The Orgovyx launch is interesting because of patients favoring the oral pill, especially during COVID. Nevertheless, the COVID situation can slow down commercialization efforts.

Under the brand Orgovyx, Myovant will market the said drug as soon as in January.

As you can see, successful biotech investing has a lot to do with buying a company early in its life cycle. Notably, a bioscience company started out in the developmental stage without an approved therapeutic. And it would take from seven to ten years to gain an FDA approved drug. Now that is, if and only if, it has great medicines. If you choose the right company early on, you'll be enjoying the most outsized profits from your investment. Subsequent to approval, the stock typically gives up some gains. That's because the market sizes up whether the drug can generate blockbuster sales results. During this time, the stock will also continue to rally if there are additional pipeline catalysts.

That being said, Myovant Sciences (MYOV) epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon. After getting the FDA's nod of relugolix for advanced prostate cancer, Myovant shares gave up some gains. And yet, there are two powerful catalysts that can take the share price to a new height. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on Myovant and provide you my expectations for this Philip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: Myovant Sciences chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, Myovant harnesses the power of its therapeutic innovation to serve unmet needs in women’s health, endocrine diseases, and prostate cancer. I noted in the prior research:

"As the crown jewel of this pipeline, relugolix (Relu) is an oral, once-daily, GnRH receptor blocker that recently cleared all phase 3 (LIBERTY1/2, SPIRIT1/2, and HERO) trials for uterine fibroids-heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis-pain, and advanced prostate cancer, respectively. Interestingly, Myovant is also brewing MVT-602 as a potential medicine to treat female infertility."

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Myovant Sciences)

Relugolix Approval

As you know, the most emotionally-taxing time when holding a bio stock is while you're waiting for an FDA approval. I forecasted inside our private investment community that relugolix would gain FDA approval as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer (i.e., APC). Specifically, I ascribed 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chances of approval. If you're been tracking my performance, that percentage correlates to a very high degree of success.

On December 18, the FDA indeed granted the relugolix approval, to be marketed under the brand Orgovyx. Interestingly, Orgovyx received the priority review due to the dire nature of APC. And, it's the only oral medicine for this condition.

As you can see, I'm not surprised at the approval. After all, Orgovyx posted the 96.7% response rate in testosterone suppression throughout the 48 weeks in the HERO trial. Now, it would have been better if there is stronger survival data. But when it comes to treating APC, you take whatever you can get.

Wasting no time, Myovant will make Orgovyx available to patients as early as January 2021. I like how the company launches a drug promptly because time is money when it comes to marketing a drug. More importantly, that's a sign of strong management. Commenting on recent progress, the CEO (Dr. Lynn Seely) enthused:

"With the approval of Orgovyx, men with advanced prostate cancer now have a new oral treatment option that has demonstrated robust efficacy and safety, all with one pill taken once-a-day. We have successfully built our commercial capabilities to bring this newly approved treatment to the urologists and oncologists who care for men with APC, with the goal of establishing Orgovyx as the new standard of care. We are incredibly grateful to the men and investigators who participated in the HERO study and to the FDA for expediting the review and approval of Orgovyx through its Priority Review pathway."

The implication of Orgovyx Approval

As I mentioned earlier, a bio stock usually tumbles after approval. Nonetheless, I believe that the situation will be different for Myovant. My belief rests on the fact that there are several advantages to Myovant, particularly a powerful catalyst brewing in this pipeline.

The first one is the coronavirus pandemic. As you can see, patients do not like to go to the clinic to avoid getting the potentially deadly infection with SARS-CoV-2. Since Orgovyx is an oral pill, it can be easily taken at home. This can avoid the potentially life-threatening trip to the clinic or hospital.

To the younger people, a COVID infection is like getting the seasonal flu. However, coronavirus infection can mean death for either an elderly patient and/or those with multiple existing medical conditions. The downside is that commercialization efforts can be damped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Putting all that together, it'll be interesting to see how these dynamics play out. My best guess is that excellent management will see to it that commercialization is a success. As he highlighted the strength of Orgovyx, the medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center (Dr. Neal Shore) remarked:

"I am enormously pleased by the approval of Orgovyx and believe it has the potential to usher in a new standard of care for men with prostate cancer requiring androgen deprivation therapy. For the first time, we now have a once-daily oral treatment that effectively and rapidly suppresses testosterone, with a safety analysis showing a lower incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to leuprolide injections, the current standard of care, as evaluated in the Phase 3 HERO study. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of oral treatments as men with prostate cancer continue to experience difficulties and risks traveling to receive injections."

Sumitomo Partnership

The approval also triggers an important relationship between Myovant and Sumitomo (i.e., Sumi). Specifically, Sumi has a majority ownership in Myovant. Now that Orgovyx is approved, the investment risks in Myovant is substantially deleveraged for Sumi. As such, it can entice an acquisition.

This reminds of me the investing story in Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT). That is to say, the majority shareholder (i.e., Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF)) continues to build shares after approval. In August this year, Nestle took out Aimmune for $2.6B. Will history repeats itself with the same acquisition theme for Myovant? We'll see.

Of note, I want to emphasize that I don't base my investment thesis on a buyout. Nevertheless, a good number of my stock recommendations got acquired over the years. They include Corium International (CORI), Kite Pharma (KITE), Juno Therapeutics (JUNO), Sparks Therapeutics (ONCE), Tesaro (TSRO), etc. Don't get me wrong. I'm not bragging. I simply showed you the statistics for you to know what to expect.

Uterine Label Expansion

Shifting gears, you should check out another catalyst that can catapult the shares to a new height. In other words, Myovant is pushing for the label expansion of Orgovyx for menstrual pains associated with uterine fibroids.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is already set for June 1st next year. In roughly six months from now, Orgovyx will go to the FDA again for another potential approval. And approval will be based on the stellar results of the LIBERTY trial.

According to follow at one year, 87.7% of patients in the LIBERTY trial showed a reduction in menstrual blood loss. Most women (i.e., 70.6%) achieved amenorrhea. Moreover, 59% of women with anemia experienced an improvement in anemia. The drug was overall safe.

Leveraging my forecasting system, I ascribed the 65% (more than favorable) chance of approval of Orgovyx for treating uterine fibroids. As you can see below, most of my 65% forecasting category hit. Right now, I have an 83% hit rate for my 65% targets. Again, I'm simply showing you the statistics to give you context for your own forecast.

Figure 3: IBI forecasting record (Source: IBI)

With approval, it's important that you check the potential market size. Growing at the 3.24% CAGR, the US uterine fibroid market is expected to reach $39.9B by 2022. As you can see, this is a significant market. And that label expansion means tremendous value added to Myovant. From the economic viewpoint, that's far more significant than the APC market. Hence, you can bet that the upcoming label expansion is the most important value driver for Myovant.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 2Q 2020 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

Like other biotechs without a launched medicine, Myovant has yet to generate sales. Hence, you should look at other more meaningful metrics. That being said, the research and development (R&D) registered at $40.5M compared to $50.8M for the same period a year prior. Though I like increasing R&D, it's lowered because of the completion of the various Phase 3 trials.

Additionally, there was $67.0M ($0.75 per share) net loss versus $70.5M ($0.79 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 5.3%. And this makes sense because of the lower R&D spending.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Myovant)

About the balance sheet, there were $460M in cash, equivalents, and investments from Sumi. Against the $71.8M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into nearly mid-year 2022. Simply put, the cash position is strong.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Myovant is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that serially dilutes will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 88.7M to 89.7M, my math reveals a 1.12% annual dilution. At this rate, Myovant easily cleared my dilution cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Myovant is if the sales for Orgovyx will drastically ramp up. The COVID situation deters strong marketing sales efforts. And yet, it favors oral pills over injectables.

That aside, I believe there is also a 35% risk that Orgovyx will not gain FDA approval for uterine fibroids. In that case, you can expect your stock to tumble over 40% and vice versa. As a young company, Myovant may grow too aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint. However, the cash position is robust to lower this risk.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Myovant a buy with the 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. Harnessing the power of stellar medicine and riding excellent management, Myovant is making what is a seemingly successful transition to a commercialized company. In about a month from now, you can expect Orgovyx to quickly become available to patients afflicted by advanced prostate cancer. With the APC market expecting to reach $10.67B by 2027, you can see the substantial value added to Myovant with Orgovyx approval.

Going forward into mid-year 2021, I anticipated that Orgovyx will gain the label expansion to cover menstrual pain associated with uterine fibroids. A good sign for a blockbuster in the making is that it can cover multiple indications. And you're seeing that in Orgovyx through label expansion. Amid highly robust fundamental development, there is a good chance that Sumi will buy out Myovant. However, you should not base your investment thesis on a buyout because it will usually disappoint you. I bring that up because of the possibility as I saw with Aimmune Therapeutics.

