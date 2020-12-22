The LiDAR Opportunity And Dealing With A Frothy Market

Cautious About Today's Stock Market

We live in a crazy world right now. Stock market euphoria is at an all-time high. Citigroup's panic/euphoria model has now spiked above the year 2000 tech bubble level. The Nasdaq is currently up 42% year to date despite the pandemic, following 2019's 35% lift, and a record-long bull market dating back to March 2009.

Anecdotally, I am getting 1999 flashbacks. Everybody wants to get in on the stock boom. Unemployed college graduates are becoming day traders. People who barely ever bought stocks before are asking me about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Robinhood and Webull trading volumes are mushrooming. Sign of a market top perhaps?

Meanwhile, the global economy is in shambles. OECD estimates global GDP to shrink 4% in 2020, with a mere rebound of only 4% in 2021. G-7 government deficits have skyrocketed to 15% of GDP and are set to get worse with more stimulus packages on the way. Compared to the last bailout in the 2008-2009 credit crisis, the US government is now printing tens of trillions of dollars and the money is going directly to consumer spending (as opposed to bank balance sheets in the recent past).

Relatedly, inflation expectations have jumped to 1.96% (using TIPS minus ten-year Treasury bond yield) from a low of 0.55% in March, and copper and Bitcoin are going through the roof. It is interesting to note that inflation is potentially more than the current annual US CPI of 1.3%. Forty percent of the core US CPI basket consists of rents, which is currently depressed by the US commercial property market.

Stock markets are forward looking. They are pricing in a rebound in 2021 and even more in 2022. How much of that rebound is already priced in? The S&P 500 trades at 37x earnings, versus the last five-year average of 23x. While cruise liners, airlines and a few other sectors hard hit by COVID still can be viewed as reasonably priced, many tech stocks have astronomical valuations in the current risk-off, near-zero interest rate environment.

I have been on over fifty tech company video conference calls in December. The rosy 5G, edge AI/IoT, and electric vehicle scenarios for semiconductor and related capital equipment companies are astounding. But few are pricing in more subdued consumer recovery post-COVID. The home-bound consumer and worker actually spent more on PCs, tablets, and gaming in 2020. Blacklisting Chinese companies like Huawei and SMIC does not help the chip companies going forward. Meanwhile, semiconductor foundries are at full capacity. Electronic component prices are rising. So, post-vaccine, much stronger consumer spending may add more fuel to the inflation fire.

My big worry is a step-up in inflation. Even if the US Federal Reserve ignores an inflationary run-up, the stock markets will not. The discount rate that investors are applying to far-out cash flows for these sky-high valuations will have to go up, causing stock prices to crater.

In today's precarious investment environment, I have tried to optimize the risk-return tradeoff for the Quan Technology Fund (QTF) that I manage. Systemic market risk has been eliminated. The QTF's long quoted-tech stocks (6% weighting) are more than offset by short listed-equity exposure (9%). The rest of the fund consists of a few select deep-tech private companies with tremendous potential at attractive valuations (60%) and cash (25%). I am much more comfortable with company-specific non-systemic risk of our private technology companies that I know quite well than being directly exposed to a stock market crash.

We Are Excited About LiDAR

Our largest technology bet is on LiDAR. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging and can be viewed as a more advanced form of radar. In LiDAR, a laser pulse is sent out of a transmitter and the light particles (photons) are scattered back to the receiver. LiDAR has a longer range and is less limited by fog or lack of light, compared to cameras; while having much higher resolution than radar. LiDAR enables assisted and autonomous driving.

One LiDAR company that is particularly interesting is privately-held Lumotive. Based near Seattle, Washington, Lumotive produces beam-steering chips for LiDAR systems in automotive, industrial, and mobile phone applications. Lumotive has unique liquid crystal metasurface (LCM) beam-steering technology with 61 patents issued and 75 filed (including some exclusive LCM patent licenses) and has a lock on using LCMs for LiDAR 3D image sensing.

In 2019, we invested in Lumotive because of its 1) disruptive 3D sensing technology, 2) top-notch management (we have personally known the CEO for several years), 3) large market opportunity, and 4) an attractive entry valuation. In assisting the company with its European sales efforts, I saw firsthand the clients' demand for its disruptive LiDAR solution for not only the $2B long-range autonomous/assisted driving market but also for its smaller, high-performing solutions addressing the shorter range automotive, robot and mobile phone markets that have a combined TAM of $14B.

Recently, three long-range LiDAR companies went public via SPAC (special purpose acquisition companies) reverse takeovers - Velodyne (VLDR), Luminar (LAZR), and Innoviz (to be listed under INVZ). These three companies are primarily addressing the long-range automotive LiDAR opportunity of $2B by 2025. Investor excitement about autonomous driving that is enabled by LiDAR has caused extremely high valuations for these LiDAR companies ranging from $1.4B to $11.4B with very little revenue.

Company Ticker Price 21.12.20 Mkt Cap (millions) Revenues (millions) Mkt Cap/Revs Losses (millions) Velodyne VLDR $24.68 $4,164 $96.5 43.2x ($67.1) Luminar LAZR $35.15 $11,386 $17.3 657.5x ($90.2) Innoviz INVZ# $10.00 $1,403 $5.0 280.6x ($68.0) Average $5,651 327.1x

# To be listed in the US during Q1 2021.

These listed LiDAR companies have strong technology and development teams and have been validated by a few large global customers. Luminar (galvanometer-based) and Innoviz (micro-electro-mechanical systems or MEMS-based) are an improvement over the first-generation bulkier LiDAR systems like those of Velodyne (and Velodyne's yet-to-be-released Velarray H800 does not appear to have any superior specifications compared to its peers). While an improvement over Velodyne's current offering, both Luminar and Innoviz fall short of the goal line. Innoviz's MEMS-based technology has substantial aperture issues that limit their effectiveness, cost, and scalability. Luminar is burdened with a higher-cost technology, using a non-CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) process at a 1550 nm wavelength. Only Lumotive can provide smaller, high-performing units at a fraction of the cost of Luminar, Innoviz, or Velodyne to address the large mobile market opportunity, as well as high-volume auto and industrial needs.

Velodyne, Luminar, and Innoviz may be overvalued given their 2025 addressable market is smaller than their combined average market cap. But they at least validate the potential of Lumotive, with its superior and more scalable technology, larger addressable market, and a valuation that is a small fraction of its listed peers. Currently, Lumotive is contractually engaged with seven of the world's largest technology and transportation companies, providing independent confirmations of Lumotive's enormous potential.

There is a risk that Lumotive does not execute and fails to reach its potential. Given our knowledge of the company and confidence in management, we are comfortable with this company-specific risk. Moreover, the reward if the team does execute is extremely high.

For those readers that can only access the public markets and would like exposure to LiDAR companies, you may consider waiting for Luminar and Innoviz to correct to more reasonable price levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUMOTIVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.