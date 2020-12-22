The last time CCRC saw such strong EPS and revenue growth numbers was in 2018 when it was trading around $15.

Revenue, gross profit, operating income and operating cash flow all drastically improved in the first half of 2020, with EPS more than doubling from $0.27 to $0.56.

Chinese stocks have been under fire recently after the House's decision to delist any Chinese stock with a major U.S. listing that does not comply to PCAOB oversight. Despite that, the Chinese small cap space has seen a random game of hot potato since the ruling, culminating with some insane and unexplained runs in recent IPO listings such as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) and Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG).

It was China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC)'s turn on Monday, with the stock rising 26% to close at $6.22 while briefly touching $10. It traded more than 10 million shares on the day, a massive increase over normal daily volume that frequently doesn't surpass 10,000 shares. However, there was a good reason for this increase in interest. The company released its first half results ended June 30, 2020 on Friday afternoon. The performance was strong and diving into the numbers shows that CCRC has a fair value in excess of $10. The stock has dropped to under $4 on Tuesday morning on much lighter volume than Monday, representing an upside of more than a double.

Data by YCharts

As the company's name would imply, CCRC provides business process outsourcing services such customer care (over the phone and online), customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. It services the transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications industries in China. Highlights of its first half results are summarized in the chart below:

Source: Q2 2020 Press Release

Revenues increased by 33.4% from $73.27 million to $97.72 million for the first half of 2020. This was driven by strong demand from existing clients and the contribution from new clients including Huaxia Bank, Ping'An Bank, Suning Insurance and Vipshop, among others.

Gross profit increased by 38.9% to $25.91 million. Gross margin improved one basis point to 26.5% in the first half of 2020 compared to 25.5% for the same period in 2019.

Operating income increased by 89.1% to $10.06 million. Operating margin increased by three basis points from 7.3% to 10.3%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 106.4% to $10.30 million from $4.99 million.

Earnings per share for the first half of 2020 was $0.56, compared to $0.27 for the same period of the prior year.

These strong operations on the income statement side led to a vastly improved operating cash flow:

Cash flow generated from operations was $7.86 million for the first half of 2020 compared to an outflow $1.34 million in 2019. This led to an improved working capital position of $58.59 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $47.50 million at the end of 2019. Total cash as of June 30, 2020 increased to $28.67 million.

CCRC had a full year EPS of $0.71 in 2019. Therefore, its trailing four quarters EPS is $1.00. At a $6.22 stock price, its price to earnings multiple of 6.2x is quite low given its growth trajectory and ability to generate free cash flow. Leading BPO companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) have price to earnings ratios in the 20x to 30x range. Even when assuming that CCRC cannot match the suite of offerings and data analytics that those two companies can and adding in a China discount, this much of a discount is extreme.

Using a trailing price to earnings ratio of 10x, CCRC would have a rather justified $10 price target. Even if investors don't like the comparison to larger and more diverse international players in the industry, one can't debate comparing CCRC to itself. This time last year it released the following results:

Source: Q2 2019 Press Release

Despite 11% revenue growth, EPS for the first half of 2019 had fallen drastically to $0.27 from $0.60 in the first half of 2018. Yet CCRC maintained a $10 stock price heading into the start of this year before the market crash took it down and it was a forgotten stock until Monday. During 2018, CCRC maintained a stock price mostly in the $15 range with some time spent above $20 as the growth trajectory looked strong. EPS ended up being $0.88 in 2018 and CCRC will likely surpass that number in 2020. Now that the financial performance looks to be back on track to 2018, it's only fair to expect the stock price to do the same.

Excellent risk-to-reward potential even when considering the short argument

While CCRC is a Chinese stock, it has been a listing in good standing since 2015. Its auditor is MaloneBailey, LLP, a small outfit out of Houston that is registered with the PCAOB and specializes in Chinese and other small cap firms. MaloneBailey got criticized by the PCAOB back in 2011 for its auditing practices on Chinese reverse mergers, but continues operations to this day. Short seller J Capital created a report in 2018 criticizing CCRC's alleged buyout offer, its business, its numbers, corporate structure and the auditor and came to this conclusion:

We are short CCRC and value the company at $2.87 per share, a 76% discount to the company’s current traded value. We assign the company a 15x multiple of 2017 profit reported in China, which is about $3.5 mln, as opposed to profit reported to U.S. investors. We consider the multiple very fair: we do not believe shareholders will ever retrieve the assets this company claims to have.

The $16 buyout offer has not come, and the stock price has dropped considerably since the report so that part of the thesis was certainly correct. Incidentally, there is another offer on the table at $5.37. It remains to be seen if the remaining thesis is true, but CCRC has already been punished for it, resulting in an extremely good risk-to-reward scenario when analyzing the fundamentals. J Capital's target at the time was $2.87, representing about a 30% downside from today's prices on a two year old report with maximum bearish slant.

Net income was reported to be $8.8 million in 2017. CCRC is on pace to more than double that figure in 2020. Even if J Capital was to come to a similar conclusion on CCRC as it did in 2018, it would likely begrudgingly admit that it was at a fair price today. Assuming a similar percentage of "overreported revenue" between 2020 and 2017 and a similar 15x multiple, the target would likely be around $6.

I have purchased shares in CCRC with the expectation that even in the most bearish scenario, the company has upside. This is buoyed by the $5.37 offer which I think should be rejected as being too low. The bid may be part of the reason why the stock has dropped as much as it has on Tuesday in order to gain support from recent buyers who are just looking for a quick flip on the backs of people selling at a loss after buying on Monday. I believe that $10 represents fair value on CCRC even when taking considerable discounts for it being a Chinese microcap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.