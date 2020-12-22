I would rather wait to see if the company's new products could gain some traction or if the company can improve its profitability.

SeaSpine's historical revenue growth has not been impressive, and the company has been operating at a loss for the last five years.

SeaSpine has differentiated products in orthobiologics and spinal implant as well as some new products in the pipeline which will expand its TAM.

Medical device companies can be a fantastic investment. The key is appropriately assessing the device in the context of the competitive industry as incumbents often hold key advantages. In this article, I will be examining SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE). Let's dive in.

Business Analysis and Recent Developments

Just a brief background on the company, SeaSpine Holdings is a medical technology company focused on orthobiologics and spinal implant products. Surgeons use these products to perform fusion procedures on the spine. The company claims its total addressable market is $7.1 billion in the US made up of $1.7 billion TAM for orthobiologics and $5.4 billion TAM for spinal implants. Given that the company's market cap is only $483.5 million implies that the company still has room to grow. The competition in this industry is intense though and SeaSpine Holding is directly competing against the spine divisions of large multinational medical device companies like Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as well as other "pure-play" spine companies large and small. Therefore, in order to thrive as a small pure-play company, SeaSpine Holdings products need to be highly differentiated and stand-out from the pack.

Investor Presentation

The company's orthobiologics products consist of bone graft substitutes that can improve bone fusion rates following orthopedic surgeries. In simple terms, these are naturally derived substances (such as platelet-rich plasma, bone marrow concentrate, certain fat grafts) that can heal orthopedic tissues.

The company has differentiated products in this space as its orthobiologics products are integrated with its other product offerings as opposed to its direct competitors which are primarily focused on spinal implant products. A specific example in the company's 10-K:

our proprietary Accell Bone Matrix technology is combined with traditional demineralized bone matrix (DBM) forms designed to provide both immediate and sustained availability of the natural array of osteoinductive bone proteins".

In fact, the company disclosed that it has an 18% market share in demineralized bone matrix, making it the number 2 share position for that particular product type.

The company also incorporates two proprietary technologies into its PEEK interbody devices namely a proprietary titanium surface technology called NanoMetalene and a Reef Topography design which increases the surface area for new bone to grow. According to the company:

NanoMetalene is designed to provide a molecularly bonded layer of bone-friendly titanium on the entire surface area of the implant, including endplates and throughout graft apertures, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK implants, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for postoperative imaging.

The company recently got FDA approval to market NanoMetalene with amended indications and it intends to incorporate this technology into its other devices.

Investor Presentation

SeaSpine Holdings also recently announced the limited commercial launch of its WaveForm C Interbody Implant System, the first of five 3D-printed interbody devices. This system was developed in cooperation with restor3d based on their exclusive licensing agreement. 3D printing is forecasted to be a significant chunk of the Interbody Market Segment which is a bit worrying that the company seems to be falling behind Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy which launched its own 3D printed titanium interbody implants. Based on each respective company's materials, both products have similar capabilities which put SeaSpine at a disadvantage considering that it is a smaller firm. The SeaSpine development of this technology is a key risk to watch out for as it cannot afford to fall behind its competitors. The company expects to launch the other four 3D printed devices in mid-2021.

Investor Presentation

Collectively the expandable and 3D-printed interbody platforms provide SeaSpine with new or significantly greater access to a more than $800 million market opportunity. Additionally, we are very pleased by the quick market adoption of our NorthStar OCT and Cervical Facet Fusion systems, which we launched on a limited basis in June of this year. These key additions to our portfolio along with the full commercial launch in August of our Shoreline RT Cervical Interbody implant system featuring a reef technology helped push revenue from recently launched products to 66% of U.S. spinal implants revenue in the third quarter of 2020. Looking forward, we are focused on launching more new products over the next few months.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation CEO Keith Valentine on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings Analysis and Investor Takeaway

In terms of short-term performance, SeaSpine Holdings has had a decent quarter especially considering the coronavirus situation which decreased demand for elective surgery. We can see this play out with the company's Q3 2020 results which saw sales increasing by 8% YoY from $39.8 billion to $43.2 million. US revenue increased by 10% to $39.1 million with the gains seen across both orthobiologics and spinal implants. Nine-month YTD revenues remain lower YoY though by 6.4% from $115.3 million in 2019 to $107.9 million in 2020. The company had a net loss for Q3 2020 of $6.6 million which is an improvement from the $9.6 million loss from the same time last year. Year to date 2020, the company has a net loss of $32.8 million. The company has cash of $93.2 million and its only debt is its Paycheck Protection Program loan of $6.2 million.

SeaSpine actually has never had a profitable quarter since its 2015 spin-off, so it has been operating at a loss for close to five years. This would be fine for a high-growth company but looking at the company's historical revenue growth has not been impressive. In 2015, the company had revenue of $131.3 million. Using 2019 revenue of $159.1 million (which is higher than 2020 revenue) gives us a CAGR of 4.9%. Competition in this space is pretty intense, so unless the company has a truly novel product, it will be difficult for it to achieve explosive growth.

Data by YCharts

It is also clear to see the disadvantage facing SeaSpine relative to its much larger competitors when it comes to scale economies. Examining the SG&A to total revenue of SeaSpine, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson, we can see that the company spends 77.7% on SG&A vs. less than 30% spent by its much larger peers. This is because larger companies are able to spread out those fixed costs more over a larger set of products. Looking at the company financial statements, we can see that selling and marketing represent a significant amount of the company's expenses at roughly 55% of revenue.

Data by YCharts

Company Press Release

Overall, I'm not really too excited about the company. In terms of valuation, the company is trading at a P/S ratio of around 3x. The company isn't a high-growth company though and soon will need to start focusing on profitability. I think this may be difficult to do given the competition in the industry and thus the high sales and marketing expenditure required to compete with much larger firms. The company's newer offerings seem interesting as it has the potential to significantly increase TAM, but I would rather wait to see if they could gain some traction. I have a neutral rating on SeaSpine.

