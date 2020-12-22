Lazard has seen a rebound in its asset management and advisory services businesses since the first half of the year.

Financial services firms have seen a solid recovery since March of this year, and Lazard (LAZ) is no exception. In fact, the stock is now trading 0.6% above where it was at the start of the year. While nobody wants to pay too much for a stock, investors must also accept the fact that circumstances have changed since earlier this year. I still view Lazard as being attractively priced, with a solid dividend yield that far surpasses that of the S&P 500 (SPY). I evaluate what makes Lazard a continued buy at present, so let's get started.

(Note: Lazard issues a Schedule K-1 to investors)

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Lazard

Lazard may not be a household name, but it is well-known in investment circles as being a leading financial advisory and asset management firm. It has a 170+ year history, and provides advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, financial strategy, capital raising, and corporate finance. It also provides asset management services to corporations, governments, organizations, and individuals. Lazard operates in 25 countries on 5 continents, and has $247.6 billion in AUM as of November 2020. In 2019, it generated $2.6B in total revenue.

As seen below, Lazard's revenues have grown at a steady pace over the past two decades. While it's been known to have periods of stagnation, as it's seen in the past couple of years, those periods were subsequently followed by a continued ramp in revenue growth. In addition, Lazard competes with the best in the advisory services space. Since 2005, Lazard has grown from being the #9 player to the #5, as of September 30, 2020, sitting just behind Bank of America's (BAC) $1.30 billion, with $1.29 billion in advisory revenue.

(Source: Q3'20 Investor Presentation)

Lazard's financial advisory segment has been rather resilient in the current economic climate, with operating revenue rising by 4.8% on a sequential basis, from $293M in Q2'20, to $307M in Q3'20. This also represents a 1% YoY increase, and was driven by increased M&A transactions and restructuring activity during the third quarter.

Examples include headline-generating transactions, such as Gilead's (GILD) $21B acquisition of Immunomedics, Teladoc Health's (TDOC) $18.5 billion merger with Livongo (LVGO), and IBM's (IBM) separation of its Managed Infrastructure Services unit. Lazard is also benefiting from restructuring activities by companies in industries that have been heavily hit by the pandemic, such as 24 Hour Fitness, J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), J.Crew, Neiman Marcus (NMG), and Seadrill Ltd. (OTCQX:SDRLF), to name a few.

Plus, the asset management business is also seeing a rebound, with revenue increasing by 5% since Q2, and AUM up by 6% since June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by market and foreign exchange appreciation.

Looking forward, I see continued strength in the financial advisory segment. That's because I would expect more restructuring activities to occur in the current economic environment, especially as many retail firms are struggling from the effects of lockdown measures and decreased consumer mobility due to the pandemic. This is supported by a CNBC report on December 21st, in which former Macy's (M) CEO, Terry Lundgren, expects retail closures to continue into 2021, as COVID persists. Plus, management expects strong M&A activity to persist into 2021, as noted during the last conference call:

The unusual feature of this environment where we have a high level of restructuring activity is the acceleration of M&A activity at least for our business we've seen. We saw a real acceleration in the third quarter in announcements and closings and we expect that likely continues into the fourth quarter or the early part of next year and then we'll see what happens."

Lastly, I also expect Lazard's asset management revenues to continue rebounding. This is supported by Lazard's November AUM increasing to $247.6 billion, which equates to a 8.6% increase from $228B of AUM at the end of Q3'20. In addition, I see the record amount of government stimulus as eventually finding its way to the securities markets, which should help support Lazard's AUM growth.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I see continued upside potential for the share price, given the aforementioned tailwinds of continued advisory and asset management growth. As seen below, 2020 is expected to be a down year for EPS, due to the challenges that were primarily experienced in the first half of the year. However, analysts are projecting a pickup in earnings in the following two years, with a forward P/E of just 10.1 based on 2022 earnings estimates.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Plus, at the current price of $40.20, with a blended P/E of 14.6, the shares are still trading below the stock's normal P/E of 16.0 over the past decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Meanwhile, Lazard continues to be a cash generating machine, with $5.41 of FCF per share generated in the past 12-months, which covers $1.88 annualized dividend, at a 35% dividend to cash flow payout ratio. As such, I find the 4.7% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive. Lazard also has a history of buying back shares, with 2.9M shares repurchased in the first nine months of 2020 alone, representing 2.5% of the outstanding shares as of the end of 2019.

Lastly, I find Lazard's leverage ratio to be sound, at a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.3x. While this may seem high, it isn't out of the norm for asset management firms, given the cash rich nature of the business, and the leveraged business model. By comparison, well-respected Ares Management (ARES) has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 4.3x. Plus, Lazard has BBB+ and equivalent investment grade credit ratings from S&P, Moody's, and Fitch.

Risks to Consider

Given that asset management represents 46% of Lazard's operating revenues (based on first nine months of 2020), its stock price and results will inevitability be tied to the swings of the market. This is reflected by the relatively high Beta score of the stock. As seen below, the stock has a 1.5 Beta, and went above 2.0 earlier this year, which means that Lazard's stock is more volatile than that of the overall market. As such, investors should be prepared for volatility risk associated with the stock.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

Lazard has seen a rebound in both its financial advisory and asset management businesses since the first half of the year. Looking forward, I expect to see continued strength in both segments, given the strong rebound in AUM and the recovery of the global markets. In addition, Lazard should benefit from continued restructuring activity from industries most impacted by the pandemic in the fourth quarter and into 2021.

As discussed in the valuation section, I see further upside potential for the stock price, given the aforementioned tailwinds, and the forward earnings estimates. Meanwhile, I find the 4.7% dividend yield to be safe and attractive. Buy for income and growth.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.