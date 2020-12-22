The end result is likely to be, as noted in my previous SA article, eventual divestiture or spin-out of all or most of this division.

This again suggests that adjusting the assumptions and fixing the problems will require more time and management attention than is generally expected or warranted.

Overview:

In my article "AT&T's Warner Media Problems," I reviewed why the division will have difficulty covering its cost of capital and quickly repairing the damaged relationships with creative talent, who will likely take their best future projects elsewhere.

However, to understand the streaming situation, I provide here more depth to the story.

When AT&T (a.k.a. "Big Phone") decided to zero in on Time Warner back in 2016, the idea, in part, was to follow rival Verizon (VZ) into the mass advertising business. Such theoretical 'synergy" between entertainment and advertising had already been tried when in 1982, Coca-Cola (KO) acquired a nearly bankrupt Columbia Pictures. Coke eventually sold out.

VZ had acquired AOL and Yahoo and was bent on developing closer customer relationships and income from advertising. Eventually, after around five years, VZ wrote down half of its $10 billion acquisition costs in these ventures.

Yet, after T had announced a planned acquisition of Time Warner, there were echoes of the same themes expressed by Big Phone's then-CEO. To roughly paraphrase, one part of rationale was that owning Time Warner assets would create the opportunity to provide not billions but trillions of advertising impressions each year.

When I heard this, my thought was that I'm already greatly annoyed by the number of impressions that I am targeted to receive and I certainly don't want trillions more. So, this is the first incorrect assumption: Customers likely do not and will not welcome more intrusive "impressions" interrupting their lives. This "direct-to-consumer' (DTC) stuff sounds great in theory, but, in practice, will likely end up costing a lot to implement as its effectiveness is probably weak and yet unproven. The costs include stepped-up marketing/advertising, cloud storage, software development, and cloud storage.

Another questionable assumption that gained ground since completion of the Warner purchase was that building closer and more direct customer relationships would help the company reduce the sizable costs of mobile and internet household churn (i.e., frequent switching in and out of accounts), as it's known in cable and phone businesses. As such, ownership of the streaming assets would theoretically provide a decided advantage in telecom customer retention, would cut the annual costs of churn by hundreds of millions of dollars, and be an especially shrewd marketing strategy against the Verizons and T-Mobiles (TMUS) of the world.

Well, not so fast. These other guys can make their own arrangements, e.g., Verizon partnering with Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) for the first year. And this is without spending $80 billion for Time Warner, getting into a foreign type of business (entertainment), running up the corporate debt to $180 billion, and thereby threatening the security of the approximately 7% "sacred" dividend yield.

The likely HBO Max surprise to management will be that telecom customers are - depending on the season of the year and attractiveness of the upcoming new slate of film and television offerings - a rather fickle bunch, easily churning in and out of the service. For example, it is not unknown for customers of the old HBO to have churned out of subscriptions at the end of spring when going on vacation and churning back into the service when they return or only want to see a specific show series. Yes, the recent deals with platform providers such as Roku (ROKU), Comcast (CMCSA), and Amazon (AMZN) will boost sub numbers and may be seen as a positive for HBO Max. But it all comes at a cost (these platforms negotiated hard for compensation), will probably make it even easier for many viewers to churn out and none of these changes the basic outlines of the business.

Now, here's the really big flawed assumption: Cable network profitability. For the last 30 years, cable networks have been a crown jewel for media companies, providing an important proportion (>30%) of the profits of companies like Comcast, Disney, and ViacomCBS (VIAC). And Time Warner had lots of them (HBO, Cartoon, TBS, CNN. etc.). These networks, often consistently, sported pretax margins of 35% to 40% and a growing subscriber base. They were reliable and valuable steady growth properties.

But not anymore. The "secret sauce" for cable has always been that movies and shows are bundled into convenient and "sticky" packages. With streaming, no such bundling is needed and the services are not nearly as "sticky."

Over the last three years especially, cord-cutting has been intense and severely crimped the growth and profitability of cable, with streaming as a so-far unprofitable substitute.

Meanwhile, linear legacy broadcast businesses have, except for maybe presidential election years (with revenues mostly funneled through local stations), also pretty much peaked. Cable affiliate fees have topped out because of cord-cutting.

This loss of broadcast viewership and profitability growth then negatively feeds back not only on the prices of big sports league broadcast rights packages but also on the ability of such networks to pay for the productions of hit series. Hit shows such as "Friends", or "Big Bang Theory" ended their successful long runs with last-season production costs of around $10 million+ per 30-minute episode and broadcast networks have become increasingly reluctant and less able to pay such amounts. For Warner, which is home to many such shows, this suggests that the multi-billion dollar first, second, and third cycle syndication revenues - which is where the big television profits are made - are much less likely to be generated in the future.

Streaming will recover some of the revenues foregone from cable and broadcast sources. For example, "Seinfeld" (Sony), "The Office" (Universal) and "Friends" (Warner) can generate hundreds of millions of dollars from licensing to streamers, Warner even picked up a neat $100 million from licensing "Friends" to Netflix (NFLX) in the year before HBO Max was operational.

But deflation of broadcast and cable profitability already represents a major drain on Warner Media's (and the industry's) profitability going forward, and much as investors might want to fantasize, it's a real stretch to see streaming services make up for this drain: Right now, and for the next few years - till things are sorted out - streaming margins are not 30% or 10%, but zero.

Indeed, streaming generates maybe only 20% to 30% of revenues per home as compared to pay tv. And it is still unclear how many streaming services the average household will ultimately subscribe to.

Conclusion:

Big Phone's urgent emphasis on boosting HBO Max will not easily or soon abate the value destruction - i.e., inability of Warner Media to cover its cost of capital - that continued ownership of the Warner Media division practically guarantees. A return to previous Time Warner levels of profits and profitability is unlikely. More streaming revenue means less of the more profitable cable revenue. And theoretical savings from lower churn in telecom subs will probably be offset by higher churn in HBO Max.

The minimum time it will take to sort streaming winners from losers and to renegotiate talent deals in film and television and to realign broadcast and cable network affiliate fees is at least two to three years. Meanwhile, competition from incumbents such as Netflix, Disney, and others will remain fierce.

Streaming may remain the favorite buzzword of media investors and analysts. And it will also likely remain an imperative strategy as implemented by AT&T management. But the strategy is based on flawed assumptions/presumptions. Streaming is no profit panacea, especially for Warner Media/HBO Max and it is now somewhat impaired and fractured talent relationships.

Under these circumstances, market-neutral is, in my opinion, the highest rating that T warrants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.