Their liquidity initially appears to be at crisis levels on the surface but given their connection to Chevron and their general fundamental viability, they should not have issues refinancing their debt.

Introduction

When last discussing Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) approximately two months ago, there was speculation that their new parent company, Chevron (CVX) was going to acquire the remaining public float. This has not eventuated at least thus far, which was not surprising but at least their unitholders were still able to count on their high distribution yield that currently sits a bit under 7%, as my previous article examined. Since 2021 is now literally just days away, this article provides another follow-up analysis that focuses on their prospects for the year ahead as well as including their subsequently released financial results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The graph of their cash flows does not do their future distribution coverage justice since it remains weighed down by their previously much higher capital expenditure and distributions from earlier in 2020. When conducting the original analysis, the most important finding was that their future distribution coverage should swing to being very strong after years of being very weak. Whilst this was largely stemming from their distributions being reduced by a massive 73% in early 2020, it was also aided materially by their capital expenditure having reached its peak and thus subsequently declining. If interested in further details, please refer to either my previously linked article or the original analysis included in my other previous article.

When reading their latest update following their integration with Chevron, one big but nonetheless easy to miss comment was that management "does not expect material capital outlays next year in Equity Method Investments". On the surface, this may sound rather ho-hum but these actually form the majority of their total capital expenditure, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Source: Noble Midstream Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

Whilst this is not their formal guidance for 2021 and could still change, it nevertheless is a very positive sign that should result in their free cash flow surging higher through saving upwards of $300m of capital expenditure versus 2020. Apart from further reinforcing their distribution coverage and increasing their sustainability, this will also most importantly expedite their frequently mentioned top priority of deleveraging, as per slide ten of their December 2020 Wells Fargo Conference. They are also expecting to see "growing full-year run rate cash flow contributions in 2021 from intermediate and long-haul assets brought online or acquired this year", which is yet another positive sign that could further expedite their deleveraging.

My previously linked original analysis found that they had solid prospects to reinstate their previous higher distributions within three to five years once deleveraging was completed, providing that they maintain their lower capital expenditure. If these latest signs from management transpire and last for more than just 2021, they would deleverage quicker than originally estimated and thus this timeline could shorten with unitholders possibly seeing higher distributions sooner. An exact analysis can be provided once their formal guidance for 2021 has been provided but at least if nothing else, it is nice knowing they are heading in a favorable direction into 2021. Since their cash flow performance looks set to see material progress towards deleveraging in 2021, the final aspect to consider is whether there have been any material changes to their overall financial position.

Source: Author.

Thankfully, when looking at their capital structure, nothing was materially changed since the previous analysis. This naturally sets a positive precedence for their current leverage and ability to deleverage, plus also their liquidity situation.

Source: Author

Thankfully, this steady capital structure has translated over to their leverage and helped their net debt-to-EBITDA decrease from 4.27 to 4.01, thereby edging them closer to their target of 3.0 and once again, sets them up well heading into 2021. In the meantime, their leverage still sits broadly between the moderate and high territories with a mixed bag of results. Whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.01 indicates high leverage, their interest coverage of 9.13 indicates only low leverage and meanwhile, their gearing ratio of 58.30% indicates very high leverage. Ultimately, the difference was split in favor of deeming their leverage to be high but certainly not to the extent that it endangers their ability to remain a going concern nor their distributions.

Source: Author.

On the surface, their liquidity may initially worry some investors with their current ratio collapsing to only 0.21, which would normally indicate a crisis. This primarily stems from their upcoming $500m term loan credit facility maturing on July 31, 2021, as the table included below displays.

Source: Noble Midstream Partners Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked).

Their cash balance is currently only $17m and even if their capital expenditure and distributions were zero, they would not be capable of producing $500m of free cash flow in this length of time given that their annual operating cash flow has never exceeded $400m. This means that they will require refinancing and normally, this would result in downgrading their liquidity rating to weak from strong but not in this instance since they are now a subsidiary of the oil and gas supermajor, Chevron. Whilst they are technically separate legal entities, it would nonetheless still be very surprising if they could not arrange refinancing given this connection, plus they are also fundamentally viable and producing free cash flow.

Conclusion

Their unit price has increased nicely since the previous analysis, thereby compressing the distribution yield from around 9% to 7% and it would not be surprising to see more gains in 2021 as they make solid progress towards deleveraging. Given this situation, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate heading into 2021.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Noble Midstream Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

