The recent drill program is encouraging and continues to yield excellent high-grade intercepts and significantly improve geological modeling.

NovaGold indicated cash on hand of $126.4 million in Q3, including $100 million in notes receivable from the Galore Project sale.

Image: The Donlin Open-pit Gold Project in Alaska. Source: NovaGold

Investment Thesis

NovaGold Resources (NG) owns 50% of an exciting gold project in Western Alaska. This article is an update of my article published last year.

NovaGold Resources and Barrick Gold USA, a subsidiary of Barrick Gold (GOLD), are developing the Donlin Creek open-pit gold project in Alaska under a 50-50 joint-venture ("JV") partnership called Donlin Gold. The JV was created in October 2007.

Source: NovaGold Presentation

It is a solid and promising project, but I believe it is still too early to enter the game as a full-blown investment, and I recommend only a short-term trading strategy tied to a small long-term investment until the project is sufficiently advanced.

One element that I do not like as a trader or investor, even though some of you could consider it as aesthetic, is that the stock is trading at over $10.

I believe it is a high price for such a development stage company that still presents large indecision in future valuation. I would have preferred NG in the range of between $3 and $5, making it easier to correct a bad entry.

Greg Lang, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"In terms of scale, quality, and exploration potential, Donlin Gold's attributes far exceed any other gold development projects on the horizon. When combined with the company's excellent partnership with major corporations and co-owner of Barrick, the exceptional leverage to a rising gold price, strong cash position, and key federal permits and half, NovaGold is in a league of its own."

NovaGold Resources 3Q'20 (Ending August 31, 2020). The raw numbers

Note: The company is not generating revenues.

NovaGold Resources 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Net Income in $ Million -8.1 -7.9 -6.6 -7.2 -12.7 EBITDA $ Million -5.9 -5.8 -4.6 -5.6 -11.0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.02 -0.03 -0.02 -0.02 -0.04 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million -0.4 -0.8 -3.5 -1.8 -1.8 Total Cash $ Million 152.9 148.6 140.7 134.3 126.4 Long term Debt in $ Million 102.05 103.8 105.6 107.0 108.4 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 326.1 327.3 328.3 329.1 329.6

Below is an important historical chart about three vital balance sheet components.

Donlin Gold feasibility:

Since 2012, the Donlin Gold project has been technically and economically feasible after a second feasibility study ("FSU2").

Mineral Reserves and mineral resources are indicated in the table below:

Source: Presentation

The mineral reserves P1 and P2 are 33,849K Au Oz with a cut-off grade of 0.57g/t gold, and the total grade including mineral resource is 2.24 g/t with LOM of 27+ years. In the first five full years, the company expects to produce 1.5 M Au Oz per year.

According to the FSU2, the initial CapEx for Donlin Gold is $6.7 billion. Because of the location, barging will be used as the main transport for goods.

One important positive is that NovaGold is teaming up with Barrick Gold.

2020 CapEx is expected to be the highest level since 2011.

In terms of permitting, the company already received key federal and state permits.

NovaGold has cash on hand of $126.4 million, including $100 million in notes receivable from the Galore Project sale. The cash on hand seems satisfactory based on the CapEx in 2020 estimated at $31 million.

Long-term debt represents a promissory note payable to Barrick Gold of $107 million.

The drill program in 2020 has been the largest in the last 12 years, with planned 85 core holes encompassing 23.4K meters in two deposit areas: The MCMA and Lewis.

Source: Presentation

Donlin Gold: Permitting Update Q3'20

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

NovaGold Resources is an exciting gold project located in Western Alaska. The recent drill program is encouraging and continues to yield excellent high-grade intercepts and significantly improves geological modeling. When completed, the mine is expected to produce 1.5 M Oz for the first five full years.

However, it is a project, and even if it is an exciting project, the risk is still present. I have seen many such exciting projects turning into mediocre producers when completed.

Thus, while it is important to build up a long-term position in this company, I recommend being very cautious and trade short term your long position.

CEO Greg Lang said in the conference call:

"A typical gold buying project now exceeds 15 years from discovery to development. Project catalysts for the coming months are complete the drill program to release assay results, and incorporate all of this data into the latest geologic model and this will help determine the next steps the partners will choose to make to advance the Donlin Gold price."

Technical Analysis

NG forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $11.00 and support at $10. Thus, I recommend selling at or above $11 and wait for a retracement to the first lower support that I see around $9.25.

Assuming a bullish gold price at or above $1,950 per ounce, NG may eventually retest $12, but I am not entirely bullish on gold short term, and I believe that gold should continue to retrace below $1,750. I am basing my thinking on the 10-year chart that shows a cup & handle pattern. If the gold price retraces as expected, I believe NG could drop as low as $8.25, which I see as a good buy opportunity.

