2008 through 2011. The current streak is eight quarters that began in 2018. To extend it to nine requires a close above $1,890 per ounce on December 31, the closing level on September 30, 2020. Gold was within striking distance of the price on December 21 as it was trading at the $1,881 level. Whether gold keeps the bullish streak intact or if it closes below its Q3 2020 closing price, the prospects for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium remain bullish going into 2021.

Bullish prospects for gold in 2021 and beyond

From a technical perspective, the four precious metals continue to trend higher as of the end of 2020. The trend is always your best friend in markets as it reflects the crowd's wisdom. When it comes to fundamentals, the picture is also bullish. Gold is the sector's leader, so the other three metals' fortunes are likely to depend on the yellow metal's price path.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the pricing mechanism for most commodities, including precious metals. A declining dollar supports higher prices as the fiat currency's falling purchasing power causes a devaluation versus hard assets.

The dollar index’s monthly chart illustrates the decline from 103.96 in March to below 90 on December 21, a drop of over 13.4% over the past nine months. Trends in currency markets often last for years, and it remains lower in the dollar. A falling dollar is bullish for all commodities, and precious metals are no exception.

The Fed has told markets that US short-term interest rates will not rise until at least 2023. The central bank continues to purchase debt securities at a rate of $120 billion per month. Debt purchases or quantitative easing caps interest rates further out along the yield curve. The Fed shifted its inflation target from 2% to an average of 2% in August. Low interest rates and rising inflationary pressures support the gold price.

The US government borrowed a record $3 trillion in March to fund COVID related stimulus. The previous record was $530 billion from June through September 2008. This week, the US government released another stimulus program, which will require the Treasury to borrow at least another $900 billion. The increasing deficit and money supply weigh on the purchasing power of the dollar. Since other governments follow the US, the world’s leading economy, similar fiscal policies weigh on all fiat currencies.

The bottom line is that central bank and government policies support more gold, silver, platinum, and palladium gains in the coming year. Moreover, rising industrial demand for silver and platinum group metals for electronics, solar panels, and clean toxins from the air reinforce the precious metals sector’s bullish prospects in 2021.

All precious metals look bullish for the coming year - GLTR is a product that holds all four traded metals

I believe the price weakness over the past months is a seasonal correction that will give way to higher prices for all precious metals in 2021. The global pandemic may fade in the market’s rearview mirror as vaccines create herd immunity in the coming year. However, coronavirus’s legacy is a tidal wave of liquidity and stimulus that will continue to weigh on the fiat currency’s purchasing power.

The most direct route for investing in gold and precious metals is via the physical market for bars and coins. Many ETF and ETN products provide unleveraged and leveraged exposure. Companies that extract the metals from the earth’s crust will rise and fall with the metal’s prices. Mining shares are assets that carry a set of idiosyncratic risks. I always favor the physical as it is at the top of the pyramid and offers direct exposure to price variance.

The ETFS Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF holds a diversified basket of the four precious metals. The fund summary and top holdings of GLTR include:

GLTR holds more than half its net assets in gold and over one-quarter in silver. The ETF has less exposure to the less liquid palladium and platinum markets. Meanwhile, it holds the physical bullion, which is at the top of the investment pyramid. GLTR has net assets of $761.29 million, trades an average of 36,587 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio.

GLTR closed 2019 at $77.62 and was trading at $97.07 per share on December 21, a gain of over 25%. Technical and fundamental analysis points to higher precious metals prices in 2021 and beyond. GLTR is one of many products that provide exposure to the precious metals sector.