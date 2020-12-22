Credit risk is down as only 4% of total loans were under modifications at the end of the last quarter, as opposed to 14% at the end of June 2020.

Earnings of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) will likely increase next year mostly due to a lower provision expense. CATY has already built up a large loan loss reserve that will likely limit the need for further provisioning. Additionally, CATY’s margin will likely improve in the coming quarters due to upcoming maturities of expensive deposits. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $2.75 per share in 2021, up 4% from my estimated earnings of $2.63 per share for 2020. CATY’s riskiness has considerably declined from the second quarter but will likely not return to normal until after the pandemic. The target price for next year suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I’m adopting a bullish rating on CATY.

Provision Reversal is Possible in the Coming Quarters

CATY’s provision expense plunged to $13 million in the third quarter from $25 million in each of the first two quarters of 2020. I’m expecting the provision expense to remain low in the fourth quarter and decline further in 2021. There is even a possibility that the company will post net reversals of provisions next year instead of a provisions expense. CATY has already built up a substantial allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) this year that will keep the need for further provisioning low. Compared to the allowance, CATY’s net charge-offs (“NCO”) has been quite low at just 0.02% of average loans, as shown in the chart below taken from the third quarter’s investor presentation.

Further, CATY’s credit risk has substantially declined since the second quarter, as loans requiring modifications made up just 4% of total loans at the end of September, as opposed to 14% at the end of June, according to details given in the second and third quarter’s 10-Q filings. The following table shows the details of loan modifications for the third quarter.

However, the credit risk of CATY’s portfolio is not completely out of the woods yet because of exposure to pandemic-sensitive industries like hotels, retail, and office real estate. The following table shows details of CATY’s exposure to high-risk industries.

To be prudent, I’m assuming CATY will report a small provision expense in 2021 instead of net reversals. I’m expecting CATY to report a provision expense of $40 million next year, down 48% from my estimate for 2020. I’m not expecting the upcoming adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses to impact provision expense. CATY used the old incurred loss model to determine the allowance and deferred the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses or CECL, to later this year, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. The management’s estimates given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing indicate that CECL adoption will not have much of a retrospective impact for the first nine months of this year. Below is the quote from the filing that suggests minimal CECL impact from the delayed adoption.

Based on its preliminary analysis as of September 30, 2020, the Company preliminarily estimates an addition to its ACL of between $10 to $15 million for the first quarter of 2020, an addition of between $5 million and $10 million for the second quarter of 2020, and a reduction of between $15 to $25 million for the third quarter of 2020 above the $25 million reported under the incurred loss method for both the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and below the $12.5 million recorded under the incurred loss method for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.”

CD Maturity to Drive Margin Expansion

CATY’s net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely expand through the mid of 2021 because of significant maturities of Certificates of Deposits (“CD”). As mentioned in the conference call, CDs worth around $1.5 billion will mature in the fourth quarter of 2020, $2.6 billion will mature in the first quarter, and $0.9 billion will mature in the second quarter of 2021. Assuming CATY can issue new CDs at rates 50 basis points lower than the maturing CDs, the maturities will lead to an estimated dip in total deposit cost of 5 basis points in the fourth quarter, 8 basis points in the first quarter, and three basis points in the second quarter of 2021. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that a couple of hundred million Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings will mature in June next year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to remain stable in the fourth quarter of 2020 and increase by six basis points and two basis points sequentially in the second and third quarters of 2021.

The NIM expansion will likely get supported by loan growth next year. Low interest rates will likely keep the demand for residential mortgages high. On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, CATY had $265.7 billion worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter. I’m expecting the majority to get forgiven next year because only around 12% of the loans were in the forgiveness process by the time of the conference call towards the end of October. Fortunately, the size of the PPP portfolio is quite small as PPP loans made up less than 2% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Considering these factors, I’m expecting CATY’s loans to grow by 4% next year, as shown in the table below.

Expecting Earnings of $2.75 per Share in 2021

The decline in provision expense, increase in NIM, and loan growth will likely lead to higher earnings next year compared to 2020. Overall, I’m expecting CATY to report earnings of $2.75 per share in 2021, up 4% from my estimated earnings of $2.63 per share for 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can get magnified from CATY’s exposure to vulnerable industries discussed above. Apart from the risk related to pandemic-sensitive industry exposure, CATY is facing limited risks. Loans that can be impacted by poor U.S-China relations and United States’ tariffs made up just 1.6% of total loans, as mentioned in the conference call. As a result, CATY’s risk level is low compared to earlier this year but will likely remain above normal until the pandemic is over.

High Total Expected Return More than Compensates for Above Normal Risks

I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) to value CATY. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.25 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $30.6 gives a target price of $38.3 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 25% upside from the December 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the upside, CATY is offering a dividend yield of 4.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.31 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 45% for 2021, which is easily sustainable.

The potential price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 29%. Therefore, I’m adopting a bullish rating on CATY. I like the company because its earnings outlook is overall positive, and its riskiness has substantially declined.

