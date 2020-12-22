AFC Asia Frontier Fund - 2020 Review And Outlook For 2021

2020 Review

2020 has been a year like no other. It began with the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, leading to panic in financial markets and countries closing down their borders and shutting down their economies. At the start of the pandemic there were a lot of concerns regarding both the healthcare and economic impact of the pandemic on developing economies like Asian frontier countries.

As we approach the end of the year, Asian frontier countries have performed exceptionally well in managing both the health and the economic impact of the pandemic. Compared to other developing and developed countries, Asian frontier countries have amongst the lowest COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita. Though early lockdowns did help in keeping infections low, a young population appears to be a critical factor in managing the pandemic in Asian frontier countries.

The ability to keep infections under control has allowed Asian frontier markets to reopen their economies early, leading to a swift recovery in all major economic metrics. Industrial production, exports, worker remittances, auto sales and cement sales have all seen a sharp recovery in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Though earnings growth took a hit in the second quarter, which was the peak of countrywide lockdowns, we have observed a robust recovery in earnings growth in the third quarter, especially in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with many companies surpassing their pre-pandemic levels of net profits.

With a relatively well-managed pandemic response, it is unsurprising that countries like Bangladesh, Uzbekistan and Vietnam will post positive GDP growth in 2020. Additionally, most stock markets in Asian frontier countries have also posted a robust recovery since the March 2020 bottom with Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam closing the year in the green.

Besides a well-managed pandemic response and improving economic indicators, one of the other key reasons for the better stock market performance in Asian frontier markets was the aggressive easing of interest rates by central banks. These significantly lower interest rates allured domestic investors into the stock market, which compensated for the aggressive foreign selling which frontier markets (and especially Asian frontier markets) have suffered from for more than 2 years.

Pandemic under control, economic recovery and interest rate cuts – Asian frontier markets have rallied strongly since March 2020 with a majority of them in the green for 2020

2021 Outlook

There are several key near-term positives as well as longer term trends which bode very well for the future of Asian frontier economies and its stock markets:

A new U.S. President

Joe Biden’s win of the U.S. presidential election will be in our view positive for Asia since there will be more certainty as to how the U.S. will shape its relations with China. More importantly, there is an expectation of less hostile antagonism from both sides even though China-U.S. issues are here to stay. Improved China-U.S. relations and a more multilateral approach from the U.S. should be positive for stock markets in Asia as most Asian countries have a close trading relationship with both China and the U.S. and since the tensions over the last few years have harmed investor sentiment in the region.

Vaccine rollout

The announcement of multiple successful and viable vaccines towards the end of 2020 is a major positive for stock market sentiment and economic recovery in 2021. Even though it will take 12-24 months to vaccinate a majority of the world population (there is a possibility of distribution and supply chain bottlenecks), the arrival of the vaccines marks the possible beginning of the end of the pandemic.

With prospects for a significant recovery in economic and earnings growth in 2021, we continue to favour cyclical stocks since we believe they will outperform the broader market. In particular, cyclical stocks like auto, banking, cement, modern retail and travel sectors should do well in 2021 as earnings for these sectors grow from a very low base, and valuations for companies in these sectors remain attractive.

Very low interest rates

In addition to a new U.S. president and the rollout of vaccines, global interest rates are expected to remain very low as central banks look to support the ongoing economic recovery. This will provide additional positive support for equities which should maintain positive investor sentiment in Asian frontier markets.

Low oil prices

Though crude oil prices have increased since the announcement of vaccines, crude oil at USD 45-50 per barrel against crude oil at USD 70-80 per barrel in 2018 is a hugely positive factor since most Asian frontier countries are net oil importers and low oil prices will help in managing their current account balances, inflation, and interest rates which should translate into a continuation of positive investor sentiment.

Low global interest rates and low oil prices will be a strong tailwind for Asian frontier markets

Manufacturing shift to Asian frontier countries

Regardless of whether there is less tension between China and the U.S. or more, the manufacturing shift into Asian frontier markets began long before the U.S.-China trade war and will continue apace for the following reasons:

Companies are increasingly looking for a China + 1 supply chain strategy, especially after the pandemic displayed the vulnerability of supply chains

Asian frontier countries are geographically well-positioned into regional supply chains

Significantly lower wages in Asian frontier markets relative to China: minimum wages in Vietnam are still 38% lower than that of China, and Bangladesh’s minimum wage is 65% lower compared with China’s minimum wage

Asian frontier countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam offer a large and young workforce. Bangladesh and Vietnam have a labour force of 71 mln and 58 mln, respectively

China focuses on shifting its manufacturing sector up the value chain, especially in the fields of technology

Geopolitical competition

The geopolitical competition between China and U.S/India/Japan is benefitting Asian frontier countries with China and Pakistan recommitting to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor “CPEC”. At the same time, India is keen to make infrastructure investments in Sri Lanka, the U.S. and Japan are building closer trade ties with Bangladesh, and China, India and Japan want to develop Myanmar’s infrastructure. These investments in infrastructure and trade ties are providing further impetus to the economies of Asian frontier markets.

Digital finance

Asian frontier countries continue to be predominantly cash-based economies, but COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to non-cash and digital transactions. We believe this trend will continue, especially with the continued penetration of affordable smartphones and the growth of 4G services. The fund, for example, has an investment in a Bangladeshi bank which owns a stake in the largest mobile financial services company in Bangladesh as well as an investment in a Myanmar conglomerate which owns the leading mobile financial services platform in Myanmar.

GDP and earnings growth recover and valuations remain very attractive – Sri Lanka could be the dark horse of 2021

With economic growth recovering across the Asian frontier universe, earnings will also witness a strong recovery, and with valuations remaining very attractive, we believe Asian frontier markets will continue to re-rate, led by cyclical stocks in the auto, banking, cement, modern retail, and travel sectors.

Value stocks have underperformed growth stocks over the past decade but there is now a rotation into value

Value stocks have begun outperforming growth stocks over the past few months

If the country manages its external repayments situation, which appears more likely in the near term, then we believe Sri Lanka can be the dark horse of 2021 as valuations remain very attractive and earnings will recover very strongly from two years of sub-par growth due to the impact of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and COVID-19, while the political situation has improved significantly as a majority led government is now in power. Furthermore, any incremental inflow of foreign tourists into the country can make a big difference to Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves and current account, which will also be very positive for investor sentiment. Additionally, two key factors which impact its external account, global interest rates and crude oil prices, are in the country’s favour which should put less pressure on external finances and the Sri Lankan Rupee compared to 2018.

To conclude, Asian frontier markets made a robust comeback from the lows of March 2020, and we expect this rally to continue into 2021 as multiple tailwinds align with each other. Furthermore, a rotation into markets and stocks which are “under-owned” and in the “value” category will, in our view, support the momentum in Asian frontier markets as these markets fit both these categories.

Some of the ways to get exposure to frontier markets in general are through ETFs such as the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM). However, besides giving exposure to Asian frontier markets, these ETFs would also have exposure to other frontier markets such as Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Romania.

