Lockheed Martin's (LMT), the largest manufacturer of military defense systems and other non-defense government systems, is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor. Lockheed Martin has good cash flow, and the company uses some of the cash to expand its product line. The remainder of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares raising the stock price. Lockheed Martin is 1.0% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I want to add to this starter position whenever cash is available at this good entry point.

As I have said before in previous articles.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Lockheed Martin has a fair chart going up and to the right for 2015- 2020 YTD with two weak years of 2018 and 2020 YTD. The present entry point has an excellent upside potential of 40%, as indicated by the fundamentals below.

Data by YCharts

The method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return. If a company cannot beat the market, why do you want to invest in it? The good Lockheed Martin total return of 87.14% (down almost 40% from my last report in January 2020) compared to the Dow base of 68.17% makes Lockheed Martin a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,500 today. This gain makes Lockheed Martin a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and worldwide economy continues to grow with the increasing defense budgets.

Dow's 60 Month total return baseline is 68.17%

Company name 60 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Lockheed Martin 87.14% 18.97% 2.9%

Lockheed Martin does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Lockheed Martin's has an above-average dividend yield of 2.9% and has had increases for 19 years, making Lockheed Martin's a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2020 for an increase from $2.40/Qtr to $2.60/Qtr or an 8.3% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 42%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by expanding its product line, increasing foreign sales, and buying back shares, all of which raise the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I have capitalization and growth guidelines where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion and the growth greater than 7%. Lockheed Martin passes these guidelines. Lockheed Martin is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $101 billion, well above the guideline target and down a bit from my last report. Lockheed Martin's 2021 projected cash flow at $7.6 billion is excellent, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. Lockheed Martin's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a one-year target price of $504, passing the guideline. Lockheed Martin is below the target price at present by 40% and has a low PE of 15, making Lockheed Martin a value buy at this entry point. If you are an investor that wants good increasing future total return growth and increasing income, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the increasing dividend for 19 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes LMT interesting is the long-term growth of the world economy and defense budgets as the COVID virus gets controlled by the vaccine's, giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

A qualitative guideline I don't mention often is how you think of your investments. Don't just think of buying shares as pieces of paper but think of yourself as an owner of the company and understand its business and how they made their profit. If you can't understand the business, don't invest in the company.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 20, 2020, Lockheed Martin reported earnings that beat expected at $6.25 by $0.17, compared to last year at $5.66. Total revenue was higher at $16.5 billion more than a year ago by 8.8% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $360 million. This was a great report with a bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing and a bottom-line increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be in late January 2021 and is expected to be $6.39 compared to last year at $5.29, a good increase. The graphic below shows a comparison of earnings between 2019 and 2020 for Q3.

Source: Q3 Earnings call slides

Lockheed Martin is the largest manufacturers of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. The Company operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space Systems.

Overall, Lockheed Martin is a good business with a 9% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for LMT's military products. The F-35 program provides a strong base of ongoing sales for the best fighter jet in the world for years and years to come. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides LMT to continue its growth as the defense business increases and foreign sales are expanded.

From the 3rd quarter, earns call are a few highlights that show the great growth and opportunities that are the future of Lockheed Martin. The Q3 financial fundamentals were great, with cash flow coming in at $1.9 billion, which should allow an $8 billion total cash flow for the year. Revenues were up by 9%, with earnings increasing 6% YOY. New orders came in at $17 billion, increasing the company backlog. The dividend was increased for the nineteenth year in a row to $10.40/year, providing a solid growing income. The companies foreign military sales increased with sales to Taiwan, Morocco, Bahrain, Slovakia, and Bulgaria for over 180 F-16 aircraft.

The graphic below shows the moderate 2020 sales changes for the four divisions of the company.

Source: Q3 Earnings call slides

This shows top management's feelings for the continued growth of the Lockheed Martin business and shareholder return with an increase in future military growth. LMT has good growth and will continue as the world's military budgets grow. The graphic below shows the guidance for 2021with Solid cash Flow.

Source: Q3 Earnings call slides

Conclusions

Lockheed Martin is a good investment choice for the total return and income investor with its good projected growth as worldwide defense budgets increase. The company is using its cash to buy bolt-on companies like Aerojet Rocketdyne. Lockheed Martin is 1.0% of the Good Business Portfolio and will be added too when cash is available. LMT gets a bit of an edge over other defense companies because it has a high income and better growth prospects. If you want a steady growing total return and income in the defense business, LMT may be the right investment for you.

Total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to December 18 by 4.77%, which is a good gain above the market gain of 5.75% for a portfolio gain of 10.52%. Each quarter after the earnings season is over; I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, V, OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.