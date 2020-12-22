Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) has recently released a report for the period ending September 30th, 2020. Through this volatile year, the hybrid approach to XFLT meant that it has navigated the market relatively better than some other CLO only funds. In fact, they have returned to their pre-COVID distribution level with the latest boost and shares are positive this year. Positive on both a share price and NAV total return basis.

We first discussed the raise and mandate change in Stanford Chemist's Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup in October.

XFLT's objective is to "seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle."

They will do this through "a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% if managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity."

While they were and will still remain a hybrid allocation, effective November 1st, they stopped limiting CLO exposure. Previously they had limited debt and equity CLO exposure to no more than 50% of managed assets. Removing this limit could be viewed as positive for the CLO space as a whole. An area of the market that is rather volatile and often misunderstood.

CLOs are essentially assets that are pooled together and used to buy senior loan funds. Senior loan funds of which XFLT also invests in. However, within these CLOs are tranches that the investment managers can buy. Just like a capital stack of a company, the CLO has its own capital stack as well. From AAA credit rating to equity tranches.

Removing an artificial limit on exposure to a certain asset within their mandate seems positive in general as well. This is because it now allows the managers the flexibility to invest how they see fit or the most opportunity. The only thing the investor loses out on is knowing roughly what the exposure will look like. Since it was a hybrid allocation before, it was shifting already.

Fund Stats And Structure

One thing that an investor should be aware of is how small XFLT is. This does make it relatively more volatile due to the lower average volume that is typically tied with AUM. The average daily volume comes to around 75k. XFLT has total managed assets of $137.8 million with a leverage ratio of 28.04%. Leverage, of course, can increase upside potential but can also increase downside potential and volatility as well.

The expense ratio of XFLT might also raise some red flags with investors at 4.51%. When including leverage the expense ratio comes to 5.71%. This is even considering that rates have been slashed to 0% and their leverage costs have dropped considerably. They averaged an interest rate of 2.17% through the year-ended September 30th, 2020. On September 30th, 2020 though, the interest rate was 1.29% for their borrowings.

This might seem quite insane at first. However, this comes with the territory of investing in CLOs. In fact, if you look at some of the other pure-CLO funds out there expenses can climb to the teens. Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), with their latest report, had an expense ratio of 15.73% for the 6-months ended September 30th, 2020. This is mostly because those other funds have incentive fees. Where if they hit a certain hurdle rate, they start making a large percentage of the profits over that bar. With XFLT, they do not have an incentive or performance fee.

XFLT is also structured as a term fund. Meaning that they will anticipate a liquidation in 2029. They do allow for the fairly standard extensions of "(i) once for up to one year (i.e., up to December 31, 2030), and (ii) once for up to an additional six months (i.e., up to June 30, 2031), in each case upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the Board of Trustees and without a shareholder vote."

They also allow for the Board to conduct a 100% tender offer for 100% of NAV before switching to a perpetual fund. This is also fairly standard, except in this case they do not provide for an absolute number for the continuation. Just a vote and approval from the "majority of the Board of Trustees and without a shareholder vote." That means one should be paying attention if they are holding this fund towards the end of this decade - they perhaps will have a decision to make.

Performance - YTD Has Turned Positive

Another area that makes XFLT a bit more unique is that they provide a daily NAV. The other CLO funds only provide monthly or quarterly updates to their NAV. They do this through independent third-party pricing - so no internal bias.

This means we can see exactly how XFLT is performing on a YTD basis; both on a share and NAV basis.

The rally throughout November has certainly treated holders of XFLT well. In fact, since about October, the NAV started quite a climb. This coincides with what OXLC has been reporting monthly as well, with their own quite spectacular estimated NAV increases.

Additionally, we do see that the share price has begun to outpace the NAV price. This has resulted in the premium coming back after trading at discount levels throughout March 2020 through about September. September was a bit of a volatile month on its own. One of the first since the March sell-offs, though not nearly as severe, of course. It had a tech correction and a pullback in just about everything else as well. This resulted in some pushing XFLT to a nearly 10% discount.

The current premium of 5.75% doesn't put it at a screaming sell or, for that matter, a strong buy either. The current pricing leaves some room for newer investors that might be curious to dip their toes. Yet can then still implement a dollar-cost averaging strategy to entering the position could yield the best result.

Over the rather short life of the fund, we have become accustomed to the premium/discount volatility. It is a reflection of its underlying investment in the CLO market.

Distribution - Latest Boost Puts It Back To Where We Began

The biggest news for XFLT over the last couple of months was that they were able to boost their distribution in October. The fund was already yielding double digits, but at that time it propelled it to around 14.5%. Since the prices have continued to climb, we are back to a more "modest" yield of 11.98%. Due to that small premium, the fund's NAV distribution rate comes to 12.07%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

That 21.7% boost put it back to the $0.073 level that it was paying through most of last year. Which, itself was an increase from the inception amount that they were paying. Yet more evidence of how strong the CLO market would appear to be, and even how XFLT had navigated 2020 successfully.

For their full-year ended September 30th, they did have NII coverage below 100%. NII coverage for that period came to 91.3%. So cutting for a brief period of time did seem necessary to keep from eroding assets and was the right move.

This was a drop from last year's fully covered level. Though we also had an increase in NII overall as interest rates came down and lowered expenses. It was also increased as total investment income went to ~$13.3 million from ~$11.7 million from the same period last year. This works out to an increase of about 13.7%.

The fund does have an at-the-market offering, which is typical for funds in the CLO space and funds that trade at premiums often. This results in shares being issued regularly.

This resulted in the largest contributing factor for assets increasing, both this year and last year. This is a positive for shareholders as it is translating into accretive income that they can provide by putting that capital back to work.

Portfolio Composition - Shifting Allocations

The latest portfolio allocation that they have provided as of 10/31/2020 - is pre- the mandate change that they put into place on November 1st. At that time they reported 217 positions, with average bond prices as a percentage of par at 86.62%. That means there could still be some considerable upside based on par values alone. Basically, a discount on their underlying portfolio and is why a slight premium isn't alarming.

That being said, if the economic environment continues to struggle, defaults and delinquencies could rein in the upside potential that is noted here. They are also actively managed, so it doesn't mean they will be holding to maturity and waiting for par.

They also report quite a considerable turnover. That further means that their portfolio could have shifted considerably since the latest presentations available. For the previous year, they reported a turnover of 60%. In 2019 this was 94%, and in 2018 it was a very high 119% turnover.

This was also consistent with the evolution of their allocation changing over time too. They previously provided updates on how the "portfolio composition is driven by market opportunity." Essentially, by allowing them to remove the obstacle of limiting CLO exposure - they have freed themselves to invest more freely. That is exactly what we touched on above.

The maturity of the portfolio is skewed towards the higher end. Effective maturity comes to 7.64%. This can mean that the fund's portfolio is more sensitive to interest rate changes. This should also be watched as they get closer to the termination date. It could result in negative consequences if they hold too many long-dated holdings and need to liquidate fast. Though we don't have any evidence of XFLT being a poor manager. I would say the opposite is true with how 2020's difficult environment has shaped up.

Conclusion

XFLT remains a strong candidate for investors that want to get acquainted with the volatility of CLOs while providing some dampening by being a hybrid allocation. The latest move by removing their mandate to limit CLO exposure could potentially mean more volatility in the future. However, my takeaway would be that it also brings with it the freedom for managers to operate how they see fit. Eventually resulting in even better results for shareholders.

At the time, using a dollar-cost averaging strategy might be the most appropriate for XFLT. This is due to its slight premium, though the premium/discount they have is always fluctuating as well. This means that one can still take advantage of collecting their recently raised distribution, while possibly buying more shares as the price fluctuates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XFLT, OXLC, OXLCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 7th, 2020.