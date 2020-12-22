Axfood could be a "BUY" for very conservative investors looking for a 3.75% yield - but it would be a "HOLD" for investors wanting more undervaluation and higher RoR.

Given, however, that this has been going on for over 1-2 years now, we might be looking at a new paradigm for this leading Swedish grocer.

Axfood has been trading at multiples of 20-27X forward earnings for some time now, significantly more than the essential fair value of my cost basis.

Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) has been one of my better investments in the grocery sector, coming to around a total 55-60% total RoR. The company pays a dividend that on my cost basis is closing in on 5% yield, and the company has an excellent history of stepping up that dividend on a yearly basis. I don't expect next year to be all that different.

This article is about 3Q20 - and how Axfood may be considered going forward. It seems to me that the company may enter a new valuation range on a more permanent basis. Given that we've not seen the company drop back below 19X P/E for 5-6 years now, it's time to accept a higher premium for the company. As a result of this, I'm raising my price target on Axfood as of this article as well.

Let's look at how the latest quarter has treated the company.

Axfood - How has the company been doing?

Axfood has performed extremely well during 2020, as I've been quick to point out in my previous articles. It will please you to know that this outperformance has continued since the time of my last article on the company.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

Across the whole group, Axfood saw YoY revenue growth of around 5.5%, an 11.3% increase in YoY EBIT, with a 30 bps increase in the EBIT margin. The company maintained its dividend suggestion of 7.25 SEK/share, and the company continues its bi-annual dividend payment model.

Like with the previous quarters, the main trends during this quarter were driven by the COVID-19 crisis. Changing consumer behavior impacted e-commerce as well as shopping, and there are certain challenges for the retail market in key, urban locations as well as for border trade stores (to the border of Norway), which are seeing record-low to zero revenues. Since Axfood also operates a food wholesaling business to a myriad of restaurants, the continued demand pressure from the restaurant sector is also impacting the company.

However, the drop in the restaurant sector is continually weighed up by the food retail market, and specifically its growth rate. Take a look.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

So the only difference for Axfood is really a sort of different income mix. The wholesale business is experiencing difficulties, which is causing it to adapt. One of the changes Axfood is instituting is to make the wholesale business, Snabbgross, into a sort of Costco (COST) like-membership-only grocery store with large volumes.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

This is extremely exciting to me personally, because I like the logic and business idea of Costco, but it has never been considered in Sweden before, at least not on a broad scale. Axfood has opened the first Snabbgross to the public, with a membership requirement, and will probably spread the concept to Sweden's other larger cities within the next 2 years.

Of course, it's quite humorous that the company is resenting this as a "new food retail concept", rather than saying as it is - one with inspiration from the US/NA market. Scandinavia in a nutshell.

At the same time, the online food market is growing, as expected.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

...with much of the growth coming from the company's Click-and-collect operations, where you collect from your store what you order online. I believe this to be the future of grocery shopping for most people, as it potentially eliminates most of the personnel, much administration, and much of the required space that grocery stores currently require.

At the same time, I believe that a full transition to such a model is decades off, as I believe consumers need to first get used to shopping in similar ways online as they do in stores.

But for the company, Axfood continued its trend of growing faster than the overall grocery market. With a market growth of 5.8% in 3Q20, Axfood grew store sales 7.6% YoY, which cements the outperformance the company has done for over 2 years now. This outperformance is based both on retail sales, but also on company online sales.

Operating profit, as mentioned, is reaching impressive heights...

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

...and these trends are flowing from most of the company's individual segments, with the highest contribution and activity from the Willys' chain. The company's supermarket retail arm is experiencing positive effects from increased at-home consumption, and the company has taken advantage of the market to expand online store services to 96 stores, up from 75 YoY.

The company's urban specialist, Hemköp, is experiencing some pressure from the urban challenges, with operating margins close to flat, and a slight 2% dip in YoY net sales. City-center stores simply aren't where people are visiting during a pandemic, but given that Hemköp only contributes 1/7th of what Willy's contributes, this 2% drop is rather insignificant unless it becomes a permanent fixture.

Eurocash, on the other hand, is struggling, and it's a direct result of the Sweden-Norway border situation. Take a look.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

Things won't likely normalize for some time yet, and the current border situation is making all but certain that YoY trends are negative.

Despite restaurant challenges, wholesale is actually up 5% YoY, and Axfood considers it likely that they've managed to gain market share by picking customers from the competition. Despite a negative 2.1% YoY sales to private food service market for the branch, the company positively smashed the market trend.

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

I remind you also that Axfood runs its own logistical operations, DagAb, which performed well as well and managed a 7.6% YoY growth rate for the quarter in terms of sales, with increased sales to all chains except Eurocash.

All in all, the company's debt position is extremely well in hand, and were the company S&P-rated, they likely would at least reach investment-grade credit (though a somewhat low Equity ratio).

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

For the future, Axfood's plan consists of a few things, but the biggest thing in the pipeline for the company at this time consists of trying to convince customers to shift to their own private label brands. The sales of these is currently around 30% of total sales, which is a good start.

Personal anecdote and admission, I personally don't often buy any company's private label products, as I believe the private label stuff to for the most part actually be better. I'm sorry, but Axfood's Garant Ketchup isn't Heinz, and the company's chicken breasts aren't Kronfågel. There are certain products I don't mind buying store label - eggs, for one, but even the company's, or any store label milk is actually too different for me.

But I certainly don't represent the population.

The store labels are usually 3-20% cheaper than private labels (depending on store label tiers, there are 3), and for many people, this is an argument. Axfood operates mostly in the three store brand labels of Eldorado (Cheapy-cheap), Garant ("Normal"), and Garant Ekologiskt (Eco products).

(Source: 3Q20 Presentation)

All of this is "good food" that follows Swedish and EU regulations, but you'll, of course, find a corresponding level of preservatives, chemicals, and other things the lower down the "chain" and pricing you go. It makes sense that a bag of 2 lbs frozen chicken breasts for $4.99 is going to be different than one costing $8.99.

One of the reasons Swedish grocery store have such massive operating/profit margins compared to American ones is that 2-3 of the largest players are in a position where they can force other companies to give up their recipes/secrets or push prices down, or face de-shelving from the company's stores.

They are of course unable to do this with larger product companies, such as Hellman's, Kraft Heinz (KHC), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Unilever (UL), and other international conglomerates, but Swedish companies are in a different position. This is currently being investigated by Swedish media, as it's really the darker side of things, and perpetrated both by Axfood as well as competitor ICA-Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) with everything from punishment systems and theft of recipes (Source in Swedish: Aftonbladet, Dagens Nyheter, Dagens Nyheter). There are numerous accounts where small producers of excellent and beloved products are being muscled out in such a way - which is of course a problem.

Looking forward though, even the exceptional times of COVID-19 have done nothing to change the company's positive outlooks. The company's plan to establish 5-10 new stores continue, and it's likely that this is the way things are going to be looking in terms of consumer buying and eating patterns at least until vaccinations are in full effect - which likely won't be until around March-April here in Sweden.

Current forecasts are for an EPS growth of around 13.4% for 2020, with a flat trend for 2021, which I view as fairly realistic given everything, and looking at quarterly trends.

Let's look at the valuations we're paying for Axfood at this juncture.

Axfood - What is the valuation?

Axfood's valuation has been elevated for some years now, as I've written about earlier. While it's been possible at certain points to buy the company at below 20X P/E, these drops have been quick, and also quickly gone. The average P/E-valuation of the company has been quite clear for the past few years.

(Source: Börsdata, Axfood P/E-valuation)

I've been reluctant to fundamentally change the company's target valuation for some time now - it's been almost 6 years since an average overall P/E below 20, but I do believe that at this point, it's time to consider the company a more conservative, more established and more entrenched player in the Swedish grocery market. Much like NA defensive stocks which warrant a P/E premium, I can see Axfood warranting a P/E-premium here. So know that going forward, that I will consider Axfood fair at close to, or above a 20X P/E. This is also reflected in the company's yield. At 3.7% currently, it's far higher than most international grocery peers. My own yield is closer to 5%, but it's been established over many years, and can't really be considered indicative for what you may receive now.

Axfood will certainly grow its earnings significantly this year, given the trends in consumer behavior. Over 10% seems likely from the quarterlies. After that, analysts do expect the company's earnings to normalize, and even drop a bit going into 2021 however. 2021E currently stands at around 8.8 SEK/share, a drop of around 2% compared to 2020E (Source: S&P Global). Based on an average weighted EPS of around 8.85 SEK, a 20-21.5X P/E ratio would indicate a price target range of 177-190 SEK/Share, which means that even though I'm raising my acceptable price targets, the company still trades at slight overvaluation here of around 7%.

A few things are important to note, however. First off, Axfood pays a massive dividend of over 85% of EPS.

This leaves cash flows, following investments and dividend payouts, fairly dry on a yearly basis. This seems to be how the company wants to handle things, and given the fairly safe cash flow basis the company has due to its operational safety, investors may see this as acceptable.

Certainly, market targets are fairly in line with this line of thinking. S&P analysts give the company a high target of 225 SEK/share, a low target of 150 SEK/share, and a mean of around 199.5 SEK, slightly above my own. The remaining 150 targets are similar to my own - where they consider the company worth below 20X P/E. It's important to note that there's some short-term thinking here, as the company's price target means has gone up 30 SEK in less than 10 months due to the company's excellent results.

(Source: TIKR.com)

What risks Axfood has, or previously had, have been muted for the past few years. The Axfood of 2010-2013 is gone, and the company has established itself as the nation's second-leading grocer, with a market position that will be incredibly difficult to dislodge for an outsider, due to the company's mix of urban, supermarket, and e-commerce possibilities. This is what the market sees, and that's part of the reason why valuation multiples have grown over the past 5-8 years. As you can see, the company commands an average TEV/EBITDA multiple of around 10.8X, with a current one of 10.09X. Same with normalized earnings, at around 21.X, with a current of 22.5X. These multiples and their development line up with how I want to see the company based on its growth trajectory, based on around a 3-7% annual growth in EPS in the context of its safety. I call this trend now valid.

Under 185 SEK, I would potentially extend my Axfood position, despite having nearly 2.5% in the portfolio. Anything under 175 SEK becomes what I would consider a "STRONG BUY", and anything above 190 SEK is too rich for my blood, despite the quality.

Still, compared to my previous articles, a raising of the target here certainly is a change in tune on my part - but I now see this as valid.

Thesis

Axfood is a stock you want to own - it's as simple as this. I would prefer you own it through the direct, Stockholm listing. I don't like ADR investments, but I realize that for the large majority of my readership, that's the only possibility to invest in some of the stocks here, which is really a shame. They work, but they're not as good. Not as liquid, and sometimes "lag" a bit due to this.

In Axfood, you're investing in the grocery market of an entire, western nation. Neither Ica Gruppen, Axfood or Coop (No symbol) will be dislodged from their position in our market. If any are likely due to economic issues, it's Coop. We previously had a different low-cost supermarket called "Netto", which was the one to fail and their stores were bought by Coop.

Investing in a nation's grocery market, together with investing in the nation's telco's, the nation's utilities/water/recycling is something I consider as the safest you can do. That's what I try to look for initially, and it's a strategy I follow in all European and NA investments - given my annual RoR, it's worked out quite well.

As it stands, Axfood is overvalued. Given my valuation target change, however, if you view my stance on the company as anything approaching valid, you may want to put Axfood on your watchlist. It won't take much for the company's share price to drop to levels where I will be buying more. Buying opportunities are unfortunately slimming considerably, and my list of 40-50 opportunities is down to less than 10 at this time.

Axfood going into 4Q20 is 7% overvalued, and a "HOLD", but you should watch the company. When it drops below 185 SEK/share, I would be buying here, and it's technically a "BUY" under 190 SEK for me.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF, AXFOY, ICCGF, KHC, UL, UN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.