2021 Roundtable: Vaccine News - Biotech, Tech, Growth, And Energy Stock Analysis

The 2021 Outlook Roundtable series will be in two parts - first with a focus on the impact of the vaccine news on investing.

We continue our 2021 Roundtable - Part 1 - Vaccine News with our contributors who focus on biotech, growth/tech, and energy companies. We asked our authors the following:

Now that vaccines are approved in several countries, a post-COVID reality is in sight. How does this impact the investment horizon in your area of expertise for 2021? Name up to three stocks/ETFs that will outperform as a result.

The answers were compiled as late as Sunday, Dec. 20. As usual, feel free to comment below - we'd love to hear your opinions.

Biotech Stocks

DIY Value Investing by Chris Lau: The vaccine approval will lead to a continued performance in the coronavirus vaccine suppliers. Picking Moderna (MRNA) at the start of 2020 led to a seven-fold (693%) return for readers. The stock looked expensive at the time. Markets failed to recognize the vaccine needs two doses to achieve that 94% efficacy. After Moderna announced the pricing, availability, and production levels, investors realize the revenue potential. Biotechnology investors are used to waiting for mispriced assets to reach full value. AbbVie (ABBV), which spent the last few years teasing investors with the $80-$85 entry price, will perform well. Investors seeking dividend income, a strong pipeline from past acquisitions, and consistent results will pick this drug stock. Have some patience with AbbVie. The stock is trending upwards but tends to lose momentum along the way. As a do-it-yourself investor, you are too busy watching stock prices. Set an entry price that suits your risk tolerance. Let the stock fall to your desired entry price. CVSHealth (CVS), which presented an entry point when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it would start an online pharmacy, will administer vaccines. The increased foot traffic in stores will help the drug store post improving same-store sales. This will send CVS stock higher in 2021.

Disclosure: None

Haggerston BioHealth by Edmund Ingham: 2020 has been a difficult year but we can draw some comfort from the response of the pharmaceutical industry to the global pandemic. A sector that's often criticized for its pricing strategies and high profit margins has shown why investing in R&D is of such vital importance, developing COVID-19 vaccines and therapies in just 10 months, when many analysts felt the process could take up to 10 years.

The system is far from perfect, and will come under the microscope again in 2021 as a new government administration tackles drug pricing, but medical innovation in 2021 will continue to thrive, supported by technology and science, which ought to lift the biotech sector over the next 12 months.

I would highlight Vaxart (VXRT) - the developer of an oral COVID-19 and influenza vaccine, precision medicine play Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) targeting protein signaling pathways that were once thought to be undruggable, and cancer detection test developer Neogenomics (NEO) as stocks to buy and hold going into the New Year.

Disclosure: None

Biotech Analysis Central by Terry Chrisomalis: Now that several vaccines are approved, I believe the most to benefit during this time would be Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE). Both of their vaccines were approved by the FDA and are being shipped out for use on COVID-19. The reason why I think these will do well and have a huge impact on the investment horizon in 2021 is because they are not being sold out on the market.

The government already had made a commitment to purchase these vaccines for use. With the government scouting for vaccines to purchase I believe both of these pharmaceuticals will benefit the most and see a rise in their stock as a result. I don't expect the revenues made from COVID-19 vaccines to be short lived. There is a pneumonia vaccine that Pfizer makes known as Prevnar 13.

In 2019, this vaccine produced $6 billion in international sales. One of the reason is of course demand for it. I see the COVID-19 vaccines being in the same situation in terms of demand. But a bigger reason is that vaccines are harder to create generics for. Why is that? Well, they are complex to manufacture and they have significant patent protection.

This is why I view both Moderna and Pfizer as big winners in 2021. A third biotech that may or may not see light in 2021 is Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). That's because their was an attempt by Moderna to invalidate the "069" patent that uses the Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) technology. Moderna's vaccine mRNA 1273 had won two of three legal challenges against Arbutus Biopharma.

However, in July of 2020 the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board delivered a win for Arbutus stating that the "069" patent is a property of the company. Ultimately, Arbutus could be eligible for 20% royalties on sales of the vaccine by Moderna if the patent is challenged by Genevant.

Disclosure: Long ABUS.

The Investor's Edge® by Joseph L Shaefer: The investment horizon for the healthcare sector will broaden widely in 2021. During 2020 the ethical pharmaceutical companies, biotech giants and other healthcare-related firms that did not work specifically on COVID-19 were largely ignored.

But there'is important work that continues each year focused on curing the horrendous scourge of cancer, bringing more protocols and products to the fore in cardiology, and research directed at the heartbreak that dementia causes both its victims and their caregivers --among many others.

I look at success stories like Roche AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), the Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company that purchased Genentech years before most people realized the importance and value of biotechnology. Today Roche provides prescription drugs that treat many horrific life-threatening diseases and supplies diagnostic instruments and test kits for use in diverse research.

In a different area of the healthcare sector, I also own Medical Properties Trust (MPW), one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with some 385 properties in nine countries across four continents. MPW's financing model lets hospital operators spend their money on facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in actual operations rather than having their money tied up in real estate.

As the US and the rest of the developed world grows older demographically, I believe the company’s outstanding growth will continue, making it a great healthcare REIT to buy. MPW sells for 13 times Funds From Operations (FFO) and yield just under 5.2%. PS: While this review is limited to stocks and ETFs, I also have a favorite healthcare mutual fund in my and our Investor’s Edge® members’ portfolio. I will discuss it in a future article for all Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclosure: Long RHHBY, MPW.

Prudent Healthcare by Tarun Chandra, CFA: The light at the end of the dark tunnel can now be seen, and it's the healthcare sector that's leading us out of the throes of the pandemic. While hope has begun to sprout due to the vaccines, the stock market already had shifted its gaze to the point beyond the pandemic. Beginning next year, the vice-like grip of the pandemic will begin to loosen rapidly and allow the economy to surge forward.

This is the beginning of a new bull market and the early years present the best time for gains. We have been vocal about this frequently. A significant contribution to returns comes not just from stock selection, but from being invested at the right time, managing investing behavior, and being exposed to the growth sectors. It can work to an investor’s detriment to sit out completely for the market looks expensive. Recall that the market has looked expensive since summer. One can tactically reduce exposure. But in a new bull market, one can miss out on the best days of returns by staying on the sidelines. It behooves to stay appropriately invested. This approach has worked well for us so far this year, and as of Dec 1, the Prudent Healthcare model portfolio was up +34% vs the 7% gain for S&P Healthcare, Prudent Biotech was up 48% vs a 19% gain for Nasdaq Biotech, and the Prudent Smallcap was up 54% vs an 11% gain for the Russell 2000.

Healthcare had a major risk-diminishing event as the longevity of the Affordable Care Act was assured based on the election outcome and a Supreme Court hearing. But healthcare overall has lagged the broader market. This can change once the patient overload from the pandemic subsides on the healthcare system. But it's important to pick the right pockets within healthcare. The three strongest healthcare areas in the fourth quarter have been biotechs, medical devices, and services. The post-pandemic era matched with a young bull market provides a compelling reason to stay invested in promising industry groups through 2021. A quicker way to gain exposure will be through industry ETFs like (IBB), (XBI), and (XLV). More to be covered in our sector outlook.

Disclosure: None

Stem Cell News and Analysis by Wall Street Titan: Athersys (ATHX) is a company I invested in way too early. However, they have a scalable stem cell platform called MultiStem that will be in important clinical trial results out of Japan, which are expected within the first half of 2021 by partner Healios KK in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Acute Ischemic Stroke. Positive results in either will trial that lead to approval in Japan and will trigger milestone payments and a royalty revenue stream.

There have been a few recent high profile stem cell failures from companies such as Mesoblast (MESO) but I believe that Athersys is the most likely company in the field to break this pattern.

Another company to watch for is Avita Medical Inc. (OTC:RCEL) . I've written a few articles about their FDA approved autologous spray on burn treatment called RCELL that has shown remarkable results by taking a small skin sample and converting into a regenerative spray of skin cells that can help heal a large burn wound form at the center of the wound. The ramp up in RECELL sales has been hurt by COVID-19 and 2020 should see much progress. They also have a deep pipeline based this simple device in other skin related conditions.

Disclosure: Long ATHX and RCEL.

Growth and Tech Stocks

IPO Edge by Donovan Jones: IPO companies that are in the tech industry have generally performed quite well during the pandemic, as the pandemic has shifted or accelerated the transition to digital, technology enabled business models or strategies.

Even so, a number of tech firms have seen delayed decision-making from their prospects/customers as a result of business slowdowns, which has affected tech firm sales cycles in some cases.

Overall however, I see the post-pandemic reality as still positive for IPO / technology stocks as the pandemic has acted as a "forcing event" pushing companies toward more technology adoption and increasing demand for technology buying.

I believe the pandemic forcing event will continue to exert influence on enterprise buying behaviors even after the pandemic wanes, so SaaS software companies with enterprise offerings of all types will likely continue to benefit to an outsize degree.

Disclosure: None

Beyond The Hype by EnerTuition: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) benefits from PC and gaming market TAM increase as well as market share gains. This stock is likely to rapidly regain the momentum we have seen it lose since the Xilinx acquisition announcement.

Micron (MU) – Micron stock has seen a strong run up recently as the demand picture strengthened. DRAM producers have moderated capex during the last several quarters due to soft pricing and demand uncertainties. Consequently, strengthening demand in the face of lower capex means memory pricing is likely to be strong for the next several quarters. This should continue to help Micron stock.

Microsoft (MSFT) benefits from both PC and gaming fronts although it appears that the company may benefit more on the gaming than from PCs due to how lucrative gaming content has becomes. Microsoft’s PC growth also is likely to be muted due to education market inroads that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chromebooks are making. Recent game software company acquisitions also mean that Microsoft’s timing on the acquisitions was a beneficial one.

From all indications, Xbox X is likely to outperform PlayStation5 in many ways. X Box S is likely to help Microsoft flank Sony console product line more effectively. Consequently, Microsoft is now well positioned to take considerable share from Sony.

As rich as Microsoft stock may be, it now appears that the company has continued upside – and possibly a rapid one at that. It's possible that gaming will be a big driver of Microsoft valuation in 2021.

Disclosure: Long AMD; Looking at adding MSFT and MU.

Potential Multibaggers by From Growth to Value: The aim of Potential Multibaggers is to pick companies that have the potential to go up 1,000% and more over the next decade. You won't find that kind of returns in "older" industries, you've got to look at the emerging long-term trends.

While some investors jump in too enthusiastically with every trend they see, Potential Multibaggers focuses on quality to decide who is going to be the real winner in the emerging trend.

Quality is the reason why more than half of our picks have triple-digit returns (and one four digits). The trends already were there before the pandemic. Unlike some people seem to think, I believe not much will change with the vaccine. Do you believe hacking will disappear? Do you think people will switch back to cash and won't use fintech anymore? Do you see people throw out their CTV (connected TV) and go back to cable TV? Most of these new technologies now have expanded their markets substantially and most have a scale advantage or network effect. Because they have become bigger, it makes them even better investments. The sentiment around these future-oriented stocks might change. Or not. I see so many pundits declaring their opinions as if they are the truth but no one knows what the market will do and those that pretend they do even less.

In my experience, when something seems very obvious, it's often not and that's why I think future-oriented stocks will keep outperforming "old industries" even over the short term. But, that's just my opinion.

In the end, I don't care that much what stock will do over the next year. As long if they have that potential to go up 1,000% or more over the next decade, I'm happy if the stock prices fall temporarily. But I'm not sure at all that will happen.

Disclosure: None

The Data Driven Investor by Andres Cardenal, CFA: The challenges in the vaccine distribution will show to governments, medical authorities, and the general public how crucial it is to maximize your data analytic capability with technologies such as artificial intelligence, and Palantir (PLTR) will be one of the main beneficiaries from this trend. I'm also expecting big tailwinds for emerging markets, and Jumia (JMIA) has enormous long-term upside as the leading player in e-commerce and fintech, in Africa.

Disclosure: I own shares of Palantir PLTR and Jumia JMIA.

Nail Tech Earnings by Elazar Advisors, LLC: The market discounts out 9-12 months. Since vaccines are expected to be widespread in that time the market's looking out to a rebound. But rather than blindly buying anything we've been looking for "down-and-outers" that have fundamentals already turning up.

"Down-and-outers" have the best shot of working because those have been beaten up but have a "free look" that things can get better in the future without even needing to see improvement yet. The stocks can work anyway.

However, as an added level of risk aversion I've been looking for not only "down-and-outers." We're looking for down-and-outers with fundamentals turning up. This way you get the free look that things will get better - add to that the added assurance that things already are starting to get better.

Sounds basic once I explain it but that's what we're doing. We found stocks in this space in semis and networking. Arista (NASDAQ:ANET) is a beat up, down and outer once loved and the company's talking about things finally turning up again. They were at 10 different broker conferences in the last few weeks. You think they're pumped? I do.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) we hopped on 10 points lower when in some broker webcast the company was hinting that things are clicking. That's exciting because they are just coming out of a trough so the chance for leverage on fixed costs is probably greatest for these type of companies. EPS leverage, here we come. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is actually another down-and-outer that things are turning. Down and outers with fundamentals turning up are out there. Think those can be the best.

Disclosure: None

App Economy Portfolio by App Economy Insights: The digital transformation resulting from COVID-19 is here to stay. Product adoption has been pulled forward for companies that already were embracing secular trends prior to the pandemic. Great examples are telehealth, cloud-based SaaS solutions and digital payments.

I'm a business-focused investor focused on the next five years and beyond. When I invest in companies that have benefited from COVID-19 tailwinds, what I care about is whether these tailwinds will last beyond the pandemic. If the answer is yes, I don't mind paying up for a superior company that just gained two or three years of business expansion in a matter of months.

Look at a company like DocuSign (DOCU). Will corporations go back to pen and paper after the pandemic? Will legal teams cut their software budget and go back to a tedious and unstructured way to organize their workflow? I don't think so.

How about Teladoc (TDOC), the telehealth leader that merged with Livongo Health in 2020 to create the largest virtual care company? The potential for synergies and healthcare innovation is phenomenal with the combined forces of these two disruptors.

Another category likely to have winners that keep on winning are is the API economy. Top of mind is Twilio (TWLO), one of the most impressive cloud software companies out there with a revenue dollar-based net expansion at 137%.

Twilio is offering commoditized products (such as voice and text messages), but it has built impressive tools that are incredibly popular with developers on top of its own cloud infrastructure.

The companies that have truly embraced the digital world with low/no-code solutions and forward-looking services will continue to thrive in the App Economy. As a true optimist, you can count me as a shareholder.

Disclosure: Long DOCU, TDOC, and TWLO.

Tech Cache by Joe Albano: Tech is at the center of this recovery transition because it was the center of the pandemic work, play, and learn transition. A lot of growth stocks like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) have benefited immensely by this shift to WFH (work from home).

These same stocks will do well in a post-COVID reality, but not outperform. The companies that will outperform - and, in some cases, continue to outperform - are building on the back of the continued move toward 5G, AI, and evermore cloud capacity while all requiring security.

Micron (MU) is a great play into 2021 as demand for memory, particularly DRAM, will get stronger, not weaker in a pandemic recovery play. In AI, Nvidia (NVDA) will continue to build on its A100 series for cloud AI as well as moving its chip technology to the next level, staying in a leadership position.

Of course, I'd be remiss not to have a pureplay software or security play in here. CyberArk (CYBR) - even with its recent runup as high-profile hacks return to front-page news - has much more to go as it fully transitions to subscription-based sales.

With all of the cloud capacity derived over this year, security doesn’t take a back seat and must scale with it, especially if many businesses remain remote in a higher capacity than they did prior to the pandemic.

Overall, hardware will likely have its turn in 2021 to be the outperforming industry.

Disclosure: I am long MU and NVDA.

The Fundamentals by Cestrian Capital Research, Inc.: We believe that the enterprise has learned from this crisis how to operate at higher than pre-COVID margins, utilizing lower headcount, fewer physical assets, and a more distributed workforce. Cloud technology is the necessary pillar for the distributed enterprise to succeed. We believe in consequence that the next few years will see the best cloud technology companies accelerate their rates of revenue growth, improve their cash flow margins, and operate with still more revenue visibility.

Our top three picks are Salesforce.com (CRM), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Cloudflare (NET). Today you can buy most things you need to run the enterprise from CRM or its closely-integrated partners - we think it will be the suite vendor to beat for the medium term. CRWD's product positioning is perfectly pitched for the current cybersecurity threat environment and its high-priced offering lends itself to high margins and long-lived enterprise contracts - meaning significant revenue visibility looking out two to three years.

Finally, for its accelerated data delivery today, and in-network security offerings tomorrow, we have to favor NET's economics and the tone of its management team to outperform its competitors.

Disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in CRM, CRWD, and NET.

The Savvy Investor by Fear & Greed Trader: I'm long Wynn Resorts (WYNN), DraftKings (DKNG), Netflix (NFLX).

Energy Stocks

Econ-Based Energy Investing by Laura Starks: Since the bottom fell out of oil prices in April 2020 and COVID-19 shutdowns subsequently delayed economic recovery and travel, surviving energy companies have had nowhere to go but up. They've already made up ground on the early rounds of vaccine news - most experiencing double-digit gains and at least a few triple-digit gains since the low point last spring.

I expect many of them to continue to climb as people are increasingly able to gather and travel again. The following companies come from those I've reviewed for first, public Seeking Alpha articles, and second, the EBEI subscriber portfolio, for which I mainly evaluate partnerships and riskier or smaller companies.

From the public articles portfolio: oil and gas upstream producer Marathon Oil (MRO). From the EBEI portfolio, Magnolia Oil and Gas (MGY). From both portfolios, refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC). MRO travel recovery plus oil percentage plus basin diversity. MGY- unique approach both to competing with other sectors beyond energy and to oil focus in Eagle Ford drilling. MPC- travel recovery and $21 billion from Speedway sale.

Disclosure: Long MPC and MGY.

Oil & Gas Value Research by Long Player: The whole oil and gas area had been in the "sell" column of many institutions for several years. That is now in the process of reversing. If the rally keeps up, then very speculative Occidental (OXY) has a very good chance of outperforming during the rally.

For those who want a little less excitement, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) appears poised to pay an excellent distribution as well as appreciate. It has that rare combination that would appeal to income investors as well as those looking for appreciation potential.

The return to normal demand patterns is extremely positive for this sector. It will probably be a few decades before renewable energy even begins to realize the vision that several have now. Even after that happens, so many products are made from oil and gas, that the industry has a bright future.

Disclosure: Long OXY and EPD.

Value Investor’s Edge by J Mintzmyer:

I expect a significant post-COVID rotation into energy and shipping names alike. Two of my top shipping picks include Costamare (CMRE), which is benefitting from strong containership markets, and Dorian LPG (LPG), which trades at just 50% of its net asset value despite enjoying surging cash flows due to strong demand from Asian importers. On the energy side, I like a lot of the pipeline and infrastructure firms, but Energy Transfer (ET) in particular stands out as oversold and likely for a nice bounce into 2021.

Disclosure: I am long CMRE, LPG, and ET.

Energy Profits in Dividends by Power Hedge: Oil prices in particular have been completely devastated by the pandemic. This was largely due to the shut downs that plagued the world. The development of a vaccine may improve the outlook for energy stocks since people as a whole will be looking to return to their normal pre-pandemic lives, including things like travel and taking vacations. While we did see an appreciation in energy stocks this week on the news, the incredible beatdown that they suffered means that they are poised to outperform.

The best way to play this would be the strong midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and the upstream companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM). A broad-based energy ETF could be best. The iShares Energy ETF (IYE) could be a good choice.

Disclosure: None

