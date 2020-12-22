Summary

Building on yesterday's article that detailed P/E Ratios at Market Highs, this article looks at the equity risk premium with the broad stock index at all-time highs.

In this analysis, the difference between the S&P 500's trailing earnings yield and the 10-year Treasury yield is depicted historically.

This equity risk premium remains elevated relative to history and previous market highs. Market bulls may believe that are being adequately compensated for risk.