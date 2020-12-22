IBKR has grown its customer count at a tremendous pace over the last decade thanks to its proprietary technology, which results in low fees.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company excels in many aspects when compared to its peers and thus it has grown its business at a tremendous pace over the last decade. However, the stock has retrieved all its pandemic-driven losses and thus it is currently trading at a lofty valuation level. Therefore, investors should wait for a better entry point.

Business overview

Interactive Brokers is the largest U.S. electronic broker. Thanks to its admirable growth trajectory, the stock has reached a market capitalization of $25 billion while the company has access to 135 markets in 33 countries.

Its primary competitive advantage is the fact that it is the lowest-cost broker. The company has achieved this thanks to its proprietary technology. Most of its senior managers are software engineers, who are laser-focused on automating as many processes as possible. Interactive Brokers thus offers extremely low commissions and fees to traders of stocks and options. It also offers by far the lowest lending rate to the investors who use leverage in their portfolios.

Source: Investor Presentation

As shown in the margin rates charged by the major brokers, it is essentially impossible for investors with leveraged portfolios to switch from Interactive Brokers to another broker, as their loan rate would more than quintuple.

Thanks to its advanced technology and its exceptionally low commissions and fees, Interactive Brokers has been awarded as the low-cost broker for several years. In fact, Barron's has rated Interactive Brokers as the "low-cost broker" nearly every single year in the last 20 years.

Offering low commissions is one of the most important features of brokers for investors, regardless of their trading profile. The advantage of a low-cost broker is evident for traders who execute many trades per day. Even those who are not daily traders but have a substantial long-term investing portfolio greatly benefit from low commissions. The advantage may not be obvious at first sight but it is undoubtable if one looks on his/her financial statements every year.

Most investors have realized the great benefit from low commissions. This is clearly reflected in the growth trajectory of Interactive Brokers.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has grown its customer account at a 19% average annual rate over the last eight years. During that period, the value of the portfolios of its clients has grown at an impressive 24% average annual rate. Thanks to its performance, the company has grown its earnings per share at an 11.7% average annual rate over this period.

Moreover, Interactive Brokers has benefited from a great increase in trading this year, which has resulted from the pandemic. Whenever there is a fierce sell-off of the market, such as the one caused by the pandemic in March, there is great increase in trading activity. On the other hand, the pandemic has caused interest rates to return to record-low levels and hence the interest income of Interactive Brokers has significantly decreased this year. Overall, the company is expected to post essentially flat earnings per share this year.

Unfortunately for Interactive Brokers, competition has become fiercer than ever in its business this year. More precisely, about a year ago, Charles Schwab (SCHW) and TD Ameritrade eliminated all their commissions and fees in the trades of U.S. stocks, ETFs and options. It is remarkable that the stock of TD Ameritrade plunged 25% on the day of the announcement and thus marked the worst plunge of the stock in its history.

On the bright side, zero fees neither apply to all the customers nor they apply to all the trades. For instance, they do not apply on trading of forex or foreign stocks, which comprise a great part of the total trading volume. Nevertheless, it is evident that the major brokers are trying to minimize their fees more than ever and hence they exert significant pressure on the profit margins of Interactive Brokers. As brokers are not likely to raise their fees due to intense competition, the low-fee environment seems to be a temporary headwind for Interactive Brokers. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they do not expect the company to grow its earnings for at least the next two years.

Valuation

The stock of Interactive Brokers is trading 25% lower than its all-time high, which was posted in May 2018. However, investors should note that the stock has retrieved all the losses it incurred in the sell-off caused by the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, it is only natural that the stock is trading lower than its all-time high, given that its business has incurred a permanent hit due to heating competition from its peers.

Interactive Brokers is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. This is an undoubtedly rich valuation level, particularly given that analysts do not expect earnings growth for at least the next two years due to the competitive business landscape. Therefore, investors should wait for a material correction of the stock.

The best time to purchase Interactive Brokers has always proved to be during broad market sell-offs. During such periods, the stock of Interactive Brokers plunges due to the fear of the market over potential losses of the company from leveraged customers and the hefty losses of investors, which will eventually lead to lower trading volumes.

Final thoughts

Interactive Brokers is a high-quality broker, which has grown the number of its customers and the total value of their portfolios at an impressive rate over the last decade. However, the company has stumbled since last year due to the aggressive moves of its major competitors, who have begun to offer zero commissions in the trades of U.S. stocks, ETFs and options. Given also the markedly rich valuation level of Interactive Brokers, investors should wait for a much better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.