Equity Risk Premium At Market Highs
by: Ploutos
Summary
Building on yesterday's article that detailed P/E Ratios at Market Highs, this article looks at the equity risk premium with the broad stock index at all-time highs.
In this analysis, the difference between the S&P 500's trailing earnings yield and the 10-year Treasury yield is depicted historically.
This equity risk premium remains elevated relative to history and previous market highs. Market bulls may believe that are being adequately compensated for risk.
Even after an historically rapid drawdown in February/March, the S&P 500 (SPY) is ending 2020 hitting new all-time highs. In a companion article published yesterday, I showed a 66-year history of trailing