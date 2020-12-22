AHH has seen an improvement in its rent collection and occupancy metrics since the depths of the pandemic.

There is a certain value to REITs having a singular focus on one asset class, and that is why most REITs fit into this category. In fact, I recently wrote an article about one such REIT that has transitioned from a diversified healthcare/multifamily model to a pure-play on multifamily. This pure-play model allows management to focus its skills and competency on one field of expertise, and results in a simpler business model.

However, a diversified model does come with advantages. If done right, this model gives management the flexibility to make adjustments and pivot towards sectors that provide favorable risk/reward ratios. Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is one such REIT, and it appears that my bullish take on the company back in early October has played out, with the shares returning 12% since then, outpacing the 9% return of the S&P 500 over the same timeframe. In this article, I evaluate what makes AHH a buy at present, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler Properties is a diversified REIT that owns Class A office, mixed-mixed use retail/grocery-anchored and Class A multi-family properties. It’s internally-managed and has been in existence since 1979. As of November 2020, AHH owns 3.7M of retail RSF (rentable square footage), 1.6M of office RSF, 2,344 multifamily units, and 1,183 student housing beds. In addition, AHH also provides general construction and development services to 3rd-party clients. In 2019, AHH generated $258M in total revenue.

AHH’s portfolio has shown resiliency in the current environment, with a much improved rent collection rate, from an 87% collection rate in Q2’20, to a 96% collection rate in Q3’20. This was driven by a strong improvement in the retail segment, whose rent collection greatly improved from 72% in the second quarter, to 93% in the latest quarter. This strong trend continued into early Q4, with October showing the same overall 96% collection rate. I’m also encouraged to see that core occupancy improved by 180 bps on a sequential QoQ basis, to 95.4% in the latest quarter, and is down by just 110 bps on a YoY basis.

It should be noted that FFO/share is down by $0.05 YoY, to $0.24 in the latest quarter. However, I’m not too concerned, as this was attributed to timing of property dispositions, and an increase in the allowance for bad debt in the retail portfolio, as one would expect in the current environment. For the full year 2020, management provided Normalized FFO/share guidance of $1.11 at the midpoint, which equates to just a 5% drop from NFFO/share of $1.17 in 2019. This compares favorably to the -43% decline in AHH’s share price over the past year. Therefore, it appears that plenty of downside has already been priced into the stock.

Looking forward, I see AHH continuing to evolve the property portfolio towards more attractive sectors. This is supported by the recent termination of two Regal Cinema leases, with the intent to proceed with mixed-use developments that will feature a large multifamily component. This enables management to unlock the underlying value of the land, as noted by management during the last conference call:

We believe that the underlying raw land in both these locations is worth more than that of the previously leased assets not to mention the ultimate value creation of the new mixed-use apartment communities planned for both sites. These redevelopments promote retail into new multi-family assets will meaningfully accelerate the rotation we desire into higher quality assets. We're already in the preliminary design phase for these properties and expect to commence construction on both by the end of 2021.”

This represents a broader management effort to position the portfolio weighting towards more multifamily/mixed-use residential, and less retail. I see this as being a prudent move, given the headline risk around the growth of e-commerce, and the threat that it poses to traditional brick and mortar retail. This is supported by the resumption of the development pipeline, which management put on hold earlier this year due to the pandemic, starting with the 223 multifamily unit Solis Gainesville project in Atlanta, GA. Management expects project completion by the end of 2021.

In addition, AHH has 2 more mixed-use pipeline projects in North Carolina, and 1 in Roswell, GA. This fits well into AHH’s pivot towards multifamily. As seen below, management plans to increase multifamily as a percentage of its GAAP NOI, from 23% at present, to 35% over the next few years. Meanwhile, it plans to decrease its exposure to retail, from 42% to 28% of its GAAP NOI.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

Turning to the balance sheet, I find AHH’s debt profile to be in reasonable shape, with a core debt to core EBITDA ratio of 6.3x. This is an improvement from 6.6x in the prior year quarter. I generally prefer this ratio to be below 6.0x for REITs, and would like to see continued deleveraging over time. However, I don’t find this leverage ratio to be unreasonably high, either. Plus, AHH has a low weighted average interest rate of just 3.0% and an average debt maturity of 5.1 years.

Although AHH investors have had to endure a dividend cut earlier this year, I find AHH’s current 4.1% dividend yield to be safe, at a payout ratio of just 40%, based on the midpoint of management’s 2020 NFFO/share guidance. I also see potential for a dividend raise next year, should the uncertainty around the pandemic ease.

Valuation

I find the shares to be attractively valued, at the current price of $10.67, with a blended P/FFO of 9.7, which sits well below the normal P/FFO of 13.6 over the past 8 years. It should be noted that analysts are expecting between a 5% and 9% FFO/share decline in the years 2021 – 2022, given the portfolio transition that AHH is undergoing at the moment. However, I expect the declines to eventually flatten, with an eventual rebound, after the development pipeline stabilizes.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Lastly, I’m encouraged by AHH’s high insider ownership, which, at 14% management/board ownership, represents significant skin in the game. As seen below, management has been active buyers of stock, at prices not too far off from the current price.

(Source: OpenInsider)

Risks to Consider

As with all REITs, AHH is subject to interest rate risk. An increase in interest rates could put a damper on AHH’s transformation plans. In addition, it remains yet to be seen what kind of long-term impact the current work-from-home environment will have on the future need for office space, which AHH has exposure to. Lastly, the recent surge in COVID cases over the past two months could impact AHH’s retail tenants in the near-term, before the vaccine is widely administered. These are risks worth paying attention to.

Investor Takeaway

AHH has seen improved operating metrics since the depths of the pandemic, with improving rent collection and occupancy. While the diversified model adds complexity to the business model, I see the glass as being half full, rather than half empty. This is supported by the development opportunities that AHH has, in unlocking the development potential of its properties, by transforming some of them into mixed-use properties.

I see the shift from retail to multifamily as being a long-term growth driver, given the risk to retail from e-commerce growth. As noted in the valuation section, I find the shares to be attractively valued, with alignment of interest from the strong management ownership. Buy for income and growth.

