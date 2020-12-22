CleanSpark can use its energy management technology to lower the total energy expenditure of its bitcoin operations. The company can showcase the energy efficiency gains to other potential clients.

There are certain developments in recent years that make the microgrid solution more feasible. The total microgrid market is expected to be around $40 billion by 2028.

I like adding a few speculative stocks to a diversified portfolio to improve returns and I've had a pretty good run recently, so I figured why not continue my research into high-growth small-cap stocks. I stumbled upon CleanSpark (CLSK) recently, and while I do have some concerns, I believe the explosive growth potential of its microgrid business outweighs the potential risks. Imperfect information is just a fact with high-growth small-cap investing. Let's dive into the analysis.

Business Overview

Just a brief background on the company, CleanSpark is a software and control technology solutions provider for the energy industry, specifically targeting microgrids. Specifically, the company’s software platforms “make microgrids happen” by providing end-to-end intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design software, energy market communications, and management solutions.

So, what exactly is a microgrid? According to Vox, “a grid is any combination of power sources, power users, wires to connect them, and some sort of control system to operate it all. Microgrid just means a small, freestanding grid”. This ties to cleaner more renewable energy due to the somewhat unreliable nature of wind and solar. You can only generate electricity from these sources when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. So, the theory is every individual house/building could generate power from renewable sources for not only its own consumption but also contribute power to other end users via a web of multiple microgrids. The microgrid architecture has the advantages of possibly being greener, being able to disconnect from the main grid to avoid total power outage, and more efficient.

This company has been around for a while yet never made any meaningful revenue or net income. However, there are certain developments in recent years that make the microgrid solution more feasible, namely the large decreases of solar panel costs and significant improvements in battery storage. The total microgrid market is expected to be around $40 billion by 2028 with capacity at 20 GW representing an annual growth of 21.4%.

According to the 10-K, the company essentially has these software platforms summarized below:

mVSO Platform: Energy modeling software for microgrid design and sales.

mPulse Platform: Patented, proprietary controls platform that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources.

Canvas: Middleware used by Grid Operators and Aggregators to administrate load shifting programs.

Plaid: Middleware used by Controls and IoT Product Companies to participate in load shifting programs

Earnings Analysis

The company recently ended its fiscal year (September 2020) and the results were decent but not great. The company missed on revenue projections for Q3 and Q4 which is a bit worrying for a high growth company but showed decent full-year results. CleanSpark’s revenue grew by 122% to $10.0 million from $4.5 million the prior year. While this revenue growth may seem impressive, note that it is coming from a relatively low base compared to expectations as the company’s market cap is about $440 million. This puts the company at the higher end of a P/S ratio of about 44x.

Like most growth companies, CleanSpark is operating at a loss. In fiscal 2020, the company had an operating loss of -$15.1 million, an improvement of only $1.5 million from 2019 despite the doubling of revenue. The increase in expenses for the year was mainly due to increases in professional fees and payroll expenses. I am particularly not a fan of these large professional fee payments for consulting and legal.

The product development expense is also pretty low, but it’s entirely possible that engineering salaries are a part of payroll expenses. Unfortunately, research and development is not broken out into its own separate item or disclosed in the notes. Having a low amount of R&D would be worrying for a company whose competitive advantage lies in its software platforms. However, we cannot verify this as fact, therefore these constitute “yellow flags” for me and are key risks that investors need to be aware of.

"Professional fees increased to $6,521,016 for the year ended September 30, 2020 from $4,829,038 for the same period ended September 30, 2019. Our professional fees expenses for the year ended September 30, 2020 consisted mainly of consulting fees of $607,392 paid to management of the Company, stock-based compensation for consulting of $2,265,194, sales consulting of $278,547, legal fees of $1,472,421, investor relations and external marketing consulting of $725,347, director fees of $442,000, consulting for software and engineering of $82,031, accounting and tax fees of $186,969 and audit and review fees of $135,060."

Momentum is building

On the plus side, the company has been scoring wins lately in terms of contracts and orders. During the fiscal year, the company received $470,000 of grant funding for its microgrid design and software from the state of California; announced a partnership with Sunshine Energy, which is one of the largest energy developers in Costa Rica; and secured a contract to provide intelligent switchgear upgrades and support for a US Embassy in Africa. While none of these are slam-dunk wins on their own, they are a show of confidence in the company’s products and services and a start to potentially more future contracts. To shore up its technological advantage, the company also recently acquired GridFabric which creates software solutions that help power utilities and IoT.

CleanSpark’s most interesting acquisition, though, is its latest one. The company recently acquired ATL Data Centre, a cryptocurrency miner with 3,471 bitcoin mining units, for $19.4M in common stock. Bitcoin has seen a surge in interest lately with the price rising more than 200% YTD. Interest has been high from the institutional side as well as PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ) have gotten onboard the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin mining is extremely energy-intensive and miners are often located in countries where the cost of electricity is substantially cheaper. CleanSpark can use its energy management technology to lower total energy expense, thus increase overall profitability. If this energy comes from renewable sources, this effectively creates a vertically integrated production operation of bitcoin where energy is the raw material. The company has the optionality of a lot of potential upside should the price of bitcoin continue to rise.

More important than trying to profit off bitcoin price appreciation, though, is having the bitcoin mining operations work as a “proof of concept” for CleanSpark’s energy management technology. Bitcoin mining is the perfect showcase because it uses a lot of energy and doesn't require any other specialized knowledge to run (as opposed to the company acquiring a manufacturing firm which would need a sales team, branding, R&D, etc.).

The sales cycle for energy infrastructure can be pretty long; after all, the US grid itself hasn’t been upgraded in decades. The average age of the US electric transmission infrastructure is roughly 40 years old with a quarter of the installed base fifty years or older. In other words, the sales cycle to the government or utilities for grid improvements via microgrids will most probably be extremely long and thus CleanSpark will need to find a way to convince private enterprises to use its technology.

If the company’s bitcoin operations can exist as “an island” microgrid that is cost-efficient and sustainable, it might encourage other industries to adopt this architecture as well. If the company can show large improvements in energy efficiency, it can more easily sell this technology to other energy intensive industries such as manufacturing and data centers. In particular, I see data centers as a massive potential customer for CleanSpark as they use a lot of energy and computing power like bitcoin mining and, in recent years, are trying to go more green. Only time will tell if the company will succeed with this approach.

Investor Takeaway

As mentioned, in terms of valuation, CleanSpark is trading at roughly a P/S ratio of 44x which is on the expensive side. The company, though, has a lot of room for continued revenue growth with the total microgrid market expected to be around $40 billion by 2028. While there are some “yellow flags” in terms of R&D spending and competition from much larger incumbents, I think the company has a pathway to success. The company recently closed its private offering raising $40 million, ensuring the company would have sufficient liquidity. I have the company as a very high risk, speculative buy.

