With ORCC’s peers’ stocks rallying back to their pre-pandemic levels, ORCC has been overlooked and trades at a 10% discount to NAV and a 30% discount to historical levels.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a yield investor buy. Currently trading below its peers and its historical NAV at 10% and 30%, the company has equity upside plus a protected 10% dividend for yield-hungry investors.

ORCC currently pays a dividend of $0.31 per quarter and has paid special dividends every quarter since the IPO. This represents a 10% forward yield on the stock’s current share price of $13.00 over the next four quarters. Combine this with the simple 10% equity upside to NAV and investors are looking at potentially 20% returns for 2021, not to mention half of those returns are in cash. The stock’s next ex-dividend date is December 30th. This is a great time for value and yield-seeking investors to get into ORCC at a discount while the rest of the market is busy fiddling with manic stock valuations.

Company Overview

ORCC has been around since 2016 but recently began trading publicly after its IPO in July of 2019. The company is currently a $5.0B market cap, $5.7B NAV BDC that focuses on investing in the upper end of middle-market companies with EBITDA of +$90M. ORCC is managed and advised by Owl Rock Capital LP (Owl Rock Capital) which is an alternative asset management firm based out of NYC that oversees $24B in AUM. For interested BDC investors, Owl Rock Capital also manages ORTF and ORCC II which are both non-traded BDCs.

Owl Rock Capital and in turn ORCC are led by some of Wall Street’s most determined and respected leaders in the banking and private credit space, including Marc Lipschultz, Doug Ostrover, and Craig Packer who previously held positions at Blackstone, KKR, and Goldman. ORCC’s COO is Alan Kirshenbaum who was formerly CFO of TPG Specialty Lending.

Investors may be familiar with Owl Rock lately as Owl Rock Capital has been in news due to its publicized merger talks with Dyal Capital, a subsidiary of privately-held investment group Neuberger Berman. This merger is expected to not have any impact on ORCC’s operations.

In summary, ORCC’s management and operation team is a driven forward-thinking team with extensive experience in the industry.

Place Among Peers

M&A news contributing to consolidation for the BDC market this year include:

The above chart gives readers context of the BDC industry size and scope and that ORCC is one of the biggest BDCs in the industry even with all the M&A happening this year in the industry. ORCC’s forward-thinking management team saw from the beginning that management of a BDC's portfolio at scale helps maintain and achieve net investment income, expense efficiencies, structural streamlines, and other synergies such as positive sponsor relationships. This strategy of scale and size should increase the competitive edge of ORCC as its size will help it attract a lower cost of capital which will and has seen it achieve greater yield spreads in its portfolio holdings over time.

Discount to Peers

This chart depicts the top BDCs based on AUM and some from Cliffwater’s BDC index. I have excluded GSBD as the data is skewed in YCharts; I am assuming based on its recent merger. The chart shows that ORCC has been overlooked in the run-up for BDCs and that the stock is trading below its peers' price/NAV ratios and that ORCC is trading below its historical NAV discount. Having examined the industry NAV discount that ORCC presents, it is time to review the NAV and underlying portfolio of ORCC further.

Maintenance of Capital: Net Asset Value Evaluation

As previously mentioned, the stock currently trades at a 10-11% discount to NAV. In 2019, the stock was on a roar as investors were cognizant of the underlying portfolio’s quality. However, it seems that amongst COVID, investors have forgotten this BDC gem and are only recently starting to remember the consistency and the advantages of this BDC’s scale and deep sponsor relationships. The stock has been trading at a 20% discount to NAV for most of 2020 and has only recently started its climb back to one could assume its 2019 price levels.

Created by the author using company 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The tables below highlight how, during 2019, the company was able to increase its shares during its short time on the market, yet grow its NAV at a sustainable rate that protected investor's equity. Since the sharp drop from Q1 2020 when the markets were in turmoil, the stock has again seen a steady rise in its NAV.

Created by the author using company 10-Qs and 10-Ks

ORCC presents an equity return to NAV price for investors of 10-11% and potentially 30% more upside if the stock returns to its 2019 price levels.

Portfolio

The underlying portfolio is the foundation for a BDC. From the portfolio, a BDC investor can rationalize NAV value and the security of their equity. From the yield generated off the portfolio, an investor can rationalize the net investment income and the security of the BDC's dividend.

To build a portfolio, BDCs invest in middle-market loan structures and sometimes equity. These loans are generally categorized into first and second lien loans. First lien loans are at the top of the capital structure. These loans are considered to be “safe” as they are generally the first to get paid from the cash flow generated from a business or if liquidation occurs of the company.

To put it simply, ORCC has a first-rate portfolio. ORCC's portfolio is built on 80-90% first-lien loans with the rest being either a second-lien and one equity investment. Of the first lien loans, 40% of these loans are uni-tranche. Uni-tranche loans are loans that own multiple parts of the capital pyramid.

As of Q3 2020, ORCC had a total investment portfolio at a cost of $10.1B and an FMV of $9.9B representing a 98% cost coverage. The company had only two investments on non-accrual: Swipe Acquisition Corp. and CIBT Global. These investments represented less than 1.5% of FMV portfolio value.

Not only is the portfolio primarily comprised of first-lien loans, but the company also has a myriad of sponsors in the private equity space that it goes into deals with and helps support. These relationships are valuable from a deal generation standpoint, but also represent capital risk protection on investment as these private equity firms will have to receive zero before ORCC starts to lose on its investments.

Sourced from company Q3 2020 presentation

The portfolio is extremely diversified as highlighted above and no industry makes up more than 10% of the portfolio.

Portfolio Leverage

ORCC has historically had a very low debt/equity ratio in comparison to its peers, with the industry averaging at about 100% debt/equity ratio currently. This can be expected to change, however, as the company recently announced a $1B, 3.4% note from Wells Fargo. Investors can expect that the proceeds from this offering will help the company pay down some of its more expensive notes outstanding given that the company had an average interest rate expense of 3.7% for 2020. It can also be expected that the company will use the proceeds from this sale to potentially leverage up to 100% debt/equity levels which would be more in line with average industry leverage levels after the loosening of restrictions under the Small Business Credit Availability Act permitted BDCs to leverage up to 200% debt/equity. It seems certain that the company will use this increase in capital to continue its tradition of building on the quality of its portfolio.

Created by the author using company 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The company’s recent borrowing announcement if not immediately applied to pay down current debt will push debt up to about $5.5B and assets up to $11.1B maintaining its NAV of about $5.7B but increasing the debt/equity leverage.

Something to note for the portfolio's leverage is that the average investment in a portfolio company is 5.7x debt/EBITDA. This is in line with the trending up the leverage of the private credit industry average of about 6.0x debt/EBITDA as noted by the Pitchbook graph below from Q2 2020.

Sourced from Pitchbook’s “US PE Middle Market Report”

NII and Dividend Eval

One of the most impressive and attractive features of ORCC is the companies very high conversion of total investment income (TII) to net investment income (NII). The company has one of the highest NII/TII averages per quarter of 70% in the industry. This is incredibly efficient and very attractive for investors as it points to the security of NII which in turn means the security of investor’s dividends.

Created by the author using the company’s 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The NII is also impressive as the company has been able to scale this efficiency even with the introduction of shares and the increase of leverage since its initial IPO. Remember, this company trades at industry lows for debt/equity leverage and would be very attractive to conservative BDC investors or those looking for their first BDC investment. The dividend has also been very steady as the tables showcase.

The total portfolio’s borrowing cost is about 3% and it generates on average about 7-8% per annum. This means that the company is expected to yield about 6-7% in net investment income (NII). At the company’s current asset level of $9.9B, that means that NII for the year should be about level $550M to $600M.

In the fourth quarter, the company should see NII of roughly $150M. With currently 388M shares outstanding, this NII estimate would put net investment income per share (NIIPS) at about $0.39, which would cover the company's $0.31 dividend plus their expected special dividend of $0.08.

The real question for the fourth-quarter results will be how unrealized and realized gains for the year have matriculated into the portfolio, but as highlighted above, this is a strong well-backed portfolio with time-tested results. My estimate is that the company will have net gains per share of about $0.40 to $0.44 for Q4 based on sharp declines in Q1 2020 being finally revised as the portfolio has weathered most of the storm and recovered.

Created by the author using the company’s 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Expenses and Fund Fee Evaluation

To evaluate fees, some investors will be looking for more in-depth analysis and projections of hurdle rates, look backs, and asset percentages. I like to take a step back and look holistically at the net expense (NE) each quarter in context of the NII in order to get a sense of how protected the net invest income and in turn the dividend is. This is where ORCC really shines and should comfort current investors and galvanize new investors in the low expense 30% NE/TII ratio and the 1% NE/NAV that the company has. This is very impressive and is one of the best combinations of NE ratios that an investor will find in the industry.

Created by the author using the company’s 10-Qs and 10-Ks

I will note for potential investors that the company has waived $40M in management fees for the last four quarters. This is definitely something to watch in context of the NE ratio going forward, but since there is no look-back provision, investors can rest assured these previous fees have been waived.

Total Returns Evaluation

Since Q3 2019, the company has returned $2.24 in dividends per share. The stock has declined in 2020 from its Q4 2019 high like most of the BDC industry. To get specific, the company has declined $0.55 per share since Q3 2019, but even with the stock decline, total returns since Q3 2019 stand at 11% which is a solid return for any value investor.

ORCC is expected to continue to pay $0.31 per share over the next four quarters plus additional special dividends which will add up to about $1.32 in total dividends. At the stock’s current share price of $13.00, the company has a forward yield of 10% plus the 10% equity upside for an extremely attractive 20% one-year total return projection. Even if the company takes two years to get to NAV, that is still a 15% annual return. With the Shiller-PE ratio at 34 and historical future returns predicting long-term slower growth, investors start to realize the attractiveness of opening an ORCC position currently.

Shiller-PE Ratio chart sourced from multpl.com

Risks

One risk to consider for investors is that even though the portfolio is concentrated in first lien loans, the loans are still in middle-market companies which if they were graded by a rating agency would be in the high yield of triple B range. ORCC enjoys a triple B rating for itself from the top credit rating agencies including S&P, Fitch, Moody’s, and Kroll. Most of the loans in ORCC’s portfolio are float interest rates. This can be beneficial as float rate loans will be flexible in the event of further declines in interest rates.

From a non-systematic risk standpoint in the middle market context, ORCC has a very well-diversified portfolio in multiple industries and, as highlighted above, concentrated on first-lien loans. No industry comprises more than 10% FMV of the entire portfolio. The company also has only two companies on non-accrual which is incredibly low.

From a general systematic risk analysis, 2020 has showcased for investors that the credit markets and in turn the BDC market are very exposed. Default rates for speculative corporate bonds globally are around 6% and in the US around 8% according to the Moody's chart. The private debt market as a whole seems to have done better than in 2008, but default rates will definitely be a systematic risk indicator that investors should be paying close attention to. However, 2020 has also shown that loans made in non-cyclical companies and industries like ORCC's portfolio with a relatively conservative investment approach is the right long-term strategy as ORCC has a 1.5% non-accrual rate at FMV.

Sourced from Moody's Investors Service

Conclusion

In a world where investors are looking for yield, the BDC industry long term presents a solid yield platform. Currently, 27% of the world's debt has a negative yield and 80-90% of worldwide sovereign debt has a less than 2% yield. US Treasury notes will yield less than 2% for the next 3-5 years and high yield corporate bonds 4-5%. This is why BDCs with their access to middle-market loans are becoming very attractive. With yields expected to continue to decline in the future, it is time for institutional and retail investors alike to get serious about where they think their long-term yields will come from. For those investors serious about yield, investments in middle-market American companies through BDCs make sense as long as the BDCs in consideration are taking the right steps to maintain shareholder equity through portfolio maintenance and using the income from the underlying portfolio to pay investor dividends. ORCC has demonstrated that it is one of these high caliber BDCs.

From its IPO to the end of 2019, the company increased its NAV for shareholders. Since the pandemic hit and its NAV dropped, the company has repeated this feat again and has steadily increased NAV for the last three quarters during the volatile markets of 2020. Since ORCC's inception, the company has maintained its incredible NII/TII ratio of 70% for the last six quarters, albeit while waiving management fees, but this again points to the company’s commitment to its shareholders.

On top of these actions, the company has been paying out a consistent dividend plus special dividends of $0.39 per quarter. Projected out through 2021, investors are looking at a 10% cash return plus the 10% equity return from the stock returning to NAV. These potential upsides for investors are supported by the company’s solid portfolio of investments in partnership with a wide sponsor base and the leadership of some of Wall Street's most ambitious asset managers in Owl Rock Capital.

