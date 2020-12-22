Homology Medicines' 2021 catalysts will be the Phase 1/2 completion for HMI-102 in June 2021 and a new therapeutic progressed into clinical during 2H2021 with potential candidates being HMI-202, HMI-203, HMI-103.

Graphic Source: Homology Medicines, Inc.

Introduction: What is Homology Medicines?

Homology Medicines (FIXX) is a US-based genetic medicines biotech company aiming to treat rare genetic diseases with an unmet medical need. Homology Medicines has produced a unique platform for human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) which aim to specifically deliver single administration genetic medicines in vivo via gene therapy or their rather interesting nuclease-free gene editing vectors which have been tested in targets ranging from the liver, central/peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eyes.

Founded in 2015, Homology Medicines has since grown to a large employee base of 206 on top of a mild market cap of $590M and a brand new $60M equity partnership with Pfizer (PFE) in November. Homology Medicines has very competent management specialized in niche early-stage clinical candidate development aiding their innovative therapeutic strategy. Cash on hand is sufficient and the upside is certainly present making Homology Medicines a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $15.87 (+29% upside).

Pipeline/partnerships

Homology Medicines has a pipeline of 1 clinical Phase 1/2 therapeutic (HMI-102), 3 IND-enabling-phase therapeutics, and 3 in the early research phase. Homology Medicines has inked two fresh partnerships with Pfizer covering phenylketonuria ("PKU") and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) covering ophthalmic targets. The former was introduced in November with a $60M equity investment showcasing promise for Homology Medicines' technology and particularly for the PKU therapeutic investors have been pessimistic towards. This highlights the potential unseen upside as the PKU market size is estimated to reach $834M by 2024.

Management

Homology Medicines has been led by Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., since March of 2016 and through the 2018 IPO of $18/share to the current $12.34/share. Arthur brings 25+ years of experience in biotechnology having led various teams through the clinical process all the way to commercialization in rare diseases. Before Homology Medicines, Arthur spent 2-years leading OvaScience as President and CSO before its merger with Millendo (MLND). Before that, he spent 9 years at Shire (SHPG) most recently as Head of Research and Early Development. It seems he's gained strong expertise in early-stage pipelines and the clinical process having covered development, approval, M&A, and commercial launches of several genetic therapeutics in rare diseases. He also currently sits on two boards, Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Akouos (AKUS), the latter as Chairman.

Financial position

Homology Medicines is an early-stage biotechnology company and with that status comes certain expectations. The first is that profitability isn't expected until 2026, post 1st therapeutic commercialization, particularly HMI-102 for PKU. The second factor is that cash-generating revenues are widely inconsistent (FYE 19: $2.3M | E 2020: $2.37M) presenting a requirement for constant shareholder dilution, which came to 20.6% in FYE 19 and most likely will continue. Homology Medicines has stated that they expect their cash resources ($178M + Pfizer payment) to fund operations till 3Q 2022, but this doesn't mean an investor will not experience continued dilution, particularly heightened when cash dips below $200M and very likely if below $100M, though the new Pfizer agreement will help postpone short-term cash needs.

Risk discussion

As with any early-stage biotech investment, investors should be prepared for high volatility and potential loss of capital. If investors followed Homology Medicines in early November, they would have seen the large share-price decline of -21% after the Phase 1/2 study underwhelmed investors with less-than-exciting results from dose-escalation portion HMI-102. This is not uncommon in biotech and high volatility is expected to continue as Homology Medicines is extremely reliant on HMI-102 which increases potential downside as further results are presented. It should be noted that later analysis by Pfizer showcased promise for PKU therapeutics prompting their investment in Homology Medicines.

Investment thesis

Homology Medicines has only been around 5-years and public for 2-years which often requires investors to invest for longer periods riding the slow initial progress, but that is not the strategy Homology Medicines is taking.

CEO Arthur Tzianabos has acted quickly to 2 develop promising partnerships with Novartis and Pfizer and further building a promising large pipeline of pre-clinical candidates across gene editing and gene therapy. HMI-102 was a feat of accomplishment for its pace of development and can be expected to progress even more swiftly after receiving its orphan-drug and fast-track designations. Investors should be excited about the advancements undergoing and particularly that Pfizer was willing to pay $12/share for a $60M equity investment. Although HMI-102 ran into some troubles earlier this year on less than stellar results, those results seemed to be enough for Pfizer and the PKU indication reducing the risk that has plagued Homology Medicines this year. It seems now their share price is competitive for a long-position and with cash until Q3 2022, it'll be a bumpy but quick ride with this promising genetic medicines company thus warranting Homology Medicines to be a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $15.87 (+29% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: MannKind Corporation

Homology Medicines has developed a unique dual-platform designed to employ its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to accurately and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo via gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality. They have developed a suite of 15 novel AAVHSCs which focused efforts on a gene-editing method known as an integration which then replaces whole diseased genes with a functional copy through homologous recombination.

This method reduces on- and off-target effects, a common problem with in-vivo genetic modifications which commonly require unnecessary exogenous nucleases or bacteria-derived enzymes. Moving forward, Homology Medicines should be able to propel their pipeline swiftly with 1 clinical Phase 1/2 therapeutic (HMI-102), 3-IND-enabling phase therapeutics, and 3 early research phase therapeutics with the support of Pfizer covering phenylketonuria ("PKU") and Novartis covering ophthalmic targets.

Lead Candidate: HMI-102

HMI-102 is Homology Medicines's lead gene therapeutic for PKU (Adults). HMI-102 is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 randomized dose-escalation clinical trial (pheNIX study). HMI-102 is designed to address PKU via delivering functional PAH gene copies to patients using one of their 15 proprietary AAVHSC vectors. It is an Orphan Drug Designated therapeutic (FDA & EMA) that also retains Fast Track Designation (FDA) enabling quicker and lower-cost clinical trial progression.

PKU, the indication for HMI-102, is a rare inborn mutation in the PAH gene that affects 50K people globally (16.5K people in the US) and results in a loss of function of phenylalanine hydroxylase which creates problems with metabolizing the amino-acid phenylalanine. If untreated, it can cause severe neurological impairment and has no existing treatment options that target the underlying genetic cause.

Updates from the pheNIX study: In the pheNIX study for HMI-102, early results of the dose-escalation phase showed it was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events. It also had no significant changes in ECGs or vitals or complement activation and no adverse events related to bilirubin. In terms of efficacy, significant PHE reductions were observed in the latter two-higher dose cohorts (2&3). It showed tyrosine increases and Phe/Tyr ratio decreases consistent with normal PAH enzymatic activity. Alanine aminotransferases were asymptomatic and may have been associated with reduced efficacy that triggered investor concerns. However, Homology Medicines stated that it can be managed through increasing steroids when needed. The degree of ALT increases was connected to pre-existing immune conditions.

HMI-102 PheNIX Study (NCT03952156):

Estimated Primary Completion Date: June 2021

Estimated Study Completion Date: September 2021

Other therapeutic updates:

HMI-203 was announced in October 2020 which is a novel in vivo gene therapy for treating Hunter syndrome, a rare inherited enzyme break-down disorder, and is currently in IND-enabling studies.

HMI-202 for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy showed promising results in mice achieving normal human brain levels of hARSA enzymatic activity and durability moving one step closer to finishing IND-enabling studies.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the updated December 2020 Homology Medicines Corporate Presentation.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - FIXX

Revenue/costs

As can be seen above, Homology Medicines is barely revenue-producing ($2.3M in 2019) and net losses occur every year and are expected to increase to -$142M in 2020. This is consistent with most early-stage biotechs whose pipelines are in early clinical trial stages. It can be expected to see revenue pick up significantly once the ophthalmic clinical target is set for Novartis and HMI-102 sees phase progression, particularly to initiating Phase 3.

It can also be seen that the issuance of common stock (dilutive equity raises) has occurred in both 2018 and 2019, both above >$100M. 2020 has not seen a traditional capital raise, but in 4Q 2020 Pfizer was allowed to purchase 5M shares worth $60M at $12/share. Additionally, investors may have to wait several years for commercialization, with the earliest expectations of first-commercialization in 2026-2027. All in all, on a financial basis and a cash burn of -$113M a year (CFO+CAPEX), Homology Medicines appears fine financially at the current point in time.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - FIXX

In terms of financial resources, Homology Medicines is stable with a rather short cash runway lasting until Q3 2022 after the Pfizer investment. It can be noticed that cash resources will be higher than the stated +$178M and on top of $58M in liabilities thus concluding there isn't much to be concerned about. Price/Book is impressive at 3.28x better than the sector average of 4.46x, though biased by the fact that Homology Medicines is still young, but $30M in unearned revenue is encouraging.

All in all, Homology Medicines is in a strong financial position enabling it to push HMI-102 through clinical trials and initiate 2-more clinical phase therapeutics (those in IND-enabling studies now). This is particularly encouraging given the Novartis and Pfizer partnerships will aid developmental procedures and financing.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - FIXX

In terms of valuation, there seems to exist some strong upside beyond the $3.22/share in asset value, but trying to evaluate an early-stage biotechnology company is speculative at best. What can be gleaned from using analyst estimates above, is that the net expectation is positive for both 2020 and 2021 highlighting a possible 29% upside in 2021 which would be related to progress on HMI-102 with Pfizer and the likely promotion of a new clinical therapeutic from the IND-enabling stage (potential candidates: HMI-202, HMI-203, HMI-103), though Homology Medicines has been quiet on sharing their expectations. The author is confident that Homology Medicines's technology is strong, but will require a few more years (even under Fast Track Designation) for investors to see real-upside or a commercial therapeutic.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

Phase 1/2 completion for HMI-102 in June 2021 (2Q 2021)

Therapeutic progression from IND-enabling to Phase 1 with potential candidates being HMI-202*, -203, -103. (2H 2021)

Conclusion: Pfizer paid $12/share, $16 expected

Homology Medicines was founded in 2015 and IPO'd in 2018 highlighting its very early-stage position; however, CEO Arthur Tzianabos has worked swiftly bringing in 2-promising partnerships with big-name pharma (Novartis and Pfizer) and developing a clinical candidate within 3-years that also received ODD and FTD. His pace is exciting for investors in addition to the cutting-edge science they are intending to implement. It seems after the $60M Pfizer investment, the technology has been accepted for PKU and investors will see the indications expand as well as the number of clinical therapeutics progressing. HMI-102 has returned to promise after Pfizer accepted its risk/reward dynamic and it seems Homology Medicines has found their niche.

In summary, the author projects Homology Medicines, Inc. as a "BUY" at a 1-year price target of $15.87 (+29% upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.