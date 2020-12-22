As recently as this past spring, Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) was a conglomeration of Heavy Materials, Light Materials, and Oil & Gas Proppant businesses. Now, Eagle has divested its energy related assets and, after making a significant acquisition and a minor divestment in its Heavy Materials business, is in the midst of separating itself into two independent companies. This evolution is potentially an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the unlocking of value.

The Transactions

In response to input from its largest shareholders, Eagle initiated a strategic review of its businesses in April of 2019. Less than a month later, the company announced that Sachem Head Capital Management, one of its largest shareholders providing the initial push for change, had submitted two nominations for seats on the board of directors and proposals to the company for the creation of value.

In the same month, Eagle announced its plan to separate the Heavy Materials business from the Light Materials business while exploring 'alternatives' for its lagging Oil & Gas Proppants business. Sachem Head approved of the plan, and concurrently withdrew its nominees and proposals. The separation was initially targeted for the first half of 2020.

Six months later, in late November 2019, Eagle increased its commitment to its Heavy Materials segment by agreeing to acquire a cement plant and related assets from Kosmos Cement Company.

In February of 2020, the company took a step toward the separation by naming the respective CEO and Chair of each business. Then COVID-19 hit and the timing of the separation became uncertain as the company in April 2020 suspended its next dividend, took measures to preserve cash, and extended the maturity of its term loan. At this time, the company recommitted to the business separation plan which it then reaffirmed on the Q221 (ended 9/30/20) call at the end of October.

Also in April of 2020 Eagle sold its Western Aggregates and Mathews Readymix operations which it deemed 'non-core' Heavy Materials assets. Finally, in September of 2020, Eagle sold its Oil & Gas Proppants business to Smart Sand Inc. (SND).

The Kosmos acquisition was for $665M, or about 3.9x 2019 revenue of $170M. Eagle as a whole currently trades for about 2.6x revenue, with its cement segment making up about 40%. Per ton revenue for Kosmos, based on 1.7 million tons of capacity in 2019, is $100. This lags Eagle's Cement segment which in 2020 (ended 3/31/20) had about $123/ton in revenue. The $100/ton figure for Kosmos does not incorporate expected synergies from the integration with Eagle's business.

The sales of the Western Aggregates and Mathews Readymix operations were relatively minor at just $93.5M, and the sale of the Oil & Gas Proppants business was very small at just $2M. The Oil & Gas Proppants business was sold for shares in acquirer Smart Sand rather than for cash. This business has recorded operating losses totaling $140M since it began operations in 2014 thus its sale will immediately boost profitability.

The Light Materials business is more profitable than the Heavy Materials business. Revenue in the Heavy Materials business has grown by about 49% since 2016, largely due to acquisitions, whereas the Light Materials business has grown its revenue by less than 10% during that span.

Sectors and Segments

Eagle's two businesses are each made up of two segments with varying attributes. The Heavy Materials sector is made up of its Cement segment and its Concrete & Aggregates segment. Cement is vastly more profitable while Concrete & Aggregates has grown more quickly since 2016.

The Cement segment has contributed between 75%-80% of Heavy Materials sector revenue and 90%-93% of operating income since 2016.

The sector's share of revenue (excluding Oil & Gas revenue) has steadily increased from about 49% in 2016 to about 57% in 2020.

The Light Materials sector is made up of its Wallboard segment and its Paperboard segment. The profit profile and growth rate of these segments are very similar in contrast to the segments within the Heavy Materials sector. Operating income margin in the Paperboard segment has averaged 33.0% since 2016, which is only 130 bps more than the Wallboard segment.

Similarly, the Wallboard segment's revenue growth since 2016 has averaged 3.1%, only 20 bps more than the average 2.9% growth of the Paperboard segment.

The share split of revenue within the Light Materials sector is even more dramatic than in the Heavy Materials sector. Wallboard has contributed 83% of revenue to the sector, on average, since 2016 while the Paperboard segment represents just 17%.

Unlike the Heavy Materials sector, the split has been fairly constant over time with the Wallboard segment contribution ranging between 81.5% and 84.1% and the Paperboard segment contribution ranging between 15.9% and 18.5%.

The company's strategy of acquisitions in the Heavy Materials sector is aimed reasonably at the much more profitable Cement segment. Unfortunately, this segment's profit margins, like those of the other segments, have trended down over the past six years.

Financials

Eagle's revenue grew by $307.3M or 6.1% compounded annually between FY16 (ended 3/31/16) and FY20. This growth was largely the result of the company's strategy of acquisitions in the Cement segment. Specifically, about $210M of the increase in revenue was from the Cement segment with the Concrete & Aggregates segment and the Light Materials sector each contributing about $54M. The now divested Oil & Gas business saw revenue actually decline by about $11M.

Eagle spent more than $1B since 2016 to acquire assets which generated $249M in revenue the year preceding the purchase. In addition to the Kosmos acquisition in March 2020, Eagle acquired the Fairborn Cement Company in February 2017 (Q417). Fairborn generated revenue of $79M in 2016 for which Eagle paid a $400M acquisition price.

Since 2016 gross profit margin variance has been 300 bps from a minimum of 22.8% to a maximum of 25.8% with the average at 23.9%. The trailing twelve month gross margin is 23.5% with the most recent quarter gross margin at 27.4%. Eagle's business is seasonal with Q2 and Q3 being the strongest for margins. Year over year, Q221 (ended 9/30/20) gross margin was up 20 bps from 27.2%.

SG&A expense has averaged 2.9% of revenue since 2016. On a TTM basis, SG&A expense was 2.3% and for Q221 was 90 bps better than the prior year period at 2.5% of revenue.

Eagle is a strong generator of cash flow with less than 9% of revenue on average since 2016 dedicated to CAPEX which has left about 17% of revenue on average as free cash flow. Operating cash flow has grown by 10.7% compounded annually since 2016 to $399.3M in 2020. The company's profitability has been the driver of its operating cash flow as working capital has been either a drain on cash or at best neutral since 2016.

As a result of the Kosmos acquisition in early 2020, Eagle currently has more than $1.2B in long-term debt and its debt/equity ratio is about 1.1x. The company's acquisition strategy has meant consistent borrowing to fund the purchases but strong cash flow is used to manage the debt levels. As an example, Eagle reduced long-term debt from the Kosmos acquisition by $315M in the six months between March 31st and September 30th, 2020.

Valuation

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 led to consensus 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates to be slashed by 24.8% and 27.2%, respectively, by the end of April. Estimates have slowly recovered month by month since the April trough, and are currently higher than the $6.26 and $6.90, respectively, as of 2/28/20.

The share price initially plummeted by more than 30% but recovered at a quicker pace than the consensus estimates. This caused the 2021 forward P/E multiple to expand by more than 20% and the 2022 forward P/E multiple by more than 25%. More dramatically, both forward multiples have expanded by more than 75% from the 3/31/20 lows.

The Takeaway

Eagle has begun the process of separating its Light Materials business from its Heavy Materials business as a way to unlock value for shareholders. As separate companies the businesses will earn their own (& potentially higher) price multiples but will also face different challenges than as a combined entity.

The current TTM EBITDA multiple for the company is about 9.1x, which is a meaningful discount to the 12.8x and 14.6x multiples for Heavy Materials peers Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) and Vulcan Materials (VMC).

Comparisons for the Light Materials sector are scarce in the public markets but the 2018 purchase of USG Corporation at 11.7x EBITDA provides a guideline for the potential valuation of an independent Light Materials company.

It seems likely that the two businesses will garner higher multiples as separate companies if they move closer to the multiples of their peers. However, being independent will potentially increase each company's costs and risks such as greater cyclicality as a result of less product and market diversification.

On balance, when considering the potential for higher valuations, more appropriate capital structures, dividend policies, and capital allocations for each business, Eagle shares are a buy for investors who believe the conversion to separate pure play companies will unlock value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.