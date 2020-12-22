Intrinsic Value Is In The Eyes Of The Beholder

While it might be hard to choose an appropriate discount rate, it is easy to look at how a change in discount rate affects intrinsic value.

There are three main approaches to asset valuation:

the academic approach which equates value with market price; calculating how market values similar assets and applying the same multiple to the assets in question; calculating some intrinsic (fair) value which is independent of prevailing market prices.

The first approach is straightforward and I only have two small remarks to add. First, it makes little sense for choosing individual securities since if you believe markets get it right enough, you should be buying baskets of securities (e.g. index funds) -- that way you diversify away risks pertaining to individual securities. Second, this approach is sometimes used even by famous value investors like Buffett; his sum-of-the-parts valuation of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) mentioned in recent annual reports includes investments at market prices (and if you do not agree that the fair value for Apple (AAPL) is 35x earnings, you need to reflect that in your own calculation).

The second approach is often useful for quick evaluation, but for valuing publicly-traded stocks, it is somewhat inconsistent: if one believes that the market gets it right, then the market price of the stock in question is also supposedly right, and applying a different multiple based on other companies (or on historical data) does not make much sense. In addition, a key difficulty in applying it is actually finding assets that are sufficiently similar, especially with regards to risk profile (case in point: asset managers like KKR, BX, BAM --- they do the same thing in principle, but almost all the details are done differently, including reporting the results; or their subsidiaries like BPY, a hodgepodge of various kinds of real estate investments, with debt structure mostly non-recourse and somewhat different from other REITs). Even seemingly small differences (like the percentage of debt being floating rate, or external management instead of an internal one) can noticeably impact risk profiles. Thus, I generally try to avoid the method whenever possible and only use it as a quick rough check on results determined otherwise.

The third approach is based on the following definition (used e.g. by Buffett):

Intrinsic value is the discounted value of the cash that can be taken out of a business during its remaining life.

This definition directly suggests a way of calculating it: you need an estimate of future cash flows, and then you just apply a discount rate to obtain the present value. Of course, this is not the only way of calculation, and you can create diverse elaborate models. But there are several important points:

You don't know future cash flows, you can only come up with an estimate.

Any projection of the future is worthless if you have no way of controlling the error. In other words, your estimates should not be just points, but intervals, and you have to be pretty sure under what scenarios the actual future values will be outside the intervals and how probable those scenarios are.

Consequently, intrinsic value is actually a range, not just a single point.

If you can't get a reliable estimate of future cash flows, it's better to toss the idea into the too-hard pile, unless the stock is so ridiculously cheap that even a poor estimate gives you ample margin of safety. (But such occasions are so rare that it is quite likely that you have just missed something important and your estimates are erroneous.)

It is not necessary to actually do the discounted cash flow calculation. In many cases, it can be done once and for all, and then you can just use multiples; I have covered this topic more extensively in the appendix to a recent article on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). For instance, an earnings stream starting at $1 and growing 3% a year, discounted at 10%, is worth roughly $15. And now we come to the key point of this article: how does the discount rate affect intrinsic value?

Note that I am not trying to answer the question of what is the proper discount rate to use, which is much harder. What I do not do is using different rates for different stocks. It is usually done to reflect different risk profiles of various cash flow streams. But I am trying to only value fairly secure streams, and instead of using varying discount rates I demand a larger margin of safety for streams that are more doubtful. (The value of $1 received in 10 years is the same to me no matter what the source of the income is; it's just that some sources are less likely to deliver it.) Thus, I use a single discount rate for everything and that allows for a fair relative comparison of investment opportunities even if the rate was not "the right one". In particular, I use 10%, since that is the historical return of stocks and captures quite well the returns I am targeting.

The following table summarizes the value of the stream of $1 growing at the given growth rate g and discounted at the given discount rate d. (The numbers are based on the simple formula 1/(d-g) which is the result of summing an infinite series. This has certain limitations: the present value is infinite if g > d, so the formula only applies for smaller growth rates. That is realistic: growth rates above 10% are never perpetual, so cannot be analyzed using this simple method.)

d / g -3% -2% -1% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% 10% 5% 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 6% 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 7% 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 8% 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 9% 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 10% 7.7 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 11% 7.1 7.7 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 12% 6.7 7.1 7.7 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 50.0 13% 6.3 6.7 7.1 7.7 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 33.3 14% 5.9 6.3 6.7 7.1 7.7 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0 25.0 15% 5.6 5.9 6.3 6.7 7.1 7.7 8.3 9.1 10.0 11.1 12.5 14.3 16.7 20.0

Research shows that stocks sold by small retail investors tend to outperform subsequently (and stocks they buy underperform, too, I don't have a proper reference at hand, but it is mentioned e.g. here). A related mistake is selling your winners too early. That has always been one of my biggest dilemmas in investing: what to do with a stock I own when it becomes overvalued, that is, when its market price exceeds my estimate of intrinsic value? For many years, I was uncomfortable in such a situation and sold too much of what I should have kept. The above table changed this forever.

Imagine I own a stock with estimated growth of 3% trading for the price of $14.30, equal to my estimate of intrinsic value (for simplicity, we ignore the fact that intrinsic value is an interval; let's say we take the midpoint). What is the expected return if the price grows to $20 (i.e. the margin of safety is negative 40%)? Well, the table says that the corresponding discount rate is 8%, and that is the return I will achieve if I keep the stock. (The negative margin of safety makes a temporary drop in the stock price more likely, but if my estimate of the future cash flows is right, the 8% annual return will eventually be realized over a long time period anyway.)

I find this hugely comforting: I am in no hurry whatsoever to sell appreciated stocks anymore, because even a large degree of "overvaluation" leads to only a moderate decrease of expected returns.

Note also that the situation is even better for higher-growth investments: something growing at 5% a year can have negative margin of safety of 67%, and still you can expect 8% return instead of the 10% achievable at fair price. In general, for values v1 and v2 at discount rates d1 and d2, respectively, the formula is v2 / v1 = (d1 - g)/(d2 - g). The numbers would be similar for multi-stage DCF valuations (e.g. using a 10% growth rate for 8 years and then just a 3% terminal discount rate).

We are likely to enter a period during which obviously cheap stocks will be rare thanks to near-zero interest rates. But if you can find nothing offering a positive margin of safety at a 10% discount rate, by dropping the expected return by just 1-2% you could suddenly find plenty of opportunities. And even a 7% return is actually nothing to scoff at when bonds yield zero. For instance, BAM traded above $40 for the last few weeks and I think it is worth at least something like $45 if aiming to earn 10% p.a., but if I relaxed my expectations to just 7-8%, even $80 seems reasonable, and I will happily hold the stock at $60, despite the fact it could be considered "overvalued by 30%". (Of course, I am assuming a lack of better alternatives.)

For a more detailed illustration, the following table indicates what happens to margin of safety (MoS) if discount rate is changed. (The numbers are approximated in a certain way, so take it only as a rough illustration, not as some canon. A -75% MoS means that the stock trades for 1.75x its intrinsic value, a 30% MoS corresponds to a price equal to 0.7x intrinsic value.)

MoS @ 7% MoS @ 8% MoS @ 10% -21% -54% -100% -6% -35% -75% 9% -15% -50% 21% 0% -30% 27% 8% -20% 33% 15% -10% 39% 23% 0% 45% 31% 10% 52% 38% 20% 58% 46% 30% 64% 54% 40% 70% 62% 50% 76% 69% 60% 82% 77% 70% 85% 81% 75%

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BAM, KKR, BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.