Arizona legalization allows the company to expand in an area they are already well positioned.

Vireo Health (OTCQX:VREOF) is a cannabis company that operates in six states; Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania. The company is mainly focused on the medical cannabis side but offers recreational cannabis where they have a footprint in jurisdictions where it is legal. Revenues are increasing and the company is preparing for the transition of recreational sales of cannabis in Arizona. Despite not being net income positive, Vireo Health believes they will achieve that soon.

Given the changes in the industry and the position of this company in the market, I wanted to take a look to see if this stock would be a potentially positive investment.

As my readers know, I am heavily bullish on the cannabis industry. I am methodically and thoroughly analyzing a whole list of companies in the arena in an attempt to weed out the good, the bad, and the ugly. Given that, I wanted to see where this multi-state cannabis company fell in with the rest of the industry and see if this would be a good addition to my portfolio.

While there have been challenges in the past with the industry, I think these challenges are generally over with. Many companies are starting to print solid numbers and are right on the cusp of turning a profit or have just begun to do so.

Mainly, however, the challenges that were present in cannabis were from Canada. With legalization there, many companies began at once, and ultimately, there was too much supply to meet demand. A lot of companies saw their stocks sell-off from this. Companies in the United States felt the same pressure as investors gave up on the industry as a whole; guilt by association.

Vireo's basic strategy is to get into markets that are medical only and build up a customer base. Then, when the state flips to recreational cannabis, there will be a well-established footprint to expand from whereas competition would have to catch up, a significant edge. Arizona just legalized recreational in the latest elections, however, Vireo had hoped that both New York and Minnesota would have flipped to recreational by now. According to their website, they could be in Ohio, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico soon, as well. However, a recent sale of assets has the company leaving Pennsylvania.

The medical cannabis side of the industry is a smaller portion of the total cannabis industry, but there are size and growth there.

Medical Cannabis in the United States

As I mentioned, medical cannabis is growing in the US. Here is a graph that I have showing where expectations are for the next few years:

(Data Source: Marijuana Business Daily)

The expectation is that the total cannabis sales will have gone from ~$12B in 2019 to ~$35B in just five years. That is an impressive 200% increase. Along with that, medical cannabis will see an increase nearly at the same level. But, this chart was put together before the latest election. Multiple states added additional and varying levels of cannabis legalization. This chart is a good starting point from a visual perspective, but already it is obsolete. It will go higher by fact that more states are allowing more sales levels.

Many industries are growing rapidly on a year-over-year basis. But, to increase 200% in just five years, that is an impressive growth rate that you do not see often in all industries.

Keep in mind, if Minnesota and New York legalize recreational cannabis, the potential for Vireo's strategy to play out handsomely is very high. However, what if it takes some time before these states legalize recreational cannabis?

Here is a map showing the legalization status of the 50 states:

(Source: DISA.com)

Slowly, but surely, the country is getting there with legalization and decriminalization. If the Federal government were to change its status on legalization, I believe that a lot of the states will change more rapidly. This, of course, is all dependent upon the congress and incoming president to push forward. I am not entirely convinced that this will happen with the current make-up of the Senate. But, one can hope.

Vireo Health Revenues

Generally, Vireo's revenue has been trending upwards over the past many years at a steadily increasing rate:

(Data Source: Vireo Health International - Author's Chart)

As I mentioned, revenues are primarily driven by the company's packaged sales in dispensaries and dispensary sales in general. However, a decent portion of the revenue generated comes from wholesale sales. Wholesale sales for this company amount to approximately 30% of revenue, the rest being sales in dispensaries.

In addition to all of this, Vireo is exiting the Pennsylvania market with the sales of their assets to Jushi (OTCQB:JUSHF). From what I can tell about the Pennsylvania market, this market is getting hot. I have looked at more than one company with a large presence in this state and they continuously increase their presence and revenues. However, the assets were more of a drain on Vireo's cash reserves and they felt as if there were better options.

Despite the Pennsylvania exit, Vireo is extending their presence inside markets where they have a solid foot and are already seeing increasing revenues.

Vireo Health Operational Costs

Operating costs are one of my favorite indicators to look at when I evaluate a company. Gross margins for Vireo have been sporadic as of late due to some outlying factors, whereas you can get a sense of what is going on with costs from Vireo Health in their operating efficiencies:

(Data Source: Vireo Health International - Author's Chart)

Generally, the company has some slightly elevated costs, but this is something that may get addressed in the next few months. Costs here also include the PAMS costs, the facilities in Pennsylvania that Vireo just sold.

Also, Maryland and New York are operating at approximately 50% capacity. Right now, these two states are what Vireo is hoping will flip towards recreational legal. Should that happen, I would expect a drop, on a percentage basis, of costs from the facilities in these states. This will go far with improving a company's costs that are already sitting at 58%.

These cost metrics are something that I always keep a keen eye on, and if they are potentially heading downwards with the changes that may come shortly, then this will only go to improve the bottom line for Vireo; a big plus for the prospects.

Vireo Health Net Earnings

As I mentioned, Vireo Health is nearing profitability:

(Data Source: Vireo Health - Author's Chart)

$0.01 per share is very close, in fact. And, according to the latest earnings release, the Pennsylvania assets were costing the company some $150k monthly giving them a cash burn rate of somewhere in the number of $750k monthly. That $150k amounts to $450k quarterly. Some 37.5M shares are outstanding, and if you bust out your calculator as I did, you will find that the $450k per share is $0.012 per share in savings. All else equal, Vireo Health is now break even.

But, it's never all else equal. Vireo is out to put a bit of capital to work to increase their footprint and expand in markets that are increasing in scale. I'm all for it. Profitability looks to be just around the corner as Vireo looks to expand into these newer markets.

Vireo Health Book Value and Assets

When you are investigating a company to potentially own, you want to look deep to find any potential issues that may cause the company to lose share value. One of my favorite indicators that I have been using is the Book Value Per Share.

Here is Vireo Health's Book Value:

(Data Source: Vireo Health - Author's Chart)

Since Vireo is not profitable at this time, you cannot really use forward earnings to project where the company's stock could be. Most of the companies I look at are not profitable since the industry is so new. The reason I like this indicator is simple: If all else fails, the company is sitting on assets and liquidation should get you pretty close to book value with the assets. However, there is a lot of momentum with Vireo and I like their strategy of setting up shop in a medical-only state, establish a strong foundation in a segment of the industry that may get overlooked, and then if the state flips to fully legal, Vireo has a solid customer base to expand from. Very smart. So, I'm not too concerned that this is going to be a problem. Instead, there is a lot of research that shows that the state of Arizona alone will see significant revenue increases for companies doing business there.

So, I'm not too worried about Vireo Health capitulating any time especially since their burn rate is about $750k per month and they have ~$23M in cash.

Nonetheless, the book value does show an artificial "bottom" as to how far down a stock could go if there were profitability issues. At $0.92 per share book - and rising, this is a measure of safety I could buy into. However, it is a bit above the $1.30 share price by almost 40%. However, I may still be okay with that, and I will explain that below.

VREOF Stock

Vireo Health's stock opened up at ~$4.50 per share. It was all downhill from there and only recently has the stock started to bounce off of its all-time lows to where it is now:

(Chart Source: Trading View)

The latest earnings release did not inspire too much confidence to bring in a large number of purchases for the stock. I think that is an opportunity. Truth is, the entire industry sold off relentlessly through 2019 - 2020. This is largely because of Canada, in my opinion. So, these American companies have seen their stocks sell-off via guilt by association. I am heavily bullish on the industry. And, given Vireo's theory of where to get into markets, I think that will pay off.

Keep in mind that the book value is $0.92 per share. Then, start to imagine where the company could be with their earnings. First, as I've shown, they are more break-even with the sale they finished this quarter than being negative in earnings.

The current multiple for the S&P 500 is about 30x future earnings. Given that, Vireo would have to earn all of $0.01 per share for four straight quarters to have a stock price of $1.30 on a future earnings multiple. But, that is kind of generic thinking.

First, I do not think that Vireo would print $0.01 per share per quarter for four straight quarters. Instead, I see them hitting a continuously increasing number over the next couple of quarters. With legalization in Arizona, they are going to see increased revenues in a part of the country that they are already established. Plus, they will hit levels of economies-of-scale with higher volumes of production.

Then, all you have to do is look at the cannabis charts above for total cannabis sales. Medical is by far a smaller amount of the total amount of cannabis sales. The numbers tell a significant story by themselves: When a state flips, more sales occur. Arizona is going to print far bigger numbers over the course of the next few years and Vireo's products are going to be readily available with established distribution networks.

Given that, I see $0.01 per share as being achievable for Vireo to print in the upcoming quarters, if not more.

The Take-Away: Is Vireo Health Stock a buy?

I think a company's strategy of moving into a state that is medical only and establishing themselves and hoping that they will then legalize recreational cannabis is smart thinking. Vireo has scaled themselves up to being near break-even and has further production possibilities in states such as Massachusetts where they are running at 50% capacity right now. Should MA legalize recreational cannabis, Vireo is well-positioned.

Then, when you factor in the potential costs that Vireo could save from increasing volumes and revenues, the bottom line starts to look better and better.

While the book value is below the stock price, I believe that this particular company is going to make up the difference via increased revenues in Arizona and earnings, pushing the company to positive and then earning a forward multiple that justifies the stock price.

I am very bullish on Vireo Health. I think as a long-term investment, this stock will do well over many years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.